This pretty underwear set makes me feel like I have my life together

When it comes to my underwear drawer, I live by the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." I've worn the same Aerie bras and panties for years, only replacing certain pieces when the elastic wore out or when holes appeared.

That said, on the rare days when I actually wear a nicer (and, gasp, even matching!) set of undergarments, I notice I feel a lot better about myself. Even if I'm the only one who knows what I'm wearing underneath my outfit, I feel more put-together, more confident, and, dare I say it, more adult. So, in the final year of my 20s, I'm making it a goal to update my undies—starting with a few from Summersalt, the brand behind the viral Sidestroke swimsuit of 2020.

Summersalt came out with a line of intimates in early 2021. The collection includes bralettes for $18 and underwear—briefs, bikinis, and thongs—for $15, all available in women's sizes XS to XXL. I already own and love a pair of the brand's popular pajamas so I was interested to find out if the intimates would be equally comfy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I like about Summersalt underwear

The minute I pulled the underwear and bralette out of their bags, I was in love (or maybe in lust, given the subject matter?). The ribbed, semi-sheer fabric is silky and lightweight and has a sexy, barely-there feel. Things got even better when I put the pieces on—I suddenly felt like the kind of person who wears pretty little underthings and who probably has an equally covetable life that involves lounging on Egyptian cotton sheets while Chris Hemsworth feeds me champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Basically, for just $32 for an entire set, I felt like a million bucks.

I ordered my usual size small in the bralette and both pairs of underwear and found them to fit true to size. The pieces are snug without being tight—the waistband of the underwear along with the bottom band of the bralette don't cut into my skin or chafe at all. The briefs provide full coverage in the rear and the thong is surprisingly just as comfortable, with a thicker strip of fabric that doesn't cause the dreaded all-day wedgie sensation that many thongs do. Both pairs also have a breathable gusset made of bamboo and spandex.

As for the bralette, I like that the straps are easy to adjust so you can customize it to fit your body. I wore it all day while I worked from home and, by the time 8 p.m. rolled around, had almost forgotten I was even wearing it. It's much more comfortable than a bra thanks to its wireless design and it doesn't itch or rub against my skin.

What I don't like about Summersalt underwear

My only complaints are with the bralette. Because it lacks underwire (as you’d expect from a bralette), it doesn't provide any real lift or support. This isn't too much of an issue for me—after all, I have long been a member of the small-boob club with my A/B cup size—but if I do anything besides lounge or meander around the house, I notice some jiggling. I imagine this would be uncomfortable for someone with a larger chest.

Plus, as someone who thinks every top should be a crop top, I occasionally like to wear bralettes as shirts with high-waist shorts/leggings/skirts in the summer. Unfortunately, the Summersalt bralette's semi-sheer fabric makes that a nonstarter. Wearing an undergarment as clothing is risque enough as it is—but wearing one that you can see through? Definitely inappropriate.

Is Summersalt underwear worth buying?

Credit: Summersalt All of the pieces come in muted shades, skin tones, and neutrals.

If you want a few nicer "basics" in your underwear arsenal, I'd recommend both the bralette and the underwear from Summersalt. It's lightweight, breathable, and soft, and it fits comfortably so you can wear it for hours without even noticing it (which is, to me, the mark of a good undergarment). And, at $18 for the bralette and $15 for each pair of underwear, it's on par with other niche brands' prices. Sure, you can get a much cheaper pack of Hanes panties, but with Summersalt, you get the added bonus of some style and sex appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're looking for something with a lot of support, however, I'd opt for a bra with underwire over the bralette. But if you want undergarments that look cute for lounging around the house? These are it.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.