8 lightweight spring jackets you can get for under $50

If you've ever seen "Miss Congeniality," you know that April 25 is the "perfect date": "It's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!" That's something that rings true for much of the spring season—despite the warming temperatures, the mornings and evenings are still cool enough that you'll likely want a jacket to toss over your breezy spring clothes.

Retire your heavy winter parkas in favor of lightweight and airy outerwear, from bombers to windbreakers. Coming in bright colors and prints and a range of sizes, these 10 spring jackets are highly rated by shoppers—and they're all under $50.

1. This Free People dupe from Target

Credit: Wild Fable Puffer coats—like this one from Target—provide comfort without overheating.

Reviewed's style editor, Amanda Tarlton, is obsessed with the Free People Dolman jacket that celebrities like Hilary Duff and Lucy Hale have been spotted in. Not willing to pay the $200 for the real thing? This puffer jacket, which borrows from the popular quilted duvet-esque fabric trend, is a fraction of the price and looks just like it. It's available in two pretty pastels and includes two patch pockets. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL.

Many reviewers say the jacket is a great choice for transitioning from winter to spring, and that the material is incredibly soft. "This exceeded all my expectations!" one person raves. "It’s perfectly oversized and incredible soft and cozy."

Get the Wild Fable Women's Button-Front Quilted Jacket from Target for $35

2. This sporty Columbia fleece with over 26,000 reviews

Credit: Columbia Whether you're going for a stroll or exceeding personal records on the track, this lightweight jacket is a game-changer.

This winter, you wore your fleece layers under parkas and coats. Now, let these cozy layers take center stage as the windchill pipes down. Coming in 38 colors, this full-zip jacket features two side security pockets, a high collar, and a drawstring at the waist to keep out drafts. It comes in women's sizes XS to 3X.

The jacket is lightweight enough to allow you to do all your favorite outdoor spring activities—from walking to gardening—without overheating. Of the thousands of 5-star reviewers, one says, "This Columbia jacket is my all-time favorite fleece for both spring and fall."

Get the Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket from Amazon starting at $27.68

3. This oversized jean jacket from Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy This staple denim jacket goes with everything in your closet.

This slouchy denim jacket from Old Navy is ideal for layering over T-shirts for a laidback look. The buttoned cuffs make the sleeves easy to roll up, while the adjustable button tabs at the rear allow you to cinch the waist or leave it boxy for a customizable fit. There are even chest pockets that are big enough to hold your phone and credit card so you can skip a purse. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL and regular, tall, and petite lengths.

"Love love love this jacket!" one 5-star fan says. "Fits well and you can wear layers underneath. Slightly oversized, slightly longer than regular jean jackets. Nice material, not stiff, perfect weight."

Get the Oversized Boyfriend Jean Jacket for Women from Old Navy for $40

4. This casual blazer for added class

Credit: Uniqlo Jacket colors and patterns don't need to be loud to make a statement.

While a traditional blazer might be a little dressy for your day-to-day life, this pared-down version with sleek, minimalist lines is a chic alternative for everyday wear. With no buttons, you can easily toss it on it as an open-faced cardigan, and its soft modal and polyester fabric provides ample stretch. It comes in women's sizes XXS to XXL.

People like that it stretches to fit and flatter your curves and that it looks more expensive than it is. "The quality of the material is surprisingly smooth, light, and cool to the touch," one reviewer says. "It’s very comfortable and versatile."

Get the Women Stretch Double Face Jacket from Uniqlo for $19.90

5. This Instagram-worthy bomber that comes in fun prints

Credit: Ecowish Pick from several pretty patterns with Ecowish.

Bomber jackets are, well, the bomb when it comes to dressing for spring. Coming in 12 whimsical patterns from florals to leopard print, this lightweight polyester jacket features a casual round neck that matches the wrist hem for a streamlined look. It comes in women's sizes S to XL.

With nearly 2,000 rave reviews, the bomber is a hit for its on-trend design and comfortable fit. "Best buy ever!" one Amazon shopper says. "It has lots of stretch so I don’t feel stiff like a robot when I move my arms. I've gotten so many compliments on it, as well."

Get the Ecowish Lightweight Zip Up Bomber Jacket from Amazon starting at $25.47

6. This colorful rain jacket available in plus sizes

Credit: In'Voland Beat the elements in style.

April showers are a real thing—so a versatile raincoat is a must for the season. This trendy color-blocked jacket features reflective striping for nighttime visibility, a bungee cord hood and waist hem to keep rain out, and two roomy pockets. It comes in an impressive 12 sizes from S to 30W.

Of its 2,800 ratings, many note the jacket keeps them dry without being too thick or hot and that it's easy to roll up and toss in your purse or backpack when you no longer need it. "Best rain jacket I've bought in a long time," one person says. "I walk to work and even in the worst downpour, this coat does not leak through."

Get the In’Voland Women's Plus Size Raincoat from Amazon starting at $29.99

7. This retro windbreaker for '90s nostalgia

Credit: SweatyRocks This popular windbreaker proves bolder is better.

Old-school ‘90s-inspired windbreakers are all the rage right now, and there's no better time than now to try the trend for yourself. This top-rated windbreaker is available in nine bright eye-catching variations and has a baggy, oversized fit. It features elastic cuffs and waistband, a drop shoulder, and a stand collar that you can fold down or pop up to block out the breeze. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL.

Customers love that it’s thin enough to keep you cool and that the drawstring and elastic allow you to customize the fit. Note that many say it runs small so you may want to size up.

Get the SweatyRocks Women's Lightweight Windbreaker from Amazon starting at $17.99

8. This spring anorak jacket with pockets galore

Credit: Amazon Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love this utility jacket.

For a more rugged and casual-cute vibe, snag this utility jacket from Amazon. Available in 34 colors, you'll have your choice of classic khaki, pale blush pink, dark olive, bright red, and more. The jacket has plenty of roomy cargo pockets, both a zipper and button closure, and a drawstring for a cinched waist. It comes in women's sizes S to 3X.

"This is easily my favorite jacket," one of its 1,200+ reviewers says. "It goes with anything. It's made very well with nice fabric—I was shocked at how good quality it is!"

Get the MixMatchy Utility Jacket from Amazon starting at $19

