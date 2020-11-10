10 winter coats to buy now before they sell out

Winter will be here before you know it, and with it, freezing temperatures and blustery winds, depending on where you live. While being prepared for winter weather is always important, it's even more so this year with experts predicting it could be colder and snowier than normal. Yikes. Even if you already have a winter coat, now is the perfect time to clear out your closet and upgrade your outerwear before the cold hits.

To help you stay warm running errands and walking outdoors through the upcoming months, we've rounded up 10 of the top-rated and most popular winter coats for both men and women below. From the trendy Amazon coat to the coveted Canada Goose jacket, these are the coats and parkas to buy now before it's too late and they're sold out or on backorder.

1. The cult-favorite Amazon coat

Credit: Reviewed/Amazon Amazon Orolay Coat.

If you haven't jumped on the #AmazonCoat bandwagon yet, now may be the perfect time. It's garnered quite the cult following over the years with 12,000 reviews and 4.4-star rating and is a favorite among style influencers on social media. I bought one for myself last year and now understand all the hype. Not only is it very affordable compared to other winter coats (it's less than $150), but it's also incredibly warm and has plenty of pockets for holding all the essentials when I'm out and about.

Get the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon for $149.99

2. The splurge-worthy Canada Goose coats

Credit: Canada Goose Canada Goose Jacket.

Canada Goose is like the Audi of winter coats—the brand is known for being top-of-the-line, high-quality, and luxurious. Our Shopping Director, Samantha Matt, owns one and says it's gotten her through even the coldest and snowiest of Boston winters. While there are plenty of styles to choose from, the down parkas for both men and women have the most reviews at Nordstrom for being super warm, long-lasting, and stylish.

3. This The North Face down parka

Credit: North Face North Face Parka.

If you're looking for some of the best winter gear, especially coats, look no further than The North Face. One of the most popular styles for both men and women is the Fill Power Down parka, which you can find at Nordstrom. The down jacket has hundreds of positive reviews and is made with two thick layers of The North Face's signature DryVent fabric, which is both wind- and waterproof. Fans rave that the premium down insulation protects them from bitter winter temperatures all day long, too.

4. This quilted Barbour jacket that the royal family loves

Credit: Barbour Barbour Quilted Jacket.

You might never be a royal but you can at least dress like one with a Barbour jacket. Worn by the entire royal family from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry to the Queen herself, the quilted English jackets are praised for their quality design and being the perfect balance of cozy and lightweight. Reviewers say it's great for those milder winter days when a parka is just too much.

5. This Patagonia puffer coat

Credit: Patagonia Patagonia Nano Puffer.

When it comes to picking the perfect winter coat, you really can't go wrong with Patagonia's best-selling Nano Puff jacket. Available in both men's and women's styles, the puffer coat has hundreds of 5-star reviews for being well-insulated and warm and having a comfortable fit that allows you to move freely. Bonus: The Nano Puff is made with 75% recycled material, so you can feel even better about your purchase.

6. This waterproof Lululemon jacket for women

Credit: Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket.

Lululemon is best known for its activewear, but the beloved brand also has highly-coveted outerwear, too, including sweatshirts, hoodies, windbreakers, and parkas. For the winter, reviewers recommend the Wunder Puff jacket, which comes in sizes from 0 to 14 and is available in four pretty colors. It has high reviews thanks to its water-repellent, warm material and the cinchable waist and hem that allows you customize the fit to your liking.

Get the Wunder Puff Jacket from Lululemon for $268

7. This wool coat from J.Crew

Credit: J.Crew J.Crew Wool Parka.

This best-selling coat from J.Crew proves that winter jackets can be both fashionable and functional. With its luxe Italian wool exterior, removable faux-fur hood, and flattering A-line shape, it has earned hundreds of 5-star ratings from shoppers who call the parka "unexpectedly stunning." Don't be fooled by its good looks, either—reviewers says it's extremely warm, too.

Get the Chateau Parka from J.Crew for $375

8. This sherpa-lined Eddie Bauer parka

Credit: Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer Parka.

Anyone who knows anything about outerwear knows that Eddie Bauer is a tried-and-true classic. The Sun Valley Down Parka is one of the highest-rated coats available from the retailer for women, with thousands of glowing reviews. Not only does it have a layer of thick insulation and a longer length that keeps out drafts, but it's also lined with some of the softest, plushest sherpa. So cozy.

Get the Women's Sun Valley Down Parka from Eddie Bauer for $149.50

9. This heavy-duty Carhartt jacket for men

Credit: Carhartt Carhartt Jacket.

If you're going to be out in the cold for an extended period of time (whether you're working or chopping down the perfect Christmas tree), you'll need a quality, well-insulated jacket built to withstand the conditions. This one from Carhartt has gotten a 5-star rating from more than 5,000 shoppers because it's incredibly durable and thick, yet allows for enough range of motion so you don't feel constrained. It's also water- and wind-resistant and has a soft flannel lining for added warmth.

Get the Carhartt Men's Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket from Amazon for $99.45

10. This teddy coat with nearly 8,000 reviews

Credit: Amazon PrettyGarden Teddy Coat.

Teddy coats and shearling jackets are having a moment in 2020. Of all the ones available on Amazon, this one of the best sellers, with thousands of rave reviews. People say that the plush sherpa is very soft and cozy and that it's just as appropriate for wearing outside as it is for lounging around the house. The relaxed fit also makes it perfect for wearing over (or under) other layers.

Get the PrettyGarden Shearling Jacket from Amazon for $20.99

