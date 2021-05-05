10 plus-size dresses people love for spring

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Pretty pastels, airy cuts, and floral patterns are just a few of the things that make spring dresses so covetable. For plus-size women, however, it can be hard to find dresses that don’t swallow them up in fabric (nobody wants that!). Fortunately, there are plenty of flattering and fashionable picks out there, from retailers like Torrid, Athleta, and even Amazon. Below, some of the top-rated and most popular this season.

1. This floral maxi dress

Credit: Torrid You could almost live in this versatile maxi dress.

From its criss-cross straps to its flowery print to its long length, this Torrid dress is a spring wardrobe's dream. Made from the brand's signature "Super Soft" fabric—which is a knit rayon-spandex blend—it gently hugs your curves without feeling too tight or clingy. The dress comes in women’s sizes M to 6X.

Torrid shoppers have given the dress a high 4.7-star rating. "Just buy the dress!" one happy customer comments. "So beautiful in person. This dress is so flowy and is the perfect length. I'm 5-foot-5 and it hits just above the floor."

Get the Super Soft Grey Floral Maxi Dress from Torrid for $45.30

2. This fit-and-flare swing dress

Credit: Unique Vintage The collar detail lends a retro vibe to this Unique Vintage dress.

Break out the pastels with this green and white number from Unique Vintage, which has a cinched waist for that coveted hourglass silhouette. The partial button-up in the front creates a preppy look while the polka dot pattern adds a playful touch. It comes in women’s sizes 1X to 5X.

"This dress makes you feel like you're wrapped in spring," one person gushes. "It made me smile just by looking at it! The dainty polka dots and beautiful tulip design are perfect together. Very flattering."

Get the Green & White Bethany Swing Dress from Unique Vintage for $88

3. This curve-hugging wrap dress

Credit: Universal Standard This dress is available in an impressive range of sizes.

This classy dress from Universal Standard will make a statement—in the best way—at a spring picnic or Sunday brunch. The Peruvian cotton jersey fabric feels silky smooth against your skin while the double-tie feature allows you to adjust the fit to be looser or roomier, depending on your preference. It comes in women’s sizes XXXS to 4X.

The dress has glowing reviews from shoppers for the soft material (which one person says feels like pajamas!). "Not sure how y'all do it, but every piece that I've ordered fits like a glove," one reviewer comments. "This dress feels easy and light, perfect for summer, and the ties give it a great shape, too."

Get the Misa Dress from Universal Standard for $75

4. This highly reviewed mini dress

Credit: Amazon This is one of Amazon's top-selling spring dresses.

If you're someone who likes choices, you'll love this short-sleeve dress from Amazon, which is available in 36 colors and prints, from basic black to tie-dye. It hits just above the knee and pulls easily over your head—no zippers, buttons, or clasps required. The dress comes in women’s sizes XS to 3X.

Many of its nearly 15,000 reviewers love how stretchy and durable the rayon/spandex material is. "The fabric is super soft and, after going through the wash twice now, has kept its shape, color, and feel," says one shopper. "It's not super thick but it’s not super thin either."

Get the PopYoung Boho Beach Dress from Amazon for $31.99

5. This eye-catching shirtdress

Credit: H&M Choose from two bold floral prints.

Shirtdresses are having a major moment this year. This H&M version is made from a woven viscose fabric that creates a structured silhouette with loads of dimension. Available in women’s sizes L to 4XL, it has long sleeves that cuff at the wrist and an adjustable tie belt to accentuate your waist.

"I love that it’s long-sleeve but the material isn't too thick, so it's great for spring," one reviewer says. Note that some say the dress runs big, so size down if you want a tighter fit.

Get this shirt dress from H&M for $24.99

6. This cheetah-print tiered dress

Credit: Old Navy Fierce up your spring dress game with this Old Navy find.

Highlights of this Old Navy swing dress include adjustable spaghetti straps, a modern square neckline, and, most importantly, side pockets for stashing all your essentials. It has a breezy A-line cut and hits mid-thigh for anyone who wants to show a little leg this spring. The dress comes in women’s sizes 1X to 4X.

"When I put this dress on, I actually twirled..." one person raves. "It's so soft and comfortable, I want to buy more in other colors. I bought a 3X (normally wear a 3X) and even with my larger breasts, this dress fit great."

Get the Tiered Printed Swing Dress from Old Navy for $35

7. This breezy linen dress

Credit: Lane Bryant Lane Bryant is a mecca of stylish plus-size dresses.

Add a pop of color to your spring attire with this tiered swing dress from Lane Bryant. Available in "purple opulence" and "starfish coral", it has elbow-length ruffle sleeves along with a deep V-neck, side pockets, and pull-over design. The dress comes in women’s sizes 10/12 to 26/28.

"Every time I wear this dress, I get lots of compliments," one reviewer says. "The tiers are on-trend and fall perfectly. Sometimes tiers can add too much volume or look funny, but these are great."

Get the Perfect Sleeve Linen-Blend Tiered Swing Dress from Lane Bryant for $79.95

8. This adjustable wrap dress

Credit: Nordstrom The low-cut neckline makes this a flirty date night dress.

You can easily wear this fancy wrap dress from Nordstrom from day to night, with its fashionable wide sleeves and sheer overlay. It's available in slate gray, pale blue, and leopard print and features a tie-waist that you can adjust for a custom fit. The dress comes in women’s sizes 1X to 3X.

"This dress is gorgeous," one shopper raves. "I am very curvy, and find it difficult to find dresses I can wear with ease. The material is extremely comfortable. The structure of the dress with its wrap style hides and accentuates all the right things."

Get the Candice Georgette Wrap Dress from Nordstrom for $88

9. This silky shirtdress

Credit: Athleta Who knew you could find such good dresses at Athleta?

Athleta may be best known for its activewear but the brand also offers a selection of pretty dresses, like this one. The Zuma Shirtdress is made with Athleta's stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, so it's breathable and lightweight—ideal for those hot and humid late spring days. It comes in women's sizes XS to 3X.

"This dress is going to be my staple!" says one shopper. "Always love the feather-weight stretch fabric and definitely love it with this dress. It's so, so comfortable and is versatile enough to wear year-round."

Get this Zuma Shirtdress from Athleta for $129

10. This asymmetrical maxi dress

Credit: Amazon A wrap dress like this one will never go out of style.

Made from polyester and spandex, this maxi dress boasts a girly ruffle hem and flirty high-low cut. Available in 10 floral patterns, it has a high empire waist and adjustable wrap tie to fit almost any bust size and body shape. The dress comes in women’s sizes L to 4X.

With over 3,300 reviews, shoppers love the dress’ vintage look and customizable fit. "This dress fits me like it was made just for me," one fan says. "I have fairly thick upper arms so I was worried that this might be too tight, but it is just fine. I can't get over how gorgeous I feel in this flowy dress. Because this is a true wrap dress, it hugs every curve perfectly."

Get the Miliuma Plus Size Maxi Dress from Amazon for $39.99

