I work out all the time, and this is one of my favorite activewear brands

I’ll admit it: I'm a sucker for stuff advertised on social media. Most of the people populating my Instagram feed are fitness influencers whom I follow as much for their workouts and form tips as I do for their gym outfits. Thus, some of my now-favorite activewear brands have come from my social media accounts: Alphalete, BuffBunny, Colorfulkoala, Vuori, and Gymshark.

While I love all of the above for specific items—like Colorfulkoala’s leggings—Gymshark is one brand that’s stood out above the rest in every category: pants, tops, and bras. It’s quickly become one of my go-to spots for new workout clothes, whether I want a matching legging and crop top set or a cozy pullover for post-exercise lounging. Here’s why I’m such a fan—and why you might want to try it for yourself.

What I like about Gymshark

The Fit Seamless sports bra holds without binding

The best thing I’ve ever gotten from Gymshark are the brand’s Fit Seamless sports bras. They fit true to size—for reference, I wear a 34C in regular bras and find the small to fit well—and are supportive and compressive without cutting into my skin. They also don’t create the dreaded uni-boob effect that so many sports bras are guilty of. Made of stretchy nylon and elastane, they’re soft and come in a range of pretty color combinations. I own the black, lavender, periwinkle, and pink so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flex leggings look great, feel even better

Moving onto the leggings, which are probably the most recognizable items at Gymshark. The OG Flex leggings are known for their heart-shaped print on the backside to make your booty look even more bootylicious. And they deliver. While I’m pretty proud of the butt I’ve built from hours of squats and deadlifts, I don’t mind the extra visually lifting effect of Gymshark’s design. The size smalls fit like a glove and I don’t have to adjust them while I work out. They’re completely squat-proof—i.e., opaque when stretched—and are made of a soft and quick-drying polyester and elastane material. I also like that the high waistband hits a comfortable inch above my navel on my 5-foot-5 frame and that the leggings come right to the top of my ankle without bunching.

Credit: Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton The cropped hoodie and sports bras are my favorite pieces from Gymshark.

The Training cropped hoodie layers like a champ

Last but certainly not least is my all-time favorite sweatshirt from Gymshark. The Training cropped hoodie is both relaxed and stylish, making it unlike any other I’ve worn, and thus, I wear it every single day I go to the gym. The size small fits slightly oversized, so it’s easy to toss on over a tank top or sports bra. It hits about an inch above my navel and has a wide band at the bottom hem that helps it keep its shape so it’s loose but not frumpy. The hood is roomy and the cotton and polyester material is breathable yet cozy—great for chilly mornings when I’m still waking up on my way to the gym across the street.

What I don’t like about Gymshark

Some colors have sweat-mark issues

There’s very little I don’t like about the pieces I’ve bought from Gymshark. One negative is that the lighter colors—like gray, lavender, or light blue—aren’t sweatproof. Sweat stains and markings are one of my biggest pet peeves, so I can only wear those pieces on days when I don’t plan to work out too hard, such as when I teach yoga.

The bras aren’t lined

Also, the sports bras don’t come lined with cups or pads, so if you don’t want your nipples to show through, you have to insert your own pads. It’s not a huge strike against them for me—I have plenty of random pads from other sports bras or bikini tops—but it is a little inconvenient.

Is Gymshark worth buying?

Credit: Gymshark & Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton

On any given day, chances are very high I’m wearing at least one piece of Gymshark apparel. After all, every time I go to the gym—which is typically five days a week—I’m wearing my Gymshark hoodie before and after working out. I wear the sports bras and leggings a minimum of once a week and they’re something I reach for time and time again over other things in my activewear wardrobe.

Most of Gymshark’s apparel comes in women’s sizes XS to XXL and in a rainbow of colors. The prices are less than what you’d pay at similar brands—for instance, the Flex leggings are $50 full-price, compared to Lululemon’s Align leggings, which start at $98. It’s a great place to stock up on mix-and-match basics that you can wear for months and months (and even years) to come.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.