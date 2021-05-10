Overalls are cool again—and I'm living in this pair from Gap

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I have always loved overalls, ever since I was an 8-year-old obsessed with Nickelodeon's Clarissa Explains It All. They remind me of 1997, when I rocked a pair of OshKosh B'Gosh overalls with a backwards baseball cap to ride my bike around the neighborhood. Those were the days...

Fortunately for my inner child, overalls are back in style. Celebs like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Rita Ora have been spotted in what's essentially the OG jumpsuit and you can find them at tons of retailers from Free People to Anthropologie.

It makes sense why people are obsessed with overalls: They’re nostalgic, easy to throw on, and, most importantly, comfortable. After working from home for the past year, comfort has become very important when making fashion choices. Early on in the pandemic, I decided that I needed to get dressed to stay motivated yet didn't want to wear anything super tight. So I put away my skinny jeans and added a pair of basic Gap overalls to my cart.

What I like about Gap overalls

Credit: Gap/Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser The overalls are loose without being too baggy—they're just right.

Like the right pair of Mom jeans, Gap overalls are the epitome of comfort. They come in women's sizes XS to XXL and in regular, petite, and tall lengths. (For reference, I'm 5-foot-3 and wear the regular length, which hits about an inch above my shoes.) Loose and roomy around the waist and thighs, the overalls fit true to size and work with your body instead of against it. I love the minimalist design and that the tapered leg adds some much-needed structure so they don't look frumpy.

The overalls are made of 100% cotton denim that's surprisingly soft from the get-go and doesn't require much breaking in. The straps are very secure and the metal hooks stay latched—they never come undone when I'm wearing them. The pockets are also unusually deep for women's pants and I can easily fit both my iPhone and my house keys in them. Lastly, these overalls don't give me an uncomfortable wedgie when I sit down, unlike like other brands I've tried.

My favorite part about the overalls, however, is how versatile they are. You can wear them for any season, whether you pair them with a turtleneck and booties for fall or a tank top and Birkenstocks for summer.

What I don't like about Gap overalls

While the straps are great for customizing the length of your overalls, they're so secure that they're tough to adjust. I really have to work to move the buckle up or down the material. It was a one-time pain when I first got them, but now it's all good.

Why I recommend Gap overalls

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser I could wear these every single day.

The quality of Gap denim is unmatched—it's why I think these are a must-buy if you’re on the hunt for a good pair of overalls. They have that classic bib design that hearkens back to the 1990s and are very versatile when it comes to styling options. They go with almost everything in my closet and I like that I can wear them all year.

My personal favorites are the Relaxed Denim Overalls but I also own and like the Slouchy Denim Overalls, which have the same relaxed fit but a slightly more structured leg and a darker wash. If you're interested in either pair for your own closet, don't wait—they sell out fast whenever they're in stock.

