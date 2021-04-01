8 spring jumpsuits that will make getting dressed in the morning easier

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Consider the jumpsuit the one-and-done champion of your closet. An effortlessly cool wardrobe wonder, this no-fuss piece is easy to slip on and go for a finished look every time. Whether you pair it with chunky sneakers for running errands, slouchy socks for lounging, or strappy heels for a night out, the styling options seem limitless.

We’ve rounded up eight breezy jumpsuits for spring, from retailers like Anthropologie, Old Navy, and Target. You’ll be dressed and out the door faster than you can say "one-piece."

1. This Madewell utility jumpsuit

Credit: Madewell This Madewell one-piece is a little bit girly yet a little bit edgy all at once.

This cotton jumpsuit will give you all the on-trend off-duty feels with a worn-in look and relaxed cut. It boasts vintage workwear details, like patch pockets and metal buttons, and is available in pretty pastels—Pale Evergreen, Antique Cream, and Azalea Pink—that soften up the utility style. It comes in women's sizes XXS to XXL, as well as petite and regular lengths.

The jumpsuit has been touted by some reviewers as the "unofficial Madewell uniform," with many saying it's comfy and easy to move around in despite its structured design.

Get the Madewell Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit from Madewell for $148

2. This bohemian Anthropologie jumpsuit

Credit: Anthropologie Choose from basic black or two whimsical floral prints.

Take a break from the LBD with this LBJ (that's little black jumpsuit, FYI) which is as cozy as it is chic. The Henley button front adds ease to the pull-on style, while the pleated empire waist, side pockets, and jogger cuffs keep things modern. Apart from the classic black, it's available in tangerine and navy, both bursting with florals. It comes in women's sizes XXS to XL, as well as petite, standard and plus fits.

Reviewers love the loose and roomy fit, with one dubbing it "heavenly." Others rave about the deliciously lightweight modal fabric that feels almost like you're wearing nothing at all.

Get the Vega Lounge Jumpsuit from Anthropologie for $88

3. This viral off-shoulder jumpsuit

Credit: Amazon This jumpsuit from Amazon was everywhere last year.

Chance are you’ll never want to take off this super soft playsuit, which made headlinesin 2020 when flight attendants across the country confessed it's their favorite on-the-go, off-duty outfit. The drawstring adjustable waist and jogger cuff keep you cozy, while the scoop neck adds allure when worn off the shoulder. Choose from 33 colors and patterns (hello, camo and florals), and it comes in women's sizes S to XXXL.

Over 23,000 reviewers are fans of the jumpsuit, giving it an average of 4.4 stars for its soft spandex material and good workmanship and many shoppers have ended up purchasing it in multiple colors.

Get the PrettyGarden Off Shoulder Jumpsuit from Amazon for $29.99

4. This versatile Free People jumpsuit

Credit: Free People Get a totally different look every time you wear this jumpsuit.

You'll get multiple outfits for the price of one with this convertible jumpsuit. A true chameleon, it ties several ways, so you can wear it as a halter, with a sleeveless V-cut neckline, and even a backless design. From the boho-chic FP Beach collection, the jumpsuit's soft, stretchy knit fabric and flowy wide legs get an A-plus for effortless wear. It comes in five colors and women's sizes XS to XL.

"If I lived somewhere that was warm all year, I would buy this jumpsuit in every shade and never take it off, except to switch colors," one person raves. "Perfect weight, perfect length, perfect fit!"

Get the Dani Convertible One Piece from Free People for $88

5. This minimalist jumpsuit

Credit: Amazon This Amazon jumpsuit just begs for fun accessories.

This basic short-sleeve jumpsuit is a sneaky way to feel like you're wearing pajamas without looking like it. The surprise keyhole back closure, short sleeves, and jogger-style ankle cuffs are modern details, while the drawstring waist and loose crewneck design add classic comfort. It’s available in 15 eye-catching patterns and solids, and comes in women's sizes XS to XXL.

One 5-star reviewer calls this "the jumpsuit you’ve been longing for," while another Amazon shopper suggests buying one for every day of the week.

Get the DouBCQ Jumpsuit with Pockets from Amazon for $30.99

6. This stretchy Old Navy jumpsuit

Credit: Old Navy The v-neck of this jumpsuit accommodates almost all bust sizes.

Whether you're working from home, frolicking in the backyard, or going out to dinner with your partner, this jumpsuit from Old Navy is appropriate for all of the above—and more. Featuring a draped, cross-front design, it's made of a breathable knit material that stretches and moves with you and has a forgiving elastic waist. It comes in women's sizes XS to 4X.

Reviewers like that the jumpsuit is lightweight and that it's easy to take on and off (which is important when you need to use the bathroom). Others add that the knit material doesn't wrinkle easily.

Get the Breathe Cross-Front Jumpsuit from Old Navy for $44.99

7. This strapless jumpsuit

Credit: Amazon Show off your shoulders in this Amazon jumpsuit.

Nothing screams spring quite like an outfit blooming with gorgeous florals. Add in breezy wide legs and a laidback fit, and your sunny day just got brighter. This jumpsuit from Amazon is made from soft lightweight cotton material that creates a flowy look and feel. It comes in women's sizes S to XL, and is available in four floral patterns and two solid colors.

"This strapless jumpsuit fits like it was made for me," one happy shopper says. "It hugs my curves and can be worn casual or dressed up. Bonus: It even has pockets!"

Get the Senfure Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuits from Amazon for $23.99

8. This lounge-worthy jumpsuit

Credit: Target You can wear this jumpsuit all year round.

All you need for a stylish at-home outfit is this buttery soft, slouchy jumper from Target, which you can wear on its own or layered over a tee. Details like a racer back, side pockets, and deep V neckline add an activewear feel even when laying around the house is the only thing on your agenda. Available in gray and black, it comes in women's sizes XS to XXL.

One reviewer said it fits like a charm and is "bouncy and fun," and 96 percent of shoppers say they would definitely buy it again.

Get Wild Fable’s Sleeveless V-Neck Knit Jumpsuit from Target for $23

