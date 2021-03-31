These platform Crocs are my new favorite shoes for spring

“These are the cutest shoes I have ever put on my feet.” That’s what I called out to my boyfriend from my closet. He was probably expecting me to step out in a strappy pair of heels or my go-to ankle booties. Instead? I walked out in a pair of platform Crocs.

I know, I know—Crocs are one of those things you either love or you hate. I am clearly in the “love” camp, and have been ever since I got my first pair of the iconic clogs almost a year ago. While I’ve long been a fan of the classic clog, I’ve secretly been coveting the platform Crocs for months. I’m someone who thinks everything looks better with a chunky sole—sneakers, sandals, Crocs, you name it.

This spring, I took the plunge and snagged a pair of platform Crocs when I saw they had restocked. Were they worth the $55? Absolutely—here’s why I’m obsessed with my new pair.

What I love about platform Crocs

For starters, I love the platform Crocs for all of the reasons I love the classic clogs. Made of lightweight rubber with tiny holes dotting the top, they’re breathable and versatile. I can wear them for everything from running errands to going out on my family’s boat to heading to the beach 50 miles from my home. They’re waterproof and easy to clean so I never have to worry about getting them dirty or wet during my everyday activities.

While I always loved the cushioned sole of the classic clogs, the platform Crocs somehow manage to feel even squishier and more comfortable. The 1.6-inch-high platform adds extra cushioning, so I can wear them for hours on end without any aching. (I even wore them on a three-hour hike recently.)

The platform Crocs come in whole women’s sizes 4 to 11 and fit true to size. I wear an 8 or 8.5 in most shoes, and the size 8 Crocs were perfect. The backstrap can be worn around your ankle for more security or pushed up when you just want an easy-to-slip-on shoe. I prefer wearing them as slides—I find they’re fitted enough now to slip off my feet when walking, even without the strap.

What I don’t like about platform Crocs

Is it cheesy to say there’s nothing I don’t like about the platform Crocs? Well, sorry not sorry, but I truly can’t find anything wrong with these babies. The only potential downside, according to reviewers, is that the clogs are narrower than some shoes. I don’t have wide feet, so this isn’t an issue for me, but if you’re someone who does, you may find issue.

Are platform Crocs worth buying?

Credit: Crocs I want a pair of platform Crocs in every color now.

I believe the platform Crocs are easily the best pair of Crocs you can buy. They’re as durable and versatile as the classic clogs yet even more comfortable and more stylish, at least in my opinion. They come in a range of colors, from basic black to pale lavender, so there’s a shade for almost every preference. Because you can wear them for almost any occasion—although, you may want to skip them for your fancy date night—you’ll get more than your money’s worth of the $50 you spend on them.

However, if you already own the classic Crocs, the platform Crocs aren’t different enough to warrant the purchase. That is, unless you’re like me, who believes there’s no such thing as having too many pairs of Crocs.

Note: The platform Crocs are almost sold out on Crocs' website, so snag a pair stat if you want one. However, you can also find them on Amazon (for now!).

