Everything you need to know about Lululemon's most popular fabrics

I've been a Lululemon evangelist since the day I bought my first pair of Align leggings in 2014. Between teaching yoga, going to the gym, and working from home, I live in the brand's athleticwear. But even a Lulu veteran like myself can get overwhelmed trying to decide what to buy from the popular activewear retailer. When you need new leggings, how do you pick from Wunder Unders or Aligns? For weight lifting sessions, do you opt for the Energy Bra or the Free to Be Bra? There are hundreds of such choices.

What makes shopping at Lululemon even trickier is that the brand has its own names for the performance fabrics it uses. You won't find "nylon" or "spandex" on the product labels—rather, you'll see trademarked terms like "Nulu" or "Luxtreme." Here, I did the digging to explain some of the most popular Lululemon materials and what they're best for, whether you want a super soft legging for yoga or a more compressive tight for running.

1. Best for yoga: Nulu

Credit: Lululemon Nulu is some of the softest material I've ever put on my skin.

The crazy popular Align legging—and the entire Align line, for that matter—is made of Nulu fabric, which is a buttery soft blend of 81% nylon and 19% Lycra elastane, per the company website. "Developed as part of our Naked Sensation innovation, Nulu fabric delivers that next-to-nothing feeling with your must-have technical performance qualities," the brand explains.

As a yoga teacher, it's my favorite for taking a vinyasa class or participating in a similar lower-impact activity like Pilates and barre, where flexibility and comfort are more important than support or compression from your leggings. Note that the Nulu fabric, while the softest of the Lululemon fabrics, isn't ideal for high-intensity, sweaty exercise. When I tested them while lifting weights, I noticed the Align leggings took much longer to dry than other pairs. That said, they’re so lightweight, they feel like a second skin—you'll almost forget you're wearing them. (But not to worry: The fabric is opaque enough, even in the lighter colors, to avoid any embarrassing show-through in downward-facing dog.)

2. Best for sweating it out: Everlux

Credit: Lululemon Everlux will keep you dry and cool.

Described as "technical fabric that dries lightning-fast," Everlux is Lululemon's best fabric option for handling sweat, thanks to its dual-knit construction. Made of 77% nylon and 23% Lycra elastane, the nylon yarn pulls sweat away from your body and disperse it across the fabric (i.e., “wicks sweat”) so it dries quickly, while the elastane provides stretch and mild support.

But this stretch fabric doesn’t feel slick on: The outside of Everlux fabric is sleek and smooth but the brushed inside is soft against your legs. Given that Everlux is known for its powerful sweat-wicking capabilities, it's ideal for any activities where you're bound to perspire (think: a HIIT workout, running session, or hot yoga class). It's used in the Wunder Train and Invigorate lines.

3. The most supportive: Luon

Credit: Lululemon Luon was Lululemon's very first fabric.

The OG Lululemon material, Luon is "like wearing a hug while you sweat." It has a similar feel to stretch cotton, and is made of 87% nylon and 13% Lycra elastane. Luon offers the least amount of stretch but the most amount of support.

You'll find just a handful of items featuring Luon, like select Wunder Under leggings and the celeb-approved Define Jacket. I own the same jacket and love how fitted and supportive it is—I can go for a run in it and feel like everything is held securely in place.

4. Best for running: Luxtreme

Credit: Lululemon The best-selling Wunder Under leggings are made of Luxtreme fabric.

Sleek and supportive, Lululemon's Luxtreme fabric "give support and coverage with a cool, smooth feel" and is made of 69% nylon and 31% Lycra elastane. With the highest elastane content of the fabrics, Luxtreme is one of the most flexible materials, which makes it a great pick for runners. It wicks away sweat and allows you to move freely, and is thicker than some of the other fabrics so there's a little more compression and support.

It's used in top-selling items like the Wunder Under leggings, the Swift Speed tights, and a handful of bras. Reviewers note that it doesn't have as much give as the Everlux—they say it feels similar to the soft Nulu material but more durable.

5. The most multipurpose: Nulux

Credit: Lululemon Nulux can be worn for almost any activity.

Made of 84% nylon and 16% Lycra elastane, Nulux is the fabric Lululemon uses for its Fast and Free line, marketed to people who like cross training. "You love fabrics that provide coverage but feel like you’re wearing nothing, so we created a version for high-sweat training," the retailer describes. It's designed to feel similar to the soft Nulu fabric yet be more sweat-wicking and supportive for exercising.

"The Nulux material is so silky and comfortable," one reviewer says, while another adds, "I love my Aligns for yoga and beyond, but [the Nulux leggings] hold it all in a bit more for running."

