11 popular men's bathing suits to wear this summer

Pool and beach season is quickly approaching, which means that very soon you will likely need trunks that look good and perform well in and around water. Whether you’re swimming laps, playing a rousing game of Marco Polo, or just lounging in the sun, the best men's bathing suits are comfortable and quick-drying—and if they happen to have a couple convenient pockets, even better.

Below are 11 highly-rated men's swimsuits, including classic brands like Nautica and Speedo (no, not those Speedos), as well as stylish options from Chubbies and J.Crew. Slip your legs into a pair and, as the popular Zac Brown Band song suggests, put your toes in the water and bum in the sand.

1. These sustainable trunks from Fair Harbor

Credit: Fair Harbor Feel the surprising comfort of recycled plastic.

Fair Harbor was born with the goal to make quality swim trunks while helping to keep the oceans free from plastic waste. The result? An extensive line of surprisingly soft shorts made from a blend of materials, including recycled plastic, cotton, and spandex. (According to the brand, each pair is made from 11 plastic bottles.) The Bayberry Trunk features a built-in liner, four-way stretch, and a zippered back pocket to hold your valuables. The trunks come in men's sizes S to XXL.

Over 3,100 customers have given the swimsuit a 5-star review, calling it "comfortable and stylish" and praising its anti-chafe liner. "These have quickly become my favorite swim trunks," one person says. "I literally wore them for hours both dry and wet and walked a couple of miles and they never bunched up or let my legs chafe. Can’t wait to get another pair. Highly recommend!"

2. These classic swim shorts from J.Crew

Credit: J. Crew Embrace the patterns.

J.Crew’s 8-inch swim trunks are cool and classic, with a slim silhouette, two front pockets, and a buttoned back pocket. The pattern options—which include gingham, seersucker, and florals—look great on and off the beach, and can easily work as everyday shorts when paired with a shirt and shoes.

Available in men's sizes XS to XXL, the swim trunks are made with UPF 50 recycled nylon fabric, which claims to protect you from 98% of the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Get the 8” Stretch Swim Trunk from J.Crew for $69.50

3. These top-rated trunks from Speedo

Credit: Speedo Rethink Speedo with these stretchy trunks.

Speedo has a reputation for the minimalist, briefs-style suits worn by divers and the occasional confident beach-goer. But the brand makes a variety of swimwear, including trunks and board shorts available in longer inseams. The mid-length Rally Volley trunks are equally adept in the water and in the gym, with stretchy polyester fabric that dries quickly and protects you from the sun.

The trunks, which come in men's sizes S to XXL, have more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star average rating. Several people note their adaptability, with one stating: "The style is very versatile. They look like swim trunks but could also be worn as casual or athletic shorts."

Get the Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Rally Volley Solid from Amazon starting at $16

4. These fun swim shorts from Chubbies

Credit: Chubbies Wear Chubbies and be as happy as this guy.

Chubbies has become a cult favorite in the swimwear market, known for its irreverent branding and eye-catching styles. Customer go-tos feature prints with pineapples, flamingoes, palm trees, and gators, but you can choose from dozens more, including solid-colored hybrid swim/gym shorts and board shorts.

This festive fruity number sports a 7-inch inseam, but like most Chubbies shorts, it’s also available in breezier 4-inch and 5.5-inch inseams. The trunks come in men's sizes XS to XXXL.

Get the Thigh-napples 7” Faded Stretch ZP from Chubbies for $69.50

5. These above-the-knee trunks from Ralph Lauren

Credit: Ralph Lauren Show some leg in these preppy trunks.

If you want to show some leg without venturing too far outside your comfort zone, these may be the shorts for you. Ralph Lauren's Traveler Swim Trunks sport a comfortable mesh brief and nylon shell with an elastic waistband and drawstring. The simple, preppy style exudes JFK-on-vacation sensibilities. They’re available in five colors, including simple black and bright blue, and come in men's sizes S to XXL.

Ninety-four percent of reviewers recommend these shorts, with multiple people lauding the durable quality, which they say washes well without fading or shrinking. "This is the second pair my son has and the first one, which is at least 5 years old, looks as new as when he purchased it," says one happy customer.

