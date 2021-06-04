10 matching activewear sets for your summer workouts

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When hot temperatures make your usual sweat session that much sweatier, it’s time to rethink your workout wardrobe. Outdoor hikes, beach yoga, and trail runs require seasonal styles that beat the heat. Think: bike shorts, leggings, and sports bras that are lightweight and breathable. And if your top and bottom are color-coordinated? Even better. Below are 10 matching activewear sets that will make you feel like a verified fitness influencer this summer.

1. These sleek separates from Lululemon

Credit: Lululemon If you love pockets, you'll love these Lululemon bike shorts.

Part of Lululemon's Fast and Free collection, these shorts and bra are made of a lightweight yet supportive nylon and elastane blend. The high-waist bike shorts boast two side pockets big enough to hold your smartphone, as well as five smaller waistband pockets. They're available in camo, black, and dark navy, and in 6- and 8-inch lengths. Both pieces come in women's sizes 0 to 14.

Take it from this fan, who gushes, “These are literally the best running shorts I've ever had.” As for the bra? It has 5-star ratings from over 1,100 Lululemon shoppers.

2. This size-inclusive activewear from Athleta

Credit: Athleta These pieces look as good on their own as they do together.

Both these shorts and matching crop top are made with a polyester/Lycra blend that's equal parts supportive and buttery soft. However, the shorts—which feature secure pockets and a comfy high waist—are also partially made with recycled materials that Athleta says are "sourced from post-consumer plastic bottles that helps lessen [the] impact on the world." Available in a chic camo print, both pieces come in women’s sizes XXS to 3X.

"The fabric and fit are unbeatable," one reviewer says of the shorts. As for the crop top, it has high marks for minimizing bounce and staying in place during high-intensity activities.

3. These sun-blocking pieces from Target

Credit: Target You'll have your choice of eye-popping prints or minimalist solids.

Whether you're hitting up a barre class or heading out for a run, this set will keep you covered and comfortable. Both pieces are made with a UPF 50+ material that helps provide protection from the hot summer sun. The leggings boast side pockets and a high-waist design, while the longline bra features a stunning strappy back. Both come in a variety of matching colors and in women’s sizes XS to 4X.

4. These TikTok-famous pieces from Aerie

Credit: Aerie Aerie's Offline pieces come in an array of playful prints.

Aerie’s Offline loungewear line sells out whenever it comes back in stock ever since the leggings went viral on TikTok. Designed for comfort and play, these seamless shorts and matching racerback sports bra are made from the same lux nylon/elastane blend as the popular high-waisted leggings. The shorts feature a flattering crossover waistband and thigh-baring 3-inch inseam. Both pieces come in eight pretty prints, including florals and tie-dye, and are available in women’s sizes XXS to XXL.

5. This chic set from Alo Yoga

Credit: Alo Yoga Celebrities are big fans of Alo Yoga gear.

Add a little color to your workouts with these high-waisted bike shorts made with Alo Yoga’s signature Airbrush fabric, which is a lightweight and moisture-wicking blend of spandex and polyester. Round out your shorts outfit with the coordinating Real Bra Tank in the same soft material. Available in eight beautiful colors, like Parisian pink and green apple, the pieces come in women sizes XXS to XL.

“These biker shorts suck you in in all the right places and are so flattering,” one of the shorts' hundreds of reviewers says.

6. These Lululemon dupes from Amazon

Credit: Crz Yoga Both pieces together cost less than one from the high-end retailer.

Love Lululemon but not a big fan of the price? You aren't alone. Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these dupes from Crz Yoga. The shorts have over 4,000 reviews, and the seamless tank top isn't far behind, with over 2,000. People like how feather-light the polyester/spandex fabric is and that the shorts have a chafe-preventing liner and zippered pockets. Both pieces come in an array of gorgeous colors and in women’s sizes XXS to XL.

"This is the exact dupe of the Lululemon Ebb to Street tank I own," one person exclaims. "Mind blown!"

7. These highly rated pieces from Outdoor Voices

Credit: Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices has a huge social media following for a reason.

These unlined and unadorned shorts prove sometimes less is more when it comes to activewear. That said, there is one little extra that has earned them high ratings from Outdoor Voices shoppers: a hidden zippered pocket. The shorts, which are made of recycled polyester, are available in black and leopard print and come in women’s sizes from XS to XL. Wear them solo or top them with the matching All-Time Bra, which features a racerback design.

One reviewer says the shorts are “perfectly breezy for summer night runs and extremely flattering,” while another calls them “hands-down my favorite shorts of all time.”

8. This celeb favorite from Noli Yoga

Credit: Noli Yoga Noli Yoga is known for its fashion-forward sportswear.

Lucy Hale, Jasmine Tookes, and Irina Shayk are just a few of the stars who put Noli Yoga on the map earlier this year with its butt-lifting leggings. The brand also makes form-fitting bike shorts, which boast a seamless silhouette and stretchy polyamide/elastane fabric. Reviewers say they feel like a second skin, and they pair perfectly with Noli's zip-front bra. Both pieces come in women’s sizes run from XS to L.

9. This model-approved activewear from Puma

Credit: Puma Runners and yogis alike will love this set.

Puma’s Exhale collection was designed by supermodel-turned-climate-activist Cara Delevingne. The pieces are made with recycled polyester and natural dyes in an attempt to offset the brand's carbon footprint. The light blue color—aptly named Quietude—will make even your most intense workouts feel a little more zen and the ribbed material adds visual interest. Both the shorts and sports bra come in women’s sizes XS to XL.

10. This all-in-one set from Amazon

Credit: Amazon You can get the entire outfit for just $30.

Separates are great because you can mix and match sizes but they also tend to be pricier. Save money and time with this top-rated pick from Amazon, which gives you both pieces with just one "Add to cart" click. The four-inch bike shorts have compression to keep everything in place, while the sports bra’s thick yet soft material offers comfortable support. The set comes in 15 colors, from lime green to basic black, and in women’s sizes S to XL.

With over 1,500 5-star reviews, this seamless workout set is a no-brainer for summer activities. Reviewers say the moisture-wicking polyester/spandex fabric is “buttery smooth” and has “great stretch to it,” while others noted the pieces are breathable enough to hold up to even the sweatiest of workouts.

