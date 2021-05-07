9 jewelry trends that make us nostalgic for the 2000s

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In fashion, what goes around comes around. Lucky for us, the Y2K vibe has returned for 2021. The late ‘90s to early ‘00s were supercharged with turn-of-the-century excitement, and its jewelry mirrored all of that colorful confidence. It was a time that was all about bold oversized pieces and daisies and smiley faces galore. And after the year we’ve just had, this positivity couldn’t have come at a better time.

Brands like Madewell and H&M are reinventing nostalgia with modern twists. The easiest test to tell if you should dare to wear something off this list: Would Cher or Elle Woods approve?

1. Daisies

Credit: Etsy/Pura Vida Florals aren't just for clothes—they're all over our jewelry, too.

Everything’s coming up daisies in 2021, with the sunny flower reinventing herself into daisy chains for necklaces and bracelets. Even single blooms are popping up on earrings and rings for head-to-toe (or rather, head-to-finger) flower power.



* Get the Pura Vida Beaded Daisy Bracelet from Amazon for $21

* Get the Boho Polymer Clay Daisy Earrings from Etsy for $20

2. Smiley faces

Credit: Etsy/H&M The OG emoji is cool again.

Returning 2016 emoji jewelry to its roots, the simple smiley face is on everything this year. According to Etsy's 2021 trend report, there's been a 1,360% increase in related jewelry searches on the retailer's site. And after the mess that was 2020, we could all use some extra positivity, and an extra little reminder to smile.

3. Chunky rings

Credit: Madewell/Etsy Finger candy is the new arm candy.

Whether it’s one spotlight piece or stacks on every finger, chunky rings are heavy hitters in our jewelry arsenal this season. You can find them handcrafted from resin—a crossover material that pops up in the super colorful Y2K trend—like these ones from Etsy or in traditional precious metals, like this set from Madewell.

4. Chains

Credit: Anthropologie/Madewell Go for big and bold or delicate and dainty.

With links (pun intended) to Rihanna and Jennifer Aniston, chains—be it in the form of necklaces, bracelets, or even face mask holders—are very in this year. However, instead of being the vehicle for your cutest charms, today’s chains are without pendants and instead are front-and-center in their own right: the bigger the better.

5. Butterflies

Credit: Shein/Kendra Scott Give a nod to nature with this Y2K trend.

Fluttering their way into the style scene, butterflies are taking their cue from the sweet hair clips of the late ‘90s and settling on our necklaces, earrings, and bracelets in the daintiest of styles. Tip: Opt for understated butterfly accents in gold or silver for a look that's more elegant than costumey.

6. Pearls

Credit: Baublebar/Banana Republic Pile on the pearls for an elegant yet on-trend accessory.

Maybe it was Harry Styles' viral choker or Vice President Kamala Harris' signature necklace. No matter the influence, pearls are once again chic. Layer on strand atop strand of pearlescent orbs with Baublebar's extensive collection or keep it classy with Banana Republic's timeless pearl studs.

7. Hoops

Credit: Forever 21/Mejuri There's a hoop for every personality and outfit.

Miniature or oversized. Beaded or sleek metal. Circular or oblong. Regardless of the shape or size, hoop earrings are everywhere right now. Snag a budget-friendly pair from Forever 21 or spend a little extra on a quality set from Mejuri, the Instagram-famous jewelry brand we've tried and loved.

8. Padlocks

Credit: Etsy/Stella & Dot Rock your lock in earring or necklace form.

The padlock trend, which started with Louis Vuitton's iconic lock, has recently made a resurgence. But you don't have to spend thousands on a designer piece to wear it. Nail two fads in one with a pair of mini padlock hoops from Etsy or this luxe necklace from Stella & Dot which you can personalize with the charms of your choosing.

9. Rainbow

Credit: Amazon/Shein The more colors you're wearing, the better.

Too much of a good thing is apparently a very good thing when it comes to color and your jewelry. Enter 2021's playful rainbow trend. Think: gummy bear chokers, oversized chain links in every color, and bright beads that resemble candy necklaces.