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's 5.5" Traveler Swim Trunks from Macy’s for $69.50

6. These breezy trunks from Nautica

Credit: Nautica Shorts for all things nautical.

Nautica has embodied seafaring style since it was founded in 1983. The brand makes a wide array of preppy-leaning apparel, from outerwear and polos to swimsuits. The latter includes these 8-inch, quick-drying trunks made of breathable nylon to keep you comfortable all day long. They’re available in six solid colors, from pale coral to light blue, and they come in men's sizes S to XXL.

These shorts have hundreds of online ratings, with 4.8 stars on the brand’s website and 4.7 stars on Amazon. Reviewers appreciate the bright, saturated colors and true-to-size fit. One person explains, "I have a dad bod and these are comfortable and make me look good."

Get the Nautica Men's Full Elastic Solid Swim Trunks from Amazon starting at $38

7. These high-performance swim shorts from Lululemon

Credit: Lululemon These work as hard as you do.

You may know Lululemon for its workout apparel, but don’t dash past its swimwear—instead, put it on and take it to the pool. The Channel Cross Short is made from recycled polyester that is water-repellent and durable, with a breathable four-way stretch liner that’s chlorine-resistant. The shorts are available in 5- and 7-inch inseams and men's sizes S to XXL.

"These are the best shorts I’ve ever put on," one person says. "So comfortable. They are awesome to swim in, or just wear around. I would buy hundreds of thousands of pairs of them if I was a billionaire, probably."

8. These double-duty sports shorts from RVCA

Credit: RVCA These versatile shorts do it all.

RVCA makes athletic shorts that can go from the gym to the ocean without missing a beat. The Breakout Elastic Swim Short has a retro look and feel that doesn’t skimp on features, with stylish side stripes, elastic waistband, and drawstring. A mesh liner adds extra support, on-seam pockets provide a spot for your hands (or keys), and the back pocket has a drainage hole, so you don’t get weighed down. They come in men's sizes S to XL.

Get the RVCA Breakout Elastic Swim Short from Huckberry for $55

9. These affordable swim shorts from H&M

Credit: H&M Customers love these fun prints.

H&M is a favorite shop for lower-cost reliable basics, like T-shirts, knitwear, and hoodies. These mesh-lined swim shorts are no exception. They come in a variety of patterns, from simple yet stylish geometric lines to quirkier options adorned with cherries and pears. Each features an elastic waistband with drawstring, side pockets, and a back pocket with a hook-loop fastener. They’re available in men's sizes XS to XXL.

With nearly 350 reviews, the shorts boast a stellar 4.8-star rating for their fast-drying woven fabric and comfortable fit through the waist and legs. One shopper says the trunks are a great, more affordable alternative to Chubbies.

Get the Printed Swim Shorts from H&M for $17.99

10. These multi-purpose swim shorts from Patagonia

Credit: Patagonia Dominating summer since 1982.

Patagonia Baggies have been summer’s go-to shorts since they debuted in 1982. The rugged, multi-purpose shorts are made with quick-drying, 100% recycled nylon and are designed for use in and out of the water. Swimming, hiking, mowing the lawn, these do it all. They’re available in more than a dozen colors and range in men's sizes from XS to XXL.

The shorts have a 4.5-star rating and more than 400 reviews. One person says they are the "best piece of sports clothing I have ever owned. That’s why I keep on repurchasing them year after year."

11. These classic board shorts from Quiksilver

Credit: Quicksilver Board shorts for swimming, surfing and looking good.

Quiksilver is synonymous with surfing, but even if you don't have a board, your legs will be well covered by these 20-inch-long board shorts. The four-way stretch fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and features a water-repellent coating. Bonus: The zippered back pocket includes a bungee cord key loop to keep your keys safe. The shorts are available in waist sizes 28 to 44.

With over 450 Amazon ratings, the shorts have a high 4.7-star average, with reviewers praising the trunks’ colorful design and long-lasting quality. If your day extends past the pool, no worries: "These swimming shorts look great even worn as shorts!" says one happy customer.

Get the Quiksilver Men's Highline Kaimana Boardshort Swim Trunk from Amazon starting at $34

