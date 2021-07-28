11 trendy terry cloth clothes that are as comfy as a bathrobe

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Terry cloth clothing is all over social media right now—and we don't hate it. After all, terry cloth is the same material that robes and towels are made of. Made from cotton or a mixture of polyester and cotton, it's a specific style of weaving that increases the fabric's absorbency and creates that soft, plush feel. If you want to get in on the trend, snag one of these 11 terry cloth pieces, from a chic Vans romper to a cozy Summersalt pullover.

1. This zip hoodie from Land’s End

Credit: Land's End You can wear this lightweight hoodie all day and night.

To ward off the summer breeze after the sun sets, throw on this loose-fit long-sleeve hoodie. Available in patterns from Malibu blue stripe to tropical palm, it features roomy pockets to stash your things, ribbed cuffs on the sleeves and waistband, and UPF 50 protection if you choose to wear it outside during the day. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL and six colors and patterns.

“This terry hoodie is just the right thing to cover my arms over a tee when the air conditioning is too cool,” one shopper says.

Get the Seriously Terry UPF Long Sleeve Full Zip Hoodie from Land’s End for $20

2. This cinched top from Summersalt

Credit: Summersalt Summersalt's loungewear is high quality and trendy at the same time.

Summersalt is best known for its swimwear, but the brand also offers loungewear, like this cozy top. It features an on-trend turtleneck and self-tie waist and is made from eco-friendlier Tencel fabric, which the brand claims is biodegradable. Available in sea urchin, blue horizon, white sand, and pinot, it comes in women's sizes XS to 2X.

"The French terry pullover shirt is buttery soft!" one reviewer writes. “They are so comfortable, pretty colors, fun cuts/styles and a very high quality material."

Get the Softest French Terry Cinched Waist Pullover from Summersalt for $80

3. This cozy romper from Vans

Credit: Vans Round out your Vans outfit with the matching hat.

It seems that almost every TikTok influencer wears this copper-colored romper. With multiple spacious pockets, you can carry all of your essentials while out and about—no purse necessary. Its open-collar construction provides a fun and trendy flare for summer outings, while the tie belt accentuates your waist. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL.

"This fits perfect!" one shopper says. "Super soft and the length is great. I love it."

Get the Vans Day Tripper Terry Cloth Romper from ASOS for $69.50

4. This floral pullover from Shein

Credit: Shein The all-over floral design gives this sweatshirt a feminine touch.

This pretty floral-patterned Shein sweatshirt features puffy drop sleeves and a slouchy crewneck for a relaxed vibe that’s both casual and chic at the same time. And you can't beat the price. It comes in women's sizes XS to 4X.

“Good quality and the perfect length on my tall body,” one satisfied reviewer says. “A bit cropped, but still fully covers everything."

Get this Ditsy Floral French Terry Pullover from Shein for $12

5. These laidback shorts from Free People

Credit: Free People Kick back and relax in these soft Free People shorts.

These stretchy terry shorts are as appropriate for working out as they are for relaxing. Designed with a comfy elastic waistband, they have a flowy, oversized fit that allows you to move freely no matter what you're doing. Available in three muted shades—sage, ecru, and lilac—they come in women's sizes XS to L.

"I absolutely love these shorts!" one person says. "I pair mine with comfy graphic tees when I want to look casual-cute. I have each color. They do stretch out a bit throughout the day but it doesn’t make them look/feel any worse."

Get the Terry Shorts from Free People for $48

7. This relaxed crop top from H&M

Credit: H&M This crop top pairs well with high-waisted bottoms for summer.

Made from a polyester and cotton blend, this short-sleeve crop is soft to the touch and has a boxy fit with a wide, drop-shoulder neckline. It comes in khaki green, light blue, and white in women's sizes XXS to XXL.

“Love this shirt so much," one reviewer raves. "It is so flattering and the material is so soft and comfortable. Highly recommend."

Get the Terry Crop Top from H&M for $13

8. These high-rise shorts from Gap

Credit: Gap These shorts can easily double as a pool or beach coverup.

Available in four pastel shades, these lightweight shorts are a great comfy-cool option for warmer weather. They have a unique curved hem, a relaxed fit, and an elastic waistband for optimal comfort. They come in women's sizes XS to XXL.

“They are a good mid-length and the fit is not too tight but just the right amount of room,” one happy shopper says.

Get the High Rise Towel Terry Shorts from Gap for $40

9. This mini skirt from ASOS

Credit: ASOS This ASOS skater skirt is flirty and fun.

Love high-waisted everything? You might want to add this terry cloth skirt to your cart. The waist tie allows you to customize the fit, and the baby pink color and subtle pleats add a flirty and feminine touch. It comes