9 celeb-approved New Balance sneakers you can get right now

New Balance sneakers are returning to the limelight for their trendy "dad shoe" aesthetic and famously chunky silhouettes. From the iconic, normcore 990s to the daring and contemporary 327s, the shoes have garnered millions of fans over the years—including a lot of celebrities. Below are nine of the most popular New Balance kicks that stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber love.

1. Kourtney Kardashian’s 990 sneakers

Credit: New Balance This landmark New Balance style withstands the test of time and trends.

The New Balance 990 sneakers have a massive celebrity following that includes model Kaia Gerber, actor Timothee Chalamet, actress Emma Roberts, influencer Kourtney Kardashian and singer Rita Ora. They were even Steve Jobs’ sneaker of choice back when the 99X collection first launched in 1982. The shoes boast a thick foam collar for added ankle support, a suede and mesh upper for both style and breathability, and a lightweight foam and polyurethane midsole for all-day comfort. They come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 13 in gray, black, and navy and men's whole and half sizes 7 to 16 in four colors.

"These New Balance are the perfect shoes—I wear them all day every day," one reviewer raves. "They have a removable insole under which my orthotics fit nicely. They are durable, comfortable and very stable. I probably wouldn't live my life so well without them. They allow me to walk without pain. I can't say enough good about them.”

2. Emily Ratajkowski’s 574 sneakers

Credit: New Balance The 574 New Balance sneakers are the ultimate addition to any model off-duty look.

The 574s have gone through a couple of versions over the decades, but one thing remains the same: their retro silhouette, which boasts a cushy foam midsole and a durable rubber outsole. Model Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing a pastel gray version, Rihanna sported them court-side at a basketball game, and Scarlett Johansson rocked them in L.A. with jeans and a sweater. With dozens of colors and prints, from monochromatic to color-blocked to cheetah, you’re bound to find a pair you love. They come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 13 in 20 colors and in men's whole and half sizes 4 to 18 in 19 colors.

“Went with my normal size, and it was true to it!" one person writes. "Very durable and it feels like you're walking on a cloud. I wear these with basically everything."

3. J. Lo’s Staud 57/40 sneakers

Credit: New Balance These citrusy New Balance sneaks are sure to put some pep in your step.

New Balance’s ongoing collab with L.A.-based brand Staud is full of bold colors and classic, ‘80s-meets-‘90s vibes. As a modern take on the New Balance 574 style, the 57/40s feature a chunkier sole inspired by sports like boxing and tennis, the aesthetics of which inform today’s athleisure. The unisex style—which is a favorite of Jennifer Lopez's—comes in an agave color with green accents and in men's whole and half sizes 4 to 17 that translate to women's whole and half sizes 5.5 to 18.5.

“Color is amazing and they are so comfortable,” one pleased customer writes. “I am wearing them with funky socks. So fashionable!”

Get the Staud 57/40 Sneakers from New Balance for $149.99

4. Jennifer Garner’s 880v8 sneakers

Credit: New Balance These foamy New Balance running shoes step up your style and fitness game.

Not big on the dad sneaker trend? New Balance has you covered with its Fresh Foam 880 sneakers, which have been seen on the feet of famous moms Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria. They embody a traditional running shoe silhouette with the funky, bright hues associated with limited-edition kicks. With a cushioned midsole, blown rubber outsole, reflective detailing, and breathable mesh upper, they’re ideal for runs, walks, or just kicking back. They come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 13 in nine colors and in men's whole and half sizes TK in 10 colors.

One reviewer found the pair to be particularly accommodating: “I have pretty wide forefeet due to bunions and genetics and this shoe's toe box is wide enough to accommodate them comfortably. Very happy with them!”

5. Gigi Hadid’s 2002R sneakers

Credit: New Balance The 2002Rs provide a modern take on an old-school favorite shoe.

