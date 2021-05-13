Rain sneakers are the new rain boots—and I love them

Walking in the rain seems romantic and fun in movies, but in reality, it's anything but. Sure, a good raincoat or umbrella will keep your upper half dry, but what about your feet? Whether you're running errands or walking the dog, if there's precipitation in the forecast, chances are high your toes will end up soaking wet.

I should know—I live in New York City, where rainy days mean constantly jumping over puddles or tip-toeing down flooded sidewalks. A lot of people opt for rain boots but I have yet to find a pair that's comfortable—they often leave my feet and legs sweaty and are a struggle to take on and off. As a result, I've sloshed through my days with soggy shoes more times than I can count. Until, that is, I discovered rain sneakers, specifically this pair from Hush Puppies.

What I like about Hush Puppies rain sneakers

I was immediately drawn to the Hush Puppies rain sneakers because they're so stylish. Available in five colors, they feature contrasting side panels in fun patterns such as camo, floral, and houndstooth. They look more like fashionable high-top sneakers than rain gear and are easy to wear with any outfit.

The sneakers are made of rubber with sealed seams for a completely waterproof design—no water is getting in these babies. They hit at the top of my ankle so I can step in shallow puddles and still stay dry. To be honest, I was concerned that rain would get in the top of the shoe as they're ankle-height as opposed to knee-height like a pair of rain boots. However, this isn't an issue at all when I wear them. The opening around the ankle allows my feet to breathe so they don't get hot and sweaty. The pull tabs at the heel and the stretchy sides add to the shoes' appeal, as I no longer have to struggle to peel off a soaking wet shoe or boot.

One of the most surprising things about these rain sneakers is how comfortable they are. They have what Hush Puppies calls a “Bounce” footbed that is supposed to provide "energy rebound" with every step and retain its cushioning for all-day comfort. While I’m not sure how much of my energy actually rebounds with every footfall, I noticed the footbed is much springier than the hard insole of most rain boots. There's no painful break-in period either—these were comfortable straight out of the box and I never once experienced blisters or rubbing skin.

What I don’t like about Hush Puppies rain sneakers

If I were nitpicking, the only thing I don’t like about the rain sneakers is that they don't provide any protection to your legs. While I wouldn't likely leave the house in an extremely windy storm or downpour, the ankle height leaves the lower half of your leg exposed to the elements. The tradeoff, of course, is that if they were taller, they'd no doubt be harder to put on and take off.

Are the Hush Puppies rain sneakers worth buying?

Credit: Hush Puppies The Hush Puppies rain sneakers come in women's sizes 6 to 12.

At $80 a pop, these are on the pricier side for rain shoes—you can find rain boots on Amazon starting at $20. However, if you're like me and don’t like traditional rain boots, these are an excellent alternative. They're more like a trendy sneaker that happens to be waterproof than a clunky rain boot. Not to mention they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. I could also imagine layering these with thick socks as winter boots on snowy or colder days, though I haven’t had the opportunity to try them in those conditions. Given all of that, I would recommend these to anyone looking for stylish foul-weather footwear that keeps you dry.

