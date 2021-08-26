Is Shein Curve made to fit plus-size bodies?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to fast-fashion brands, Shein is one of the most popular, best known for its on-trend clothes at insanely cheap prices. As someone who has a deep love for inexpensive clothing, my interest was piqued when I first discovered the retailer—and even more so when I saw it offers plus-size section called Shein Curve and Plus.

To be honest, I was skeptical at just how inexpensive everything was—it's not every day that you come across dresses for as little as $4 on sale, and $10 at full price. Is Shein Curve legit? And is it good quality? Here's what I discovered after wearing the brand's clothes for months.



What is Shein Curve and Plus?

Credit: Shein There's more than 75,000 plus-size options on Shein Curve and Plus.

Shein Curve and Plus is Shein’s plus-size section, although “plus-size” is used loosely here. I’d say it’s more mid-sized fashion. It offers sizes XL to 5X—with a caveat. According to the sizing chart, everything is at least two sizes smaller than typical plus sizes. A Shein 0XL is the equivalent of a size 12 instead of the usual size 16, and a 5X is a size 22, not the expected size 30 to 32.

Shein Curve’s selection includes more than 75,000 clothing options, ranging from dresses and workwear to swimwear and lingerie.

What I like about Shein Curve and Plus

Credit: Shein I own both of these pieces and they're staples in my wardrobe.

I’ve ordered a lot of clothes from Shein that I adore. They’re cute, comfortable, and most importantly, affordable. The majority of my casual wardrobe is made up of Shein T-shirts because they’re so soft and cost as little as $5 a piece. I love that I can place an order for 10 clothing items and barely break $80. Plus, the style of the clothes fits my aesthetic perfectly: quirky shirts and adorable patterns.

While I’ve yet to try any Shein pants or shorts—so I can’t vouch for how they withstand chub rub—I have a few other favorites from the retailer. I like the $16 Daisy Floral Midi Flared Skirt, which I got in my usual size, because its elastic waist is stretchy enough to allow for movement yet snug enough to stay securely in place. I also love the $22 Drop Shoulder Patch Pocket Rainbow Stripe Cardigan—it has a cozy hand-knit feel and a roomy fit because I ordered up a size.

What I don’t like about Shein Curve and Plus

Credit: Shein The quality at Shein isn't always up to my standards.

Unfortunately, not everything on Shein Curve is a win. For starters, the sizing can be very skewed. I once ordered a T-shirt in my usual size 16 and it barely fit, while other shirts I ordered in the same size fit comfortably loose. One time, I opted to buy a shirt in size 3X (or three sizes up) because I wanted it to fit really loose, and it felt strange to buy something in a size much larger than what I'm used to (It's the complete opposite of vanity sizing!)

There are also a few items here and there that made me rethink the phrase “quality over quantity.” I ordered three dresses that each had more than 10,000 reviews. And let me tell you, they were all horrible in their own way. The polyester fabric of the Daisy Floral Ruffle Hem Swing Maxi Dress, $20, felt like cheap costume material and made me look like I was wearing a potato sack. The $17 Floral Print V-neck A-line Dress appears to be made of the same low-quality fabric, although the website said it was a polyester/spandex blend. The bulky buttons—which serve no purpose other than "fashion"—stuck out and looked ridiculous and like the factory made a mistake.

I liked the look and fit of the V Neck Button Front Dress, $16. The material—actually a polyester-spandex blend, as described—is soft and stretchy and it fit me nicely. The problem? The thread anchoring one of the (nonfunctional) decorative buttons unraveled before my eyes after just one wear.

All of that to say: Shein Curve, like Shein itself, can be very inconsistent.

Is Shein Curve and Plus worth buying?

Credit: Shein You're taking a gamble when ordering from Shein, but you might win the jackpot.

Based on my hit-or-miss experience, I still recommend giving Shein Curve a shot. After all, with such low prices, you don’t have much to lose. Just be warned that sizing and quality can be a mixed bag—so shop accordingly. My suggestion? Read the reviews. Don’t just look at how many positive reviews there are—actually read them.

Some of my favorite clothes—especially T-shirts—are from Shein, and I plan to stock up on a lot more in the coming months. Even though I’ve had a few duds, for now, I’m team Shein—or more specifically, team Shein Curve.