Gigi Hadid recently took to her Instagram story to showcase the uniform of the summer: bike shorts, an oversized jacket, white ankle socks, and the ever-obligatory New Balance sneakers. Her pair of choice is the 2002Rs, which feature the same old-school body associated with the 990 line, with an extra-padded collar, mesh and suede overlay, and supple leather upper. The unisex design comes in men's whole and half sizes 4 to 15 (or women's 5.5 to 16.5) in black, white, and navy.

“I am obsessed with the silhouette, comfort, colorways, and reflective detailing of this shoe,” one reviewer raves. “Not all colors have 3M [the reflective detail] on the lateral panels but it is truly so striking. [The shoe itself] hugs the feet and provides cushioned yet stable support for my high arches. I bought my first pair for the aesthetics and came back for more because of its overall perfection. Fits true to size.”

Get the 2002R Sneakers from New Balance for $139.99

6. Naomi Watts’ Staud 327 sneakers

Credit: New Balance The 327s are ideal for strolling around your city and posing for street style photographers.

It’s fascinating how profound an impact a logo can have on the entire mood of a shoe. As one of the newest styles in the Staud lineup, the lightweight 327 sneaker borrows from the New Balance 574, but with an oversized N adorning the exterior of the shoe. The edgy-looking toe box further refines this modern take on that classic kick. Along with Naomi Watts, fans of the 327 line include Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Shay Mitchell. They come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 in three muted hues and in men's whole and half sizes 4 to 17 in three colors.

“Finally got my first pair of 327s, and I’m so excited!” says one fan. “They’re casual but stylish, I love it! Lightweight and comfortable are what I'm looking for, and the 327s have everything I need. I will purchase again for sure.”

7. Jenna Dewan Tatum’s 997H sneakers

Credit: New Balance The 997H sneakers make it easy to stroll around in style.

With their lightweight cushioning and fashionable leather upper, the 997Hs offer a modern update to the traditional 997s. They feature a low-top profile for superior ankle mobility, and fit snugly to mold to your foot. Jenna Dewan Tatum paired her white-and-gold pair with a blue tie-dye sweatsuit for a casual '70s athleisure look. They come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 in six colors and in men's whole and half sizes 4 to 18 in six colors.

"Soft, yet stable support," one person writes. "Colors are muted, not too bright; I wear them with almost everything. Feel great, look great."

8. Hailey Bieber’s 992 sneakers

Credit: New Balance Silk and cork details make the 992 runners a total win.

The ideal dad sneaker does not exist—oh wait, it sure does. With its array of styling possibilities and its functional design, the 992 sneaker is suitable for a jog around the neighborhood or a walk in the park. It features a shock-absorbing heel, a foam midsole, and a leather upper with unique recycled cork details—and is one of the shoes NB manufacturers entirely in the U.S. The sneakers—which model Hailey Bieber owns and loves—come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 13 in a cream blush color and in men's whole and half sizes 3.5 to 16 in six colors.

“I've worn NB shoes for years, and the 992 did not disappoint,” one pleased customer writes. “Great fit and comfortable all day long. I have to wear orthotics due to a frozen toe, and these shoes do not interfere with them. I'm making a conscious effort to buy more U.S.-made products and I'm happy that NB offers them.”

9. Julianne Hough’s Cruz sneakers

Credit: New Balance Cruise around in the sock-like Cruz sneakers for all-day comfort.

Customers like Julianne Hough loved the Cruz sneakers so much, New Balance had to bring them back for a reissue. Made with one continuous sheet of fresh foam and a fitted sock-like upper, they offer a gentle stride and slip on and off with the help of a heel loop. They come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 in three neutral colors and in men's whole and half sizes 7 to 15 in four colors.

“I recommend these to everyone!" one reviewer writes. "At first, they were just my casual pair to go shopping, but when I used them for work, they were very durable and comfortable. They look great with any pair of pants and the cushion is amazing. They lasted me so long and were easy to wash and dry, allowing them to always look like new. It gave me a whole different perspective on the quality of New Balance shoes, and I will definitely purchase them again.”

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.