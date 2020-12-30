I’m Asian, and these glasses changed my life

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Many of us in 2020 are spending a lot more time at home and, therefore, a lot more time in front of digital screens. Because of this, your glasses may be getting a lot more wear than usual and possibly need an upgrade.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new prescription or adding blue light blocking protection to shield your tired eyes from the bright light of our screens, now is the time to do it. There are less than two days to use up your Flexible Savings Account (FSA) if you have one, or if you don’t have an FSA, it’s a great time to find glasses that actually fit your face.

It’s been quite a few years since I’ve gotten a new pair of glasses because, usually, my glasses serve as a backup to my contacts. But with few places to go these days, my glasses have become my go-to instead of taking the effort to put in my contacts. But confession: I hate wearing glasses. They constantly fall off my face and never seem to fit even with getting adjustments at the eye doctor.

Also, my long eyelashes—shoutout to my growth serum—will smudge my glasses, meaning I have to constantly clean them. I’ve had these problems my entire life because I’m of Asian descent (specifically East Asian) and my facial features, like a lower nose bridge, have made it nearly impossible to find properly fitting glasses in the United States—until now.

Reviewed has previously recommended Glasses USA, so I was excited to see that the brand offered “Low Bridge Fit” glasses. These types of glasses are specifically made to fit those who have low nose bridges as well as high or wide cheekbones—a.k.a me!

I’m not exaggerating when I say these glasses have changed my life, and if you have a similar facial structure, you might want to try them for yourself. Here’s why these low bridge fit glasses are my new favorite accessory and why you might want to try them too.

What are low bridge fit glasses?

Credit: Glasses USA These glasses will fit anyone with a low nose bridge.

According to the Glasses USA website, low bridge fit glasses are “for glasses-wearers with low nose bridges (when your nose bridge is level or lower than your pupils), as well as faces that are wide or have high cheekbones.” I’ve also seen other brands label this style as “Asian Fit” glasses as they are designed for the facial features more commonly found in East Asian people. However, these glasses would fit anyone who has a low nose bridge.

Also, “low bridge fit” or “Asian fit” glasses may not fit every single person of Asian descent as facial features can vary widely. But if you fit the description according to the website, like myself, these glasses are a total game-changer.

How the low bridge fit glasses fit on my face

Credit: Jamie Ueda and Glasses USA These glasses fit better all around.

After browsing Glasses USA low bridge fit offerings, I settled on prescription glasses from Versace and sunglasses from Stella McCartney..

Unlike most glasses (which are not designed for my facial structure), these glasses fit better all around. They have thick nose pads that make the glasses sit higher off my face, allowing for more distance between the lens and my eyelashes, and eliminating those annoying mascara smudges I was dealing with.

The nose bridge hugged my nose more tightly, so they actually stayed in place and were not falling off with every nod and turn I made. I actually shook my head up and down (think 90s head banging style) while wearing these glasses and they didn’t fall off once—I was amazed! With other glasses I’ve worn, I usually got a pain in my temples after a few hours, but this didn’t happen with the low bridge fit glasses as they’re set wider to accommodate a wider face, too.

One surprising feature that I didn’t realize I needed before was that these glasses sit farther off my face. The additional space was just enough room for my cheekbones so that when I smiled my glasses didn’t fall, an annoying thing that happened with other glasses I’ve worn. This extra room also kept my eyelashes from rubbing (and smudging) my lenses.

Which low bridge fit glasses are right for you

Credit: Jamie Ueda and Glasses USA These glasses actually fit my specific face.

I found both the prescription glasses and non-prescription sunglasses from Versace and Stella McCartney fit very well. Just to note, the specific styles I chose aren’t currently available and the inventory for these specific glasses seems to sell out fast. So if you see a pair you like you may want to snag them before they sell out.

Glasses USA also offers more than 100 different styles that are considered low bridge fit as well as different coating options for the lenses, such as blue light blocking and anti-scratch, meaning you’ll be able to get great fitting glasses and lens enhancements without having to sacrifice one for the other. You’ll also find top brands like Ray-Ban, Prada, and Oakley with low bridge fit versions.

What I don’t like about low bridge fit glasses

Credit: Glasses USA I will never go back to other glasses.

I have to admit that there was very little I didn't like about these low bridge fit glasses. These are the only glasses I’ve ever worn that actually fit my specific face. My only complaint is there’s a much smaller selection of low bridge fit glasses compared to the "normal" styles on the Glasses USA site. But I was still able to find stylish frames that I liked.

Plus, if you don’t like your low bridge fit glasses, Glasses USA has a 14-day return policy that offers a 100% store credit or new pair of glasses. Though it means you’ll still need to order another pair from the site.

Are the low bridge fit glasses worth it?

Credit: Glasses USA Get these in over 100 different styles.

These glasses are more than worth it. I will never be able to go back to glasses that are not low bridge fit after wearing these. So much so that I’m seriously planning to call all my friends and family with low nose bridges and tell them they need these glasses.

While the small differences in the low fit bridge glasses may like insignificant, my glasses-wearing experience is much better. I was especially elated that I no longer have to squint through blurry lenses from eyelash streaks or constantly wipe my glasses.

The low bridge fit is perfect on my face and while Glasses USA doesn’t have every style available, the retailer does offer a wide variety of brands and price points, so you’ll be sure to find something that fits your taste and budget if you’re looking to try this style of glasses.