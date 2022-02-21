7 iconic presidential style pieces—and where to find them

U.S. presidents probably aren’t the first (or even second) source you look to for fashion inspiration. The office of our commander-in-chief isn’t typically known for pushing sartorial boundaries or featuring the newest runway fashion. Yet, in examining the clothing of various presidents over the course of American history, you may find a surprising look or two. It turns out a handful of presidents broke free of the typically stodgy and rigorous nature of the office and concocted sleek ensembles.

In honor of President's Day, we’ve rounded up seven outfits and memorable style pieces from past U.S. presidents that are worth adopting in your own day-to-day fashion—plus where to find similar dupes today.

1. Truman's cowboy boots and double-breasted suit

Credit: Suitsupply / Tony Lama Double-breasted suit or outrageous cowboy boots: Take your pick, but we don't recommend pairing both.

The inspo: Harry Truman at the Potsdam Conference, July 1945

Double-breasted anything, whether a suit or a coat, makes for a splashy statement—especially nowadays where suiting isn’t as commonplace. The traditional-seeming Harry Truman favored a double-breasted suit, making his choice stand out amongst the more classic-looking suits of today. In the inspo above, Truman stands alongside his World War II allies, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill, and is given additional character in the form of a pocket square and a sharply-tied bow tie. As stylish as he was, perhaps Truman had even more sartorial savvy than his suit would indicate; the 33rd president also had a bonkers set of custom cowboy boots by Texan bootmaker Tony Lama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Channel that Truman style with a double-breasted suit from Suitsupply, going low-risk and conservative with large lapels. Customize yours in a range of men’s sizes from XS to 4XL. You can also grab a pair of authentic Tony Lama boots—though not as wild—from the retailer directly. The Creedance, with its gold and turquoise stitching, is unique-looking enough to rival Truman’s custom pair. These boots come in wide (EE) and standard (D) men’s sizes 8 to 13.

2. Ronald Regan's denim-on-denim

Credit: Levi's Doubling up on denim like Reagan is a simple style move.

The inspo: Ronald Reagan's denim-heavy vacations to California Rancho Del Cielo

Anyone can pull off double denim like ole’ Ronnie, though we recommend you go with two different shades of denim if you’re not into monochrome styling. The decidedly western-influence of the former cowboy actor—the belt buckle and spread collar enhance those yee-haw vibes—can individually work their way into your rotation as well if you’d rather not go full “Old Town Road” all at once.

Not many do classic denim better than Levi’s. Pair one of the brand’s Denim Trucker Jackets, in men’s sizes XS to 3XL, with a set of Levi’s Original-Fit 501 jeans, which is available in men’s waists 28 to 66 and lengths 30 to 34. Get both pieces in the same wash to go for a monochrome look or opt for different shades for a contrast.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Obama’s "O-bomber" jacket

The inspo: Obama's custom embroidered "44" bomber jacket from Rag & Bone

Obama’s fashion choices have caused a wave or two, but one of the best was when he showed up for a Duke versus UNC basketball game in 2019 with a custom-made embroidered “O-bomber jacket" from Rag & Bone. The move felt like a modern-day version of H.W.’s “Mr. President” piece, albeit with a subtle execution. Bomber jackets are still in style, and perhaps always will be, so feel free to pick one up and customize it with your initials if you’d like. The rest of the outfit comes together in an elegant way, thanks to the all-black ensemble—an easy-to-replicate move that adds an effortless amount of cool.

If you’re looking for a bomber jacket as stylish as Obama’s, head to Buck Mason for its Storm Stopper Bomber Jacket. This piece sports a vintage fit and has a water-repellent finish, which is great for light rain days. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL and in black and olive—both of which are classic shades that will pair well with just about everything you already own. Looking for the real-deal Obama bomber? While it doesn’t have Mr. 44’s embroidery, Rag & Bone still sells its original bomber jacket in men’s sizes XXS and XXL. It’s for sale in black, sage, cream, and yellow.

4. JFK's casual boating outfit

Credit: Vans / Uniqlo Pair neutral bottoms and a clean white pair of Vans with a Uniqlo sock for that hint of color.

