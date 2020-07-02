I bought a $150 matching set that was all over Instagram—was it worth it?

We at Reviewed are just as curious about those flashy products we see in our Instagram feeds as you are. For our 'As Seen On IG' series, our writers put them through their paces to find out if they're actually as good as they look online—or too good to be true. Spot one that we've missed? Email us at AsSeenOn@reviewed.com.

There are people who used quarantine as a chance to pick up a new hobby or learn a new language. There are people who took on more responsibilities at work or spent more time with their family. And then there are those—like myself—who chose to spend the last few months spending a lot of money on a lot of new clothes.

While I would argue that finding, researching, buying, and reviewing clothes is in a sense a hobby (and, to be honest, also my job), I'd argue that it's been a very productive use of my time. Because not only has it made me the person all my friends come to when they want to know whether Bandier is worth buying (yes) or if bike shorts are cool again (also yes), but it also brought me the one outfit I'd live—and die—in, if I could: my Richer Poorer sweatsuit.

Call me dramatic or call me a woman who just knows (and appreciates) what quality loungewear feels like, but I can officially say I believe in love at first sight. Or rather, love at first feel. I.e., this matching sweatshirt and joggers from Richer Poorer won me over instantly. Here's what I love about the brand you've been seeing all over Instagram—and whether or not you should buy a few of its pieces for yourself.

What is Richer Poorer?

You've likely come across a Richer Poorer ad on your social media feeds—but what exactly makes the California-based clothing company so Internet-famous? Richer Poorer first made a name for itself as the comfy underwear brand (the fan-favorite bralette is still one of its best sellers!) and has since expanded to include a whole mix of loungewear. With the mantra that "comfort equals confidence," Richer Poorer is all about cozy staples that are elevated to fashion-forward status, with its fashionably cropped tees, slouchy pullovers, and fitted joggers. Its pieces, in soft fabrics and muted hues, embody the laidback, effortless style of the west coast.

What I love about Richer Poorer loungewear

Credit: Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton I love the comfy waistband of the Richer Poorer joggers.

The minute I slipped on the heather gray pullover and the matching joggers, I knew I had found it. And by "it," I mean the chicer version of my favorite "groutfit" (which is what you call wearing head-to-toe gray, FYI).

Let's start with the sweatshirt. Made of the softest fleece fabric, the crewneck is easy to pull over my head and falls to my waist at just the right length—not as long as a tunic but not too short to be a crop. The shoulder seams line up exactly with my shoulders, the arms are just the right length and blousiness, and the cuffs feel cozy around my wrists yet aren't constricting. It has a relaxed fit that's slouchy but not sloppy when worn on its own—I love the feel of that plush fleece lining against my skin!—or layered over a tee (like the Richer Poorer Pima crop tee, which I also own and love).

As for the sweatpants, I was equally impressed. They're made of the same luxe fleece as the sweatshirt and both the waistband and ankle cuffs strike that perfect balance of tight enough to provide shape and not fall down, yet loose enough that I don't feel constricted. Even more importantly, I like how roomy the joggers are. They aren't skin-tight, which is a major pet peeve of mine with sweatpants but still looked flattering and stylish. As if all of those things weren't enough, the sweatpants also have deep side pockets—perfect for holding essentials like my phone, hair ties, and, of course, snacks.

Is Richer Poorer good quality?

If you're skeptical about buying clothes advertised on Instagram, I hear you. But hear this: I wear my Richer Poorer sweatsuit at least once a week, which means I also wash it at least once a week. I've owned it for four months now so it's been washed at least 16 times (and has been worn even more) and the fleecy fabric has held up very well. It hasn't faded, pilled, or worn thin.

Even more importantly, the sweatpants' elastic waistband and ankle cuffs haven't stretched out or shrunk as cheaper sweats tend to do. The pants fit just as they did when I first bought them: perfectly. The same thing applies to the wrist cuffs and bottom band of the sweatshirt, too.

Is Richer Poorer loungewear worth buying?

Credit: Richer Poorer The sweatsuit comes in seven pretty colors.

In case it isn't obvious, I 100 percent recommend giving Richer Poorer a chance. If I didn't have a strict monthly shopping budget (sigh), I would own the fleece sweatshirt and sweatpants in every color—they're just that comfortable. I love that they're cozy and forgiving enough to lounge around in at home yet fitted and flattering enough that I don't feel embarrassed wearing them in public, so even though they're on the pricey side at just under $150 for the set, they're very versatile.

If matching sweatsuits aren't your thing, you can buy the pullover and the joggers separately or mix and match the colors (so many options!). And as they're so high quality, you'll get enough wears out of both pieces to make your purchase more than worth it.

Think of it like this: With Richer Poorer, your bank account might be poorer but your loungewear collection will be infinitely richer. And, bad pun aside, luxe loungewear that you can wear for years to come is priceless in my book.

