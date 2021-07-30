This exercise skort is my go-to for summer workouts and lounging alike

In my quest to find the comfiest and chicest athleisure for summer, I came across the highly talked-about Exercise Dress from Outdoor Voices. It was everything I was looking for: cute, versatile, and lightweight. I loved it so much that I even bought the popular dupe from Halara. Equally amazing and for half the price? I was hooked.

But once I started with those, I wanted more athleisure frocks to fill my warmer weather wardrobe, so I returned to Outdoor Voices to find something just as wearable. And that's when I saw it: the exercise skort. It's like my beloved exercise dress, but in skort form that I can wear with my favorite workout tops.

With hundreds of rave reviews, the skort boasts a nearly perfect 4.9-star rating on the OV site. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL and retails for $68, which is comparable to similar pieces from other higher end activewear brands like Lululemon. I decided to buy one for myself and, like the exercise dress, it did not disappoint—here's why.

What I like about the Outdoor Voices exercise skort

I got my usual size large and found it to fit true to size. I like that it has an adjustable drawstring that you can tighten to keep it securely in place and then loosen to make it easy to take off. Just like the exercise dress, the exercise skort is made of Outdoor Voices’ LightSpeed fabric, which is 85% nylon and 15% spandex. It’s lightweight and breathable, and I didn’t get too sweaty when I was wearing it, even in 90-degree temps. When I did sweat in it—like when I was running or playing badminton in the backyard—it dried quickly so I wasn’t a swampy mess the rest of the day.

The skort is mid-rise—it sits about an inch below my navel, and has a wide, stretchy waistband that didn't budge at all no matter how I moved. But the real highlight of the skort for me is the built-in shorts. Not to be dramatic, but they changed my life. The three-inch inseam is a great length—on my 5-foot-4 frame, hitting mid-thigh and providing enough coverage that I don't worry about my butt hanging out. But even more important: The shorts save my thighs from chafing while walking in hot and humid weather, and I feel confident knowing that no one will see my underwear no matter how much I move or how breezy it is outside. (You don't have to wear underwear, though, as the crotch area has a cotton-line gusset.) What’s more, the shorts feature rubber grippers along the bottom hem that prevents them from riding up as you move (Outdoor Voices added these to the most recent version in response to customer feedback). I never have to adjust the legs or pull them down, even if I’m jogging.

The skort comes in five colors: black, navy, white, lilac, and a two-toned blue. I opted for black as I anticipated it would become a staple in my wardrobe—and it has. I toss on the skort whenever I want to look put-together and I’m feeling too lazy to style myself.

What I don’t like about the Outdoor Voices exercise skort

The skort has a small zippered pocket on the front left. It’s supposed to be useful, but I think it ruins the streamlined silhouette of the design. The pocket pokes out ever so slightly and looks lumpy even when empty. Plus, there’s not much you can fit in there besides a house key or a lip balm. I know people go crazy for pockets, but I would have preferred if OV left it out of the design this time.

Is the Outdoor Voices exercise skort worth buying?

Credit: Outdoor Voices It's called an "exercise" skort but it's great for everyday life, too.

If you're looking for a fun alternative to shorts that you can wear for everything from exercise to everyday errands, the Outdoor Voices exercise skort is it. I love how comfortable and stylish it is and how the built-in shorts keep you covered and tucked in all day.

If the three-inch inseam is too short for your liking, Outdoor Voices also offers skorts in four- and four-and-a-half-inch lengths for more coverage. Whichever you choose, I wouldn't hesitate to snag one in your size, color, and length—just like the exercise dress, the exercise skort tends to sell out quickly.

Get the Exercise Skort from Outdoor Voices for $68