The inspo: JFK's weekend boating trip in Maine

John F. Kennedy took to boating like a duck to water. Some of the most famous photos of JFK involved the 35th president in or around boats, cementing his love of aquatic life. This particular outfit of the former prez on a weekend cruise in Maine, however, looks even better on dry land than it does on the water, thanks to the styling of some classics including a shearling jacket, a heather green shirt, white slacks, and white sneakers to match. The result is an outfit you could easily wear today, whether it’s while boating or out grabbing coffee over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

JFK often wore white slacks with his white sneakers and threw in a pop of color with his socks. Discover your personal sock-to-sneaker combo by pairing a white pair of Vans Authentic Sneakers with one of Uniqlo’s one-size 50 Color Socks. You can get a pair of Vans Authentic Sneakers in men’s sizes 6.5 to 16 and match them to a pair of solid or striped Uniqlo socks.

5. George H.W. Bush's preppy bottoms

Credit: Brooks Brothers / Sperry Learn from prep king George H.W. Bush with a casual boating outfit. fit for dry land.

The inspo: George H. W. Bush hanging out with his dog Fred in Kennebunkport, Maine

Usually seen in casual fits, sometimes complete with boat shoes (on dry land, by the way), George H.W. Bush gives JFK a run for his money as a worthy successor to the presidential prep throne. Bush senior’s look is timeless and capable of fitting in today just as well as it did in the '90s. He was often photographed wearing wool vests and Oxford button-downs, but he's best known for his collection of whimsy socks.

This particular look falls within that standard template but punches it up with the stripe tube sock and a brightly colored shirt underneath. The rest of the outfit is more muted to let the boldness of the shirt really stand out. Those looking to emulate his style should hit the newly refreshed Brooks Brothers collection or modern prep-wear brand Rowing Blazers. Finish it off with a pair of boat shoes from Sperry.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be as preppy as H.W. Bush, grab a solid base layer for your wool coat or blazer with a button-down collared shirt from American-heritage brand Brooks Brothers. Get it in neck sizes 14.5 and 18 and sleeve lengths 32 to 36. Pair it with a set of chinos or wool trousers and toss some colorful socks underneath a pair of boat shoes from Sperry. For a duo of eccentric socks, Rowing Blazers has over 20 one-size pairs that’ll make this prior president proud. Top it off with a set of Authentic Original Boat Shoes from Sperry, which comes in men’s sizes 4 to 16 and has four widths.

6. Jimmy Carter's cozy cardigan

Credit: Ralph Lauren Like Carter's cozy cardigan, this knit has huge buttons and a large lapel.

The inspo: Jimmy Carter hanging out in the oval office in a cozy cardigan

Long before Taylor Swift made cardigans a thing, Jimmy Carter showed off his love for this elegant and refined piece of knitwear by wearing one more akin to a jacket than a sweater. This cardigan has some real structure with thick buttons and a hefty collar. Cardigans can be a real statement if you style them the right way, as Carter does here; the whole look is still professional, thanks to the tie and dress shoes, but the cardigan provides a slight infusion of cozy and casual.

This specific style of cardigan—one more suited to outerwear than a piece you’d layer under a jacket—is difficult to come by nowadays, but you can still get a great-looking piece to channel the cardigan king. The Wool-Blend Cardigan from Polo Ralph Lauren closely matches Jimmy Carter’s piece, with its thick lapel, big buttons, and double pockets. Toss it over a button-down or a plain crewneck sweater. It comes in olive and oatmeal in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Teddy Roosevelt’s outdoor opulence

Credit: Banana Republic Ready for an expedition like Roosevelt with this look from Banana Republic.

The inspo: Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir at Yosemite National Park in 1903

If nature-loving President Teddy Roosevelt were around today, he’d no doubt be clad in all kinds of crunchy granola outdoor wear from brands like Patagonia and Arc’teryx. The man was committed to exploring the great outdoors in the appropriate gear. His bandana and boots stand out from the photo in the link above, with the latter being high enough to ensure no dirt or mud would get on his otherwise sharp-looking trousers. Naturally, he’s wearing a hat to keep the sun off his face and even has a sturdy jacket with chest pockets for his essentials.

The Heritage Expedition Shirt from Banana Republic matches Roosevelt’s old garments well. Layer it over an Untucked Oxford Shirt and tie it all together with a navy Cotton-Linen Bandana for the classic look. Both shirts are available in regular and tall men’s sizes XS to XXL in four colors.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.