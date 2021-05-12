11 men's sandals you can wear everywhere this summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When your days revolve around bodies of water and sunny patios, you can’t have your feet be encumbered by traditional shoes. Hence why sandals were created. These bastions of summer footwear are comfortable, breathable, and easy to slip on and off—so they offer everything you require to thrive in warm weather. These 12 pairs—from iconic Birkenstocks to outdoorsy Tevas—will help you properly equip your feet for all occasions this summer.

1. These classic two-strap Birkenstocks

Credit: Birkenstock Birkenstocks are classics for a reason.

Few sandals elicit a reaction as strong as those made by Birkenstock. Once associated with the bohemian style of the '60s and ‘70s, Birkenstocks are now a mainstream favorite. It’s easy to see why: The anatomically shaped footbed provides plenty of support, while the buckled straps ensure these slide-on sandals fit securely. The selection is immense, with materials ranging from leather to suede to EVA—a lightweight material that falls between foam and rubber.

Nearly 25,000 Amazon reviewers have heaped their praise on Birkenstocks, with multiple people calling the inexpensive Arizona EVA sandals incredibly comfortable and one saying, “My feet are happy, stylish, and supported.” The pricier Arizona Soft Footbed style is another customer favorite, netting more than 30,000 five-star reviews.

2. These adventure-ready Tevas

Credit: Teva Go anywhere with Teva's durable and adjustable sandals.

Born in 1984 on the shores of the Grand Canyon, Tevas still reign as the preferred sports sandal for outdoor adventures. The strap system keeps your heel locked into place, so you can maintain secure footing during all your exploits, from hiking and rafting to attending an all-day festival. The rubber outsole offers durability and traction, and the quick-dry webbing ensures your feet never feel swampy. Here’s a nice bonus: Once your Tevas are ready for retirement, you can send them to the company to be recycled and turned into new products.

The Original Universal sandals are available in more than a dozen colors, and customers agree that they are durable and comfortable.

3. These highly reviewed Reef sandals

Credit: Reef These flip-flops have a built-in bottle opener.

Go to any pool or beach and you’re bound to see Reef sandals. The Fanning style in particular are summer staples, featuring a contoured footbed with plenty of arch support, a shock-absorbing heel, soft straps, and a traction-friendly rubber sole. But the most talked-about feature is the built-in bottle opener in the sole. We can’t vouch for the sanitary nature of such an innovation, but come on—it’s a bottle opener! In your flip-flop!

These sandals have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 27,000 reviewers, so you can step confidently knowing they’re a well-tested product. One reviewer says: “These are great sandals, so much more comfortable than standard flip-flops. I think it's the arch support combined with how well the top strap holds. I could never go back to flat flops.”

Get the Reef Men’s Fanning Flip-Flop from Amazon starting at $47

4. These adjustable Chacos

Credit: Chaco Take these outdoorsy Chacos hiking or kayaking.

Designed by river guides in 1989, Chaco sandals are outdoor-tested and ready for anything. The brand’s Classic series comes with straps you can tighten or loosen to fit to your feet. The grippy rubber outsole sports a tread design optimized for wet conditions, so if you’re scampering over river rocks or ignoring those no-running signs around the pool, you’ll maintain traction with each step.

Reviewers have given the Chacos a 4.6-star rating and praise the sandal’s adjustable straps, noting their ability to stay secure while hiking, kayaking, and partaking in other outdoor activities.

Get the Chaco Men’s Z1 Classic Sports Sandal from Amazon starting at $48

5. These stylish Hari Mari flip-flops

Credit: Hari Mari Hari Mari flip-flops are made for summer living.

People appreciate Hari Mari’s adventurous spirit and stylish aesthetic, which you’ll find in its line of colorful flip-flops available in leather, rubber, and hemp. The all-weather Dunes are a great place to start, whether you're heading to the beach or off to a long day of sight-seeing. The memory foam toe post is instantly comfortable, eliminating the usual break-in period, and the antimicrobial footbed reduces odor to keep them fresh.

The brand’s loyal customers appreciate how the Dunes look and feel, with multiple people noting they own more than one pair. One happy fellow says: “This is my fourth pair, and I will continue to purchase. They are so comfortable and look great as well. Cannot recommend these enough.”

