This men's jewelry line turned me into a guy who wears bracelets

I’m a huge fan of wearing men’s jewelry. Gold chains? Sign me up. Fat stones on rings? Yes please. I’d even wear a puka shell necklace (the kind you get on vacation in Hawaii) if I thought my girlfriend or parents wouldn’t make fun of me. But one accessory I’ve been missing out on over the years are bracelets. I’ve never found one that matched my personal style—they’re usually too lux or bulky for my tastes.

Enter jewelry maker Kendra Scott’s first-ever line for men: the Scott Bros. collection. Crafted in collaboration with Kendra's own three sons, the new capsule includes colorful bracelets made of beads, paracords (stretchy nylon rope), and leather, some with silver and gold accents, ranging in price from $68 to $198. Curious to find out if these would finally be the answer to my bracelet-wearing struggles, I jumped at the chance to give a few Scott Bros. pieces to try.

What I like about Kendra Scott men’s jewelry

The strength of the Scott Bros. collection is in its simplicity. Most of its bracelets use understated polished natural stones, paracords, vinyl beads, and leather. Statement-making sterling silver—the metal that ties some of these bracelets together—is used only at the ends of each corded bracelet, and as a clasp on each Kenneth piece. This makes every bracelet feel uncomplicated and accessible. It’s why I fell in love with the collection’s Cade and Grey bracelets—they’re as easy on the eyes as they are to accessorize, and they don’t feel blingy at all.

I had fun mixing and matching the Cade bracelets in blue lapis, African turquoise, and brown tiger’s eye, and the Grey bracelets in jade (a green-colored stone) and brown tiger’s eye on my wrist. To my surprise, stacking these bracelets doesn’t feel like too much. Rather, the variety of colorful stones and beads accent each other well, especially when pairing the Cade’s smaller beads with the Grey’s larger stones.

I appreciate how adjustable closures—which work by pulling together tiny threads—on both the Cade and Grey bracelets make them easy to put on. In moments I didn’t want to bother my girlfriend to help fit a band to my wrist, I simply used my teeth to pull each closure shut. Likewise, loosening each bracelet is a simple move of tugging on the band.

And while I enjoy the casual surfer-cool look of the beaded-cord offerings, my favorite piece in the collection is the Evans 18-karat yellow gold corded bracelet in black leather. The two ends of the gold-plated clasp snap together with a satisfying click and quickly eject with the push of the side button. I love how the yellow gold is the defining feature, and the tightly braided black leather feels hearty and durable. Though it looks great next to other items in the Scott Bros. collection, I loved wearing this on my wrist by itself.

What I don’t like about Kendra Scott men’s jewelry

The Kenneth bracelets, which I wore in Natural Paracord and Black Mix colors, fit too loose on my wrists. The metal clasps shifted the weight of the bracelets toward my wrists, so I had to keep pulling them up my arm only to watch them slip downward again to my palm. It feels like a piece of string tied to a small rock. If paracord were a stronger material, it wouldn’t be as annoying to wear.

They also might be too simple. At $88, the Kenneth’s price feels steep for a looped piece of paracord—remember, it's just nylon—with sterling silver ends and a clasp. Etsy is a bastion for handmade accessories, and it’s where you can find this sort of piece—with a similar design—for a much lower price. The same can be argued for the Cade and Grey bracelets, though I can vouch that Kendra Scott’s materials are great quality for their $78 and $68 price.

Is Kendra Scott men’s jewelry worth buying?

If you’re looking for accessories that attract attention without silver or gold, I recommend the Grey and Cade corded bracelets ($68 to $78) from the Scott Bros. collection. They’re fun to mix and match or wear solo, and add a pop of color to your outfit. They turned me into a bracelet fan. Bonus: Kendra Scott says it donates 20% of proceeds from Cade bracelet sales to support youth causes, like meals through Feeding America and educational funding with First Book. I’m also fond of the Evans 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil Corded Bracelet as an easy-wearing band with a bit of shimmer, which elevates an outfit beyond its $118 price tag.

But for those interested in the paracord Kenneth pieces, you may be better off browsing Etsy. These simple bracelets aren’t for everyone, and with prices for beads and stones trending $68-plus, it might be a tough sell.

