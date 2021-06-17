I put two popular hiking shoes to the test—and there's a clear winner

I’ve been outside a lot lately. I live in Florida, so my free time often consists of beaching, boating, and exploring. A few weeks ago, I ventured into the wild for a camping trip at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in Okeechobee. For the weekend getaway, not only did I stock up on outdoor-ready apparel, I also brought along two brand new pairs of hiking shoes: Jack Wolfskin’s Force Striker and Merrell’s Moab Speed.

Both promise solid outsole stability, superior foot cushioning, and a light weight that won’t weigh you down. To test out each pair, I took them on two separate five-mile hikes during my camping trip. Which one fared better?

What is the Jack Wolfskin Force Striker?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez I first tried Jack Wolfskin's popular Force Striker hiking shoe.

Jack Wolfskin is a Germany-based outdoor brand that started in the early ‘80s and has only recently started selling its products in the U.S. It’s best known for its functional hiking apparel and mountaineering gear. The brand’s Force Striker hiking shoe offers a waterproof Texapore membrane—think of this as Wolfskin’s version of Gore-Tex—a protective rubber toe cap, and Vibram outsoles for traction in mountainous regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Force Strikers are also built with a “Force Plate,” a thin layer of hard plastic embedded in the midsole that protects your feet as you traverse jagged terrain. Available in mid- and low-ankle styles, the shoes come in men’s sizes 6 to 14 in all-black with red or green accents, and women’s sizes 5 to 11 in black with pink or blue accents.

What is the Merrell Moab Speed?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez Merrell's latest shoe in its Moab series is the Moab Speed.

Merrell is an outdoor apparel retailer beloved for its hiking footwear. Its Moab line—which stands for “mother of all boots”—comes in various silhouettes and styles, from 8-inch high tactical boots to low-profile trail runners.

The Moab Speed is Merrell’s lightweight trail shoe that debuted earlier this year. Like the Force Striker, it’s equipped with a rock plate to block against rocky debris, a protective toe cap, Vibram outsole for stability, and a padded upper and collar. The low-profile shoes I tried aren’t waterproof, but the mid-profile version comes with Gore-Tex coating. They come in men’s sizes 7 to 15 in black, brindle, green, or red, and in women’s sizes 5 to 11 in black, maroon, and purple.

How are the Jack Wolfskin Force Striker hiking shoes?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez Jack Wolfskin's Force Striker is a durable, tough wearing hiking shoe.

Straight out of the box, these shoes feel snug without being too constrictive. Jack Wolfskin advises to order a full size up to ensure a better fit with the Force Strikers, but I had no issues wearing the shoes in my normal size 11.5 with socks on. They fit better this way—tight, plush, yet comfortable. There was no break-in period, which surprised me given how tough these shoes feel to the touch.

I wore them on a five-mile hike on a flat path covered in loose sand, broken branches, and grassy patches. It didn’t take long to appreciate the functionality of these sturdy, hard-wearing shoes. Less than a mile into my walk, the Force Strikers helped me strut over rocky gravel. I strolled over jagged tree roots, seashells, and rocks without losing balance, thanks to the shoe’s aggressive Vibram outsoles, and the midsole's rock plate stopped said obstacles from poking at my feet. The traction on these shoes is solid, and the sturdiness of the padded collar and upper offers stability when walking. Not once did they feel too tight or painful.

However, the Force Strikers didn’t perform well on sand. The shoe’s heft serves well for climbing tricky terrain and protecting the foot. But in the sand, that brawniness slowed me down. I kept flicking sand behind me as I walked, which made its way into my shoes. Twice on my trek I had to take off my shoes to empty them out. Clearly the Force Strikers aren’t superb for all terrains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance aside, I don’t love the look of these shoes—they’re visually unremarkable. All-black shoes are not my style, and I found the contrast of the neon lime accents jarring. The pop of color reminds me less of contemporary hiking apparel, and more of goth culture of the early aughts—out of date and kind of ugly, in my opinion.

How are the Merrell Moab Speed hiking shoes?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez Merrell's Moab Speed shoes come in a unique earth tone colorway.

I got the Moab Speeds in my usual 11.5 and the relaxed fit surprised me. They have a looseness comparable to a worn-in pair of hiking shoes. But that could be attributed to the sizing, which runs large, and I wish I’d gone down half a size for a snugger fit. The pull tabs on the heels make the shoes easy to slide on, which I appreciated, and the heavily padded tongue allowed me to lace them up securely.

I wore the shoes on a similar five-mile sandy, dirty, and grassy trail that I wore the others. I immediately noticed how lightweight they felt—hiking in these shoes was a breeze. Despite the terrain, I felt as if I were blazing through my hike at a faster rate than usual and with less effort. The plush tongue and collar paired with the loose fit made for a comfortable ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what the Moab Speed offers in pace, it lacks in support—an important factor in hiking footwear. The upper and collar are less sturdy than I’d like and, because these shoes already feel broken-in, they’re easily pliable. That flexibility isn’t fit for long or strenuous hikes. I risked rolling my feet every time I climbed over a tree root, because of how lax these shoes feel around the ankle.

I’m a huge fan of the shoe’s look, with its earthy colors that are as outdoorsy as they are attractive. My one complaint about the appearance: There's a green mesh lining that’s loose and isn’t glued down to the upper, which creates a weird flowy effect when walking.

Which shoe did I like better?

I’m pleasantly surprised with how well the Jack Wolfskin Force Striker performed, especially given that I had never heard of the brand before. The shoe is a brawny piece of footwear that gives me the comfort and stability of a boot, but without the added weight. It also has better traction than Merrell’s version. The Force Striker gets my vote as a solid lightweight hiking shoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

While I didn’t hate the Merrell Moab Speed, it’s evident that it’s most useful for flat and easy hiking trails. It’s worth considering for its Vibram outsole, light weight, comfy padding, and comparatively lower price. But the laxness of the shoe is both a gift and a curse—and could increase the risk of injury in harsher terrain due to its lack of sturdiness.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.