I'm a guy who never cared about underwear—until I wore these boxer briefs

Men’s underwear—whether it be boxers, briefs, trunks, or boxer briefs—are typically unremarkable. I only notice its features on a hot summer day, when my nether regions are sweaty, or when my liner is annoyingly bunched up and causing my thighs to chafe. But it’s otherwise a nondescript piece of clothing, usually never comfortable or luxurious enough to wow a man, so routine it never feels like it needs an upgrade.

Enter Saxx, an aptly named underwear company that aims to disrupt the perception of what underwear can be. According to the company, Saxx sells “life changing underwear.” But is it truly all that great? I decided to try out three of its popular boxer briefs to find out: Hot Shot, Vibe, and Volt.

What is Saxx?

Credit: Saxx Saxx underwear is known for their BallPark Pouch design.

Saxx is an underwear company that prides itself on its unique BallPark Pouch, a design that features two mesh slits in the front that are supposed to sit between your balls and your thighs. This creates a comfortable hammock that holds the, uh, sack in place and helps cool off your man-parts while reducing friction. The BallPark Pouch is available in all underwear silhouettes the company sells: trunks, boxer briefs, briefs, boxers, and tights. It’s this design—plus the juvenile brand voicing that promises to “Give your balls a boost,” or ask wearers “How’s it hanging?”—that sets it apart from rivals.

Prices for Saxx’s undergarments range between $25 and $50 for a single pair, which is a steep increase from something like a multi-pack of Hanes or Fruit of the Loom underwear. At the lower end are barebones models like the “Vibe” and the “Daytripper,” which are advertised as everyday boxer briefs. At the higher end are “The Hot Shot” and “Quest,” which are meant for outdoor activities and sports, with quick-drying and moisture-wicking abilities.

Saxx underwear comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL, which fit waist sizes 28 to 46 inches. The site offers free shipping for registered members along with rewards and a referral program. There’s also a 100% guarantee for all purchases, so you can exchange fits you don’t like or make returns within 45 days of purchase.

My experience with Saxx underwear

To test each pair, I wore them all day, washed them, and then wore them again within the span of a week. I took note of how they performed when walking outside in the Florida heat and sitting at my computer working from home. Here’s my experience with each model, ranked from my favorite to least favorite.

1. Hot Shot

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The Hot Shot features cooling technology and alternating lines of mesh fabric.

Right off the bat, the first thing I noticed about the Hot Shot’s design was the mesh paneling throughout the boxer. It’s tough to see from afar, but under the boxer brief’s printed design lies alternating rows of mesh and solid fabric. It’s very thin and perforated and, when held up to the light, is slightly opaque.

The body of the underwear is made of 85% recycled polyester and 15% elastane, while the inset is made of 88% polyester (not recycled) and 12% elastane. Polyester, a synthetic fabric, excels at wicking moisture, which means water and sweat disappear fairly quickly. I wore my pair when I was running errands for seven hours on a 93-degree day. I’m happy to report the Hot Shot’s ability to wick moisture is no joke. Not once did I feel sticky, uncomfortable, or bunched up underneath my pants. This amazed me, considering that driving in muggy Florida sunshine often means a lot of sweating, even with the air conditioning on full blast. I’m used to adjusting my boxer briefs to pull away from sweat or reposition my groin. But in the Hot Shot, I felt breezy and cool the entire day.

The Hot Shot is my favorite underwear of the three pairs I tested due to its ability to cool me down on the hottest of days. It’s doubly surprising considering that these are relaxed—and not slim fit—boxer briefs. At $38 a pop, these are a terrific investment for those needing quick-drying and moisture wicking underwear for physical activities.

2. Vibe

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez A closer look at the Vibe model and the BallPark Pouch mesh.

The Vibe is a boxer brief intended for everyday use and is said to be Saxx’s bestseller. This model is slim fit and made up of 95% viscose and 5% elastane. Compared to the Hot Shot and Volt, the Vibe is a much lighter, softer pair of underwear.

It’s the softness that sold me on the Vibe for weekday activities, like cooking breakfast and lounging after work. I barely noticed the fact that I was wearing these boxer briefs, thanks to the fabric’s velvety feel. Walking around and doing chores at home felt, weirdly, more gracious than usual. Maybe it’s because they’re so snug and soft, I never once consciously thought about the fact that I was wearing underwear.

The BallPark Pouch is the underwear’s main feature. The micro-mesh lining around the pouch is unnoticeable, while the slippery viscose feels gentle on the skin. There’s no fly on this model, so your man-bits aren’t poking through the front of the underwear.

One thing to note: The Vibe seemed to accentuate my penis length. I had a hard time determining if it’s due to the color of the underwear itself, which was white, or the actual Vibe design. After looking at my side profile in the mirror, I audibly laughed at the exaggerated protrusion the Ballpark Pouch gave me. This didn’t happen in the Volt or Hot Shot, but those pairs were darker colored. Make of that what you will.

The Vibe is a solid everyday boxer brief, something that could replace my normal rotation of Hanes or Goodfellow & Co., but at a higher price point of $32 for a single pair. They’re available in over 40 patterns.

3. Volt

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The Volt is perforated throughout its silhouette.

Like the Hot Shot, the Volt is advertised for sport use. It’s similar to the Hot Shot in that it wicks moisture and features a breathable micro-mesh. However, unlike the Hot Shot, it doesn’t include Saxx’s branded DropTemp technology.

I’m a fan of the boxer brief’s slim fit, which doesn’t pull up or fold against my leg as I walk. They stay snug and secure around my thighs even when I sit down, thanks to the 12% elastane. The 5-inch inseam is a great length as they don’t show their length with many shorts.

And as far as moisture-wicking goes, the Volt does the job, but not quite as well as the Hot Shot. The Volt’s perforated micro-mesh doesn’t trap any hot air inside of my shorts but I was aware of all the sweat, despite it drying in a short amount of time. That time just wasn’t as short as the Hot Shot.

The Volt is made of 88% non-recycled polyester. It would be fantastic if Saxx switched from using synthetic fabrics to recycled synthetics in the future, seeing as we most definitely don’t need any more plastic on this planet.

Overall, the Volt is a solid boxer brief that performed well on a hot Florida day. Available in multiple designs at a price of $33, I’d recommend the Volt if one of Saxx’s more barebones models just isn’t enough for you.

Are Saxx underwear worth it?

Without a doubt, the Saxx boxer briefs are some of the most comfortable undergarments I’ve ever worn. It's clear that the company has carefully considered underwear with the penis and comfort in mind. At a price of over $30 a pair, I’m not sure If I can convince someone to spend over $30 on a single pair of underwear.

However, I think they’re a worthy investment. As someone who used to only buy affordable multi-packs of underwear, Saxx makes the case for shelling out more cash for single pieces.

