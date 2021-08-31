This sporty Spanx skort is a huge confidence booster

I've struggled with my weight over the years—as someone who lives with insulin resistance, it feels like I've lost and re-gained the same pounds over and over. But fortunately, Spanx has always been there for me. I own two pairs of the shapewear brand's faux leather leggings and they’ve been a lifesaver on days I was frustrated and struggling with my body image.

Because the leggings are too hot for summer, I was thrilled to see that Spanx offers shorts and skorts that are cute and functional. I’m not a tennis player but I’ve always loved that look, so I decided to try the Get Moving skort to see if it would fit my style. I was pleasantly surprised by the results.

What I like about the Spanx skort

Credit: Reviewed.com / Betsey Goldwasser The deep pocket on the Spanx skort was large enough to hold my iPhone 12.

There are so many things to love about this skort. Made of polyester, elastane, and cotton, it’s breathable and soft. The fabric is quick-drying so I can wear it while exercising and then out to run errands without feeling like a swampy mess. It offers UPF50+ to protect the skin it covers from the sun’s rays. The built-in shorts are very supportive and provide full coverage should the skirt flip up, and they have a cotton gusset so I can wear the skort sans underwear on hot days. It's the ideal item for running errands, participating in almost any athletic activity, or just lounging around on scorching summer days.

Another amazing feature of this skort is the functional pockets, which are severely lacking in a lot of women’s clothing. The two zippered back pockets are big enough to hold my keys and credit cards or ID while the front pocket fits my iPhone 12.

Most impressively, however, is that this skort was the bottom that quieted my terrible body image enough to finally don an athletic crop top in public, thanks to its supportive structure. The double-layer smoothing waistband has excellent tummy control, making me feel more confident in showing off my waistline.

What I don’t like about the Spanx skort

I ordered the Get Moving Skort in a size up after reading the reviews. The small fit fine, but I usually wear an extra small, so it’s worth noting that it doesn’t fit true to size. The shorts underneath were also a little tight around my thighs at first but they loosened up after about a half hour of wear.

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The back zipper is roomy and secure enough to hold all your essentials.

Is the Spanx skort worth buying?

There are a lot of reasons to try the Spanx skort. In my experience, with its stretchy fabric and tummy control, it’s one of the best athleisure bottoms to wear with a sporty crop top without feeling self-conscious. It comes in women’s sizes XS to XL—though you'll want to size up, for a less constricting fit—in plum, black, white, and navy.

At $72, it’s on the pricier side—albeit right on par with Outdoor Voices' similar Exercise Skort. That said, the comfort, versatility, and quality construction are worth it to me. The only (minor) downside is that Spanx ships via FedEx, so the shipping times can be longer and more unpredictable than, say, Amazon Prime. However, I believe this skort is well worth the wait.

