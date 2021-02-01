10 pieces of men's winter workout gear perfect for cold weather

It's hard enough sticking to a workout routine, but between gyms closed amid the pandemic and freezing cold temperatures, it's even more difficult this winter. However, brands like Under Armour, Brooks, and Nike are rife with quality cold weather fitness gear—so there's really no excuse not to head outside for a long run or get in a solid outdoor workout.

If you're looking for new ways to layer up and stay warm, we've rounded up 10 popular pieces of winter workout gear for men, including affordable thermal running tights, a lightweight yet cozy jacket, and the comfiest athletic socks.

1. This Under Armour jacket designed for winter weather

Credit: Under Armour It comes in a variety of color options.

No one wants to wear a heavy coat while working out yet you still need some sort of outerwear so you don't freeze. Enter this highly-rated Under Armour jacket. Not only does this stylish jacket keep out the wind and rain thanks to its three-layer shell, but its stretchy construction allows it to move with you. There's also a soft, thermo-conductive inner lining that helps keep your body heat in and the cold out.

Get the Under Armour ColdGear Infrared Shield Jacket from Amazon starting at $75

2. This skull cap with 6,500 reviews

Credit: Tough Headwear Prevent losing heat from your head.

It's cold outside, but you're still going to sweat. This skull cap from Tough Headwear, which has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, will wick away any moisture with its blend of polyester and spandex while keeping you warm whether you are cycling, snowboarding, or going out for a run. People like that it's fitted to your head so you barely even notice you're wearing it and that it stretches comfortably to fit almost any size noggin.

Get the Tough Headwear Skull Cap from Amazon for $11.95

3. These touchscreen running gloves

Credit: Amazon Lightweight yet warm? Yes, please.

Maybe you got an urgent text mid-run. Or maybe you simply want to choose a new playlist without breaking stride. With these lightweight yet warm winter running gloves from Cevapro, you can use your phone while keeping your digits warm with the touchscreen fingertips. Many reviewers like that the water-resistant wool Lycra fabric dries quickly (whether it's from sweat or snow) and that the fleece-lined interior feels nice and cozy.

Get these Cevapro Winter Running Gloves from Amazon for $14.99

4. These thermal running tights

Credit: Baleaf You don't have to spend a lot on quality workout pants.

Baleaf is one of Amazon's best-selling activewear brands and their men's running tights have almost 2,000 glowing reviews for their thermal insulation and comfortable, form-fitting design. They have a fleece lining that's equal parts warm and moisture-wicking along with leg zippers (which make them easy to put on and off) and reflective accents so you can feel safe running in the early mornings or late evenings. Bonus: There's a zippered pocket in the back to stash your personal items like keys, as well.

Get the Baleaf Men's Thermal Running Tights from Amazon for $25.99

5. This wind-resistant down vest from Eddie Bauer

Credit: Eddie Bauer Pop this over other layers to keep out cold drafts.

On particularly frigid days, you're going to need a little something more than a standard running jacket to keep you insulated against the elements. This lightweight down vest from Eddie Bauer has a nylon shell that will keep wind and moisture out and a high-neck collar to keep the heat in. Reviewers also appreciate the pouch-style pockets that keep keys and other add-ons secure and the relaxed yet slim fit that's tight enough that the vest won't bounce around yet loose enough that it fits over other layers.

Get this Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Vest from Amazon for $52

6. This Nike long-sleeve top for layering

Credit: Nike Nike's Dri-Fit fabric has a great reputation.

Fluctuating temperatures throughout the day make layering up an essential part of any wintertime workout. This Nike Dri-Fit long-sleeve shirt is the perfect way to do that. It's one of the brand's OG pieces and is beloved by shoppers for its comfortable fit, sweat-wicking material, and odor-resistant material. It has a near perfect 4.8-star rating and many people say they wear it for every type of workout, from running to weight lifting.

Get this Nike Dri-Fit Men’s Long Sleeve Training Shirt from Nike for $30

7. These warm running socks

Credit: Balega Blisters begone.

Balega has been making the most comfortable no-show running socks for years, but unfortunately they won't keep your ankles warm when the mercury drops. Thankfully they also make these higher crew socks for the winter months. Reviewers gush that the mohair not only gives your feet an extra layer of comfort but also keeps your toes toasty and dry when it gets cold outside (so your shoes don't turn into a sweaty swamp post-run). They're also slightly cushioned and have some compression for extra comfort while you exercise.

Get these Balega Blister Resist Crew Socks from Amazon for $18

8. This sleek Brooks pullover

Credit: Brooks It has a 4.5-star rating from Brooks shoppers.

If you're in search of the perfect outer layer for wintertime workouts, look no further than this popular half-zip from Brooks. This pullover is made of a breathable performance material that wicks away moisture yet will still keep you warm on your run (there are even thumb holes on the sleeves) but is so comfortable that, as one reviewer puts it, it could replace your pajamas. Fans say that, as is the case with most Brooks gear, the pullover is long-lasting and high quality, too.

Get this Brooks Men's Dash 1/2 Zip from Amazon for $64.12

9. This fleece neck gaiter

Credit: Amazon Keep cold drafts out.

It's necessary to protect your face when you're outdoors on the coldest and windiest of winter days, and this breathable gaiter is the perfect solution. The fleece mask can easily be pulled up or down and fits snugly around your neck so you aren't constantly adjusting it on your run. It has over 6,800 glowing reviews for being made of super soft material and for being warm yet sweat-wicking so it's comfortable for any kind of athletic activity (and any kind of weather!).

Get the Exio Winter Neck Gaiter from Amazon for $13.98

10. This belt to keep you hydrated

Credit: Amazon Hands-free hydration at your service.

No matter the temperature outside, hydration is a key to any great workout. With this highly-reviewed running belt, your water will literally always be an arm's length away. It holds two water bottles and has a zippered pouch big enough for your keys and phone. Over 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given it a thumbs up, saying that it stays securely in place while you're on the move and doesn't tug or chafe.

Get the G-Run Hydration Running Belt from Amazon for $16.97

