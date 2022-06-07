What is the Nordy Club? A guide to Nordstrom’s rewards program and credit card

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With the Nordstrom Anniversary sale approaching fast this year, shoppers may be wondering how to shop the sale early before it opens to the public on Wednesday, July 15. Enter the Nordy Club, Nordstrom’s loyalty program that offers exclusive perks to its members.

Since early access to the sale depends upon your Nordy Club membership tier, now’s the time to familiarize yourself with Nordstrom’s loyalty program to get the most out of your purchases.

What is the Nordy Club?

The Nordy Club is Nordstrom’s rewards program, designed to offer member benefits to frequent shoppers of the site. It’s free to register for the program, and you’ll earn points for shopping at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. The more you spend, the more points you’ll earn—and you’ll earn even more points per dollar spent with ​​a Nordstrom credit or debit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nordy Club has four tiered statuses that are based upon how much you’ve spent at Nordstrom annually.

Member : For those who spend $0–$500 per year. It’s free to join and become a member.

: For those who spend $0–$500 per year. It’s free to join and become a member. Influencer : For new cardholders or those who’ve spent $500+ each year

: For new cardholders or those who’ve spent $500+ each year Ambassador : For members who’ve spent $5,000 or more each year

: For members who’ve spent $5,000 or more each year Icon: For cardholding members who have spent $15,000 or more each year with the Nordstrom credit card.

Rewards come in the form of points and Nordstrom Notes, which are essentially gift cards to spend on your next Nordstrom purchase. All members earn 1 point per $1 spent. Once you earn a certain number of points, they’ll convert to a Nordstrom Note; for every 1,000 points earned, Members and Influencers will receive a $10 note, and for every 2,000 points earned, Ambassadors and Icons will receive a $20 note.

What benefits does the Nordy Club offer?

Credit: Nordstrom Point per dollar spent at Nordstrom depend on what membership tier you fall under.

Aside from early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale (July 6 for Icons; July 7 for Ambassadors; July 9 for Influencers this year), there’s plenty of other year-round membership perks.

As stated above, the program rewards members based on current status, and the perks get better the more you spend, with free alterations, access to style events and lifestyle workshops, in-home stylists, and being the first to shop select brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workshops typically offer personalized style and shopping advice, with experts covering all things fashion and style using Nordstrom’s wide range of brands.

For those with Ambassador status, you can opt into a yearly visit from a Nordstrom stylist to your home, who can provide a full closet consultation to help organize your wardrobe or a personal styling appointment to help you put together outfits.

Ambassador members also get priority access to invite-only events and are given the opportunity to be the first to shop Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale, with an additional 25% off red-tag clearance, alongside cardholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should I get the Nordstrom credit card?

Credit: Nordstrom If you're approved for the Nordstrom credit card, you automatically earn Influencer status in the Nordy Club.

While the Nordstrom credit card entitles you to instant Influencer status and early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, the main perk is that you’ll earn 2 points per dollar spent (or 3 points per dollar spent for Ambassadors and Icons), plus a $40 bonus note to use on a future purchase.

The $40 bonus note will be sent to new cardholders when they make their first purchase with the card at Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack. Cardholders can also benefit from $200 in alterations credits, which are reimbursed in the form of Nordstrom Notes, and 2-business-day shipping in selected locations.

What should I buy as a Nordy Club member?

All Nordy Club members get access to special promotions such as First to Shop opportunities. These opportunities may come in the form of discounts on select brands, often Nordstrom’s in-house brands, such as Zella, BP., Caslon, Halogen, and more. If you’re a fan of Nordstrom Made brands, this is just one more perk that makes the Nordy Club worth taking advantage of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the Nordy Club worth it?

Nordstrom's rewards program offers an array of benefits and perks to its loyal customer base. Nordstrom is also well-known for its customer service, free shipping, and lenient return policy, which is what keeps shoppers coming back year after year. Cardholders can also enjoy a variety of special benefits, so if you’re a frequent Nordstrom shopper, it’s certainly worth looking into to put your purchases to good use and obtain better perks.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.