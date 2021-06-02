10 ridiculously chic headscarves to wear this season

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Headscarves are a gorgeous way to capitalize on a summer trend, keep your precious scalp out of the burning sun, and protect your hair from the elements, among other benefits. Coming in a range of silky fabrics and textures to blend seamlessly into any outfit, you’ll find both haute couture and affordable brands alike offering unique takes on the head covering. These 10 headscarves will help you feel like a total movie star this summer.

1. This fan-favorite headscarf from Amazon

Credit: Corciova Out of 44 patterns, you're bound to find one (or two!) that you want to rock every day.

Not sure where to start? Corciova makes Amazon’s top-selling headscarf, which comes in 44 vibrant patterns. A budget-friendly pick at less than $9 a pop, you can stock up on several to switch up your look by the day. The 35- by 35-inch scarf is large enough to completely cover your head and is made of polyester satin fabric that feels silky smooth to the touch.

It has a high 4.7-star rating from over 10,500 reviewers. "Welp I’m obsessed and will be buying this in multiple colors," one person says. "This baby is huge and gorgeous—I bought it to tie up my wavy curls and I’m shocked it stays so well on my big skull."

Get the Corciova Square Scarf from Amazon for $8.95

2. This splurge-worthy headscarf from Tory Burch

Credit: Tory Burch While busy with spring-forward patterns, this vibrant Tory Burch headscarf goes with any outfit.

Dotted with florals, this silk scarf will freshen up your outfits for warmer weather and sunnier days. At 21 by 21 inches, it's inspired by some of the artwork designer Tory Burch's parents collected when she was growing up.

“This scarf is perfect to style around the neck or as a hair accessory,” says one 5-star reviewer. “Perfect for the summertime with all the fun and bright colors.” Tory Burch also sells scarves in other pretty prints, including some emblazoned with its iconic logo.

Get the Floral Double Sided Silk Square Scarf from Tory Burch for $98

3. This patterned scarf from Banana Republic

Credit: Banana Republic This pretty paisley scarf is a year-round style essential.

There’s a reason paisley has transcended trends: It adds visual interest to any outfit without feeling overwhelming. Try out the pattern on Banana Republic’s 20- by 20-inch silk scarf that reviewers say feels buttery soft, flatters every type of face shape and complexion, and doesn’t wrinkle.

Get the Paisley Silk Bandana from Banana Republic for $29.50

4. This lightweight bandana from Gap

Credit: Gap Gap's vibrant bandanas are the ultimate everyday accessory.

Bandanas made of lightweight woven cotton fabric feel feel more breathable during scorching temps because they provide lighter coverage over your head. This version from Gap measures 19.5 by 19.5 inches and comes in 12 colors, each one prettier than the last, from clouds to tie-dye. It's made of soft organic cotton that you can conveniently toss in the washing machine in between wears.

Many reviewers love the bandana so much they've bought multiples: “I own a couple of these scarves and I like them. They're a textured cotton, not hanky flat, so they don't look wrinkled. They are nice to tie around your neck for a casual color pop.”

Get the 100% Organic Cotton Print Bandana from Gap starting at $10

5. This classy bargain from Shein

Credit: Shein Given the price and quality of these Shein headscarves, you'll want to stock up on several.

All that’s missing from this gem-toned headscarf is a pair of oversized sunnies and a private jet. You wouldn’t be able to tell it costs only $3.50—according to reviewers, the polyester satin material looks and feels luxurious. “I buy these bandanas for my fashion photoshoots,” says one fan. "Perfect for upstyling any outfit to make it look more complete and more high-end. Looks like Gucci at first glance but without the price tag.”

Get the Chain Pattern Bandana from Shein $3.50

6. This versatile headscarf from Target

Credit: Evolve Black-owned Evolve's headband selection is ideal for all hair types.

From Black-owned brand Evolve, this polyester satin scarf boasts eye-catching tribal geometric patterns. Its 61- by 16-inch size makes styling possibilities virtually endless. Evolve designed the wrappable style with both fashion and function in mind, for keeping your hair in place while out on the town or while you sleep.

“Best scarf/wrap ever,” raves one reviewer. “It stretches as far as you need it to. Whether you have flat braids or high dreads, this one will work. It's fashionable as well. I have a few and have also gifted them and people love them. Get it!”

Get the Evolve Wrap Scarf - Geometric Print from Target for $4.99

7. This bold headscarf from Amazon

Credit: Fonyve Each Fonyve headscarf pattern looks more lavish than the next.

This popular scarf with over 4,000 ratings is made of a durable polyester satin material. It measures a generous 27.5 by 27.5 inches, and its patterns look like they were swiped straight off a Fashion Week runway.

"I ordered this to use as a headscarf and it works perfectly!” one 5-star reviewer gushes. “It’s easy to style and I can see it being super versatile for different hairstyles, or even to accessorize an outfit.”

Get the Fonyve Silk Feeling Scarf from Amazon starting at $9.99

8. This handmade headscarf from Etsy

Credit: Aisha's Design This stylish headscarf turban is very popular on Etsy.

This cotton and Lycra turban comes in dozens of whimsical and mythical patterns like Dark Forest and Galaxy Flower. With over 3,000 sales and a near-perfect rating, customers say the handmade accessory is high quality and soft to the touch.

"I really love this instant turban," one customer gushes. "It's very well-made and looks so cute. It’s nice to be able to quickly slip on in the morning when I wake up.”

Get the Aisha’s Design Instant Turban Cotton Scarf Head Wrap from Etsy for $26.90

9. This animal print headscarf from Romwe

Credit: Romwe A fierce yet classic leopard print goes with any outfit.

Make both your hair and outfits take center stage with one of Romwe’s best-selling animal print headscarves that have a 4.9-star rating from over 100 reviewers. It’s made of a silky-smooth polyester fabric, measures 27.6 by 27.6 inches, and features a bold leopard print surrounded by modern checkers.

If you happen to be experiencing reverse sticker shock in response to the the low price, reviewers can confirm the quality is up to snuff: “This headscarf is so cute. It’s a good size, not too large or too small. It fits my small head good. I would recommend this! It doesn’t look cheap at all.”

Get the Leopard Print Bandana from Romwe for $3.45

10. This designer scarf from Nordstrom

Credit: Alexander McQueen The ever-versatile and edgy Alexander McQueen scarf has a star-studded fanbase.

You can spot late designer Alexander McQueen's famous skull motif from miles away. This 41-by-47-inch scarf on Nordstrom is made of dry-clean-only silk and just happens to have the Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Cher, and Naomi Campbell stamp of approval. Available in both black on ivory and ivory on black, the pattern is a cool and edgy alternative to more feminine prints.

While it's expensive, reviewers say it's worth the price: “Classic McQueen. Perfect length/width if taken on the diagonal. I've worn it dressed up or down and loved it both ways. The material is thin but sturdy and the edges are finished. I've traveled with it for work without issue. This replaced an old one and I am glad to have revamped the wardrobe. Will use often. Looks great tied on a tote, too!”

Get the Alexander McQueen Skull Silk Scarf from Nordstrom for $345