Get the Hari Mari Dunes Men's Premium Water-Proof Rubber Flip Flops from Amazon starting at $39

6. These fuzzy Ugg slides

Credit: Ugg Sandals don't get cozier than this.

Ugg is famous for its boots and cozy slippers, but don’t sleep on their sandals. The Fluff You line boasts a temperature-regulating wool-blend upper paired with a plush sheepskin liner. But lest you think these are just house slippers, the durable outsole has enough traction and cushion to take you outside. They’re like a summer-friendly version of those close-toed slippers you like so much, and they can be worn with or without socks.

The Fluff You slides are available in five colors, from basic black and gray to statement-making red and orange. Per the hundreds of enthusiastic customer reviews, you will find them soft, snug, and comfortable.

Get the Fluff You from Ugg for $100

7. These pillowy Oofos sandals

Credit: Oofos Oofos sandals can help reduce stress on your joints.

It feels great to kick off your shoes after a long day on your feet, but these sandals may be the next best thing to going barefoot. The cushioned footbed cradles and supports your arches to reduce stress on your joints, and, according to the company, their “recovery technology” absorbs 37% more impact with each step than what you find in traditional footwear.

More than 17,000 people on Amazon sing their comfort praises, resulting in a 4.7-star average. One reviewer says he’s suffered from plantar fasciitis for years and bought Oofos hoping for good results. “I now walk pain-free in them all the time. I'm even back running again, and as soon as I get my trainers off, these go back on. It's like walking on marshmallows but still with support.”

Get the OOFOS Unisex Original Post Exercise Active Sport Recovery Thong Sandal from Amazon starting at $30

8. These sporty Adidas slides

Credit: Adidas Slide your feet into these convenient slides.

If you need some simple slides, you can't go wrong with a pair that’s earned 4.6 stars from more than 60,000 Amazon reviews. Available in 17 colors, these workhorse Adidas sandals have a quick-dry contoured footbed and feature the brand’s trademark three-stripe look. Are they fancy? No. Are they functional? You bet they are. Wear them to the pool or beach or pop them on your feet after removing your golf shoes or hiking boots.

Get the Adidas Men's Adilette Slide Sandal from Amazon starting at $14

9. These cushioned Crocs

Credit: Crocs Crocs are back in a big way.

Crocs is known for its boxy clogs, donned earnestly by everyone from chefs to TikTok teens. This year, the once-maligned brand is cool again thanks to celebrity collaborations and a certain WFH chicness. The styles go far beyond just clogs, however, and include sneakers, boots, and flip-flops. The latter offers a massaging footbed with foam cushioning for all-day comfort and support. They’re also easy to clean, so they can stay fresh all summer long.

With more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon and more than 3,400 reviews on the Crocs website, the people have spoken, and the people can’t get enough of these sandals. Customers love the wide variety of colors, and many cite the Crocbands as their go-to flip-flops: “These are my favorite flip-flops and they are so comfortable.”

10. These Shamma running sandals

Credit: Shamma Sandals meant for running? Yep.

Shamma began with a unique idea: create minimalist sandals that are suitable for running. The small, family-owned business has been doing exactly that since 2013. The aptly named Mountain Goat line is built for rugged terrain, offering stability over rough, uneven, and muddy surfaces in a surprisingly lightweight design. The sole’s flexibility coupled with the adjustable straps make this pair fit more like a glove than traditional sandals. Tack on the aggressive tread, and you’re equipped for trail running and hiking. All that said, they look streamlined enough to wear as your casual, everyday sandal. Reviewers call them “easy to adjust” and “extremely comfortable.”

Get the Shamma Mountain Goat Sandals from Huckberry for $100

11. These hand-woven Nisolo sandals

Credit: Nisolo Huarache sandals: not quite a shoe.

If you want a sandal that offers your feet a bit more coverage and protection, try these huarache sandals. The hand-woven leather is breathable, flexible, and waterproof, while the shock-absorbing foam midsole provides plenty of cushioning. Slip them on with shorts for a casual day out, or pair them with jeans or chinos for a classier look.

Nearly 200 reviews net the sandals a 4.6-star rating, with one reviewer stating: “These shoes are incredibly stylish, both fashion-forward and elegant at the same time. Very comfortable too—I can wear [them] for hours without even feeling them.”

Get the Men’s Huarache Sandal from Nisolo for $150

