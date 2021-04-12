I found my favorite pair of running shorts at Lululemon

When it comes to workout clothing—particularly running shorts—comfort is key. A great running short should be made of breathable material, stay securely in place when you're moving and, most importantly, prevent chafing. I'm also the kind of guy who wants to look good while pounding the pavement, so I like a short that’s sleek and stylish.

I’ve owned several brands of gym and running shorts in the past, but I had never found a pair that ticked all of the boxes. That changed the first time I shopped at Lululemon.

After hearing everyone rave about the quality and style of Lululemon clothing, I decided to test out the Linerless 7-Inch Pace Breaker Shorts, which are described as a "multi-sport short for pretty much everything." It proved to be a good decision—Lululemon's most popular men's short has become, without a doubt, my new favorite pair of running shorts.

What I like about the Lululemon Pace Breaker shorts

Credit: Reviewed/Lululemon They feature a flattering yet relaxed cut.

The Pace Breaker shorts—which come in both lined and linerless styles—are designed to have more breathing room in the glutes and thighs. Some runners prefer a more secure, leg-hugging fit, but I like the relaxed, breezy fit of the Pace Breakers, which I ordered in the 7-inch length in my usual size small and found them to fit how I expected.

During my daily 45-minute runs, I can move my legs and torso freely without feeling restricted or worrying that the shorts might rip. However, they don't move around too much that it's uncomfortable—I haven't experienced any chafing in the months that I've been wearing the shorts. The drawstring on the waistband keeps the shorts snugly in place so they don't fall down, even when I'm carrying my iPhone, house keys, and AirPod case in my pockets. It also makes them easy to put on and take off.

I rarely find running shorts that are both lightweight and soft, but the Pace Breaker shorts are exactly that. Made of Lululemon's trademarked Swift fabric—which is a blend of 86% recycled polyester and 14% elastane—the shorts feel smooth and soft against my legs. The breathable material wicks away sweat and allows my thighs to breathe. While the waistband is often moist to the touch upon returning home, the shorts themselves are already near dry—not a single sweat stain to be found.

What I don't like about the Lululemon Pace Breaker shorts

The only thing I don't love about these shorts are the pockets. The shorts have two deep side pockets and another zippered pocket for more secure storage near the rear. The storage pocket is much more shallow than the other two pockets, and I wasn’t able to store my phone in it. Solutions like the smartphone armband do exist, but if I buy shorts with a zippered storage pocket, I expect them to be able to secure a cellphone in it instead of having it bounce around in one of the looser, no-zipper pockets.

Are the Lululemon Pace Breaker shorts worth it?

Credit: Lululemon The Lululemon Pace Breaker short comes in 15 colors and prints.

The Pace Breaker shorts are high quality and practically weightless when out for a run. The elastane/polyester blend and breezy design make the Pace Breakers airy and soft while exercising, more so than any full cotton or polyester material I’ve owned. They move with my body and don't bunch up or cause chafing. The shorts, which are available in men's sizes XS to XXL, come in both linerless and lined options and three different lengths (5-, 7-, and 9-inch) so you can choose a pair based on your body and personal preferences.

At $68 a pop, the Pace Breaker shorts aren't cheap. But considering their functionality, comfort, and style, the Pace Breakers are an investment worth making. I've been wearing mine for months and, whether I'm going for a run or lounging around the house, they'll likely be what I live in all summer long.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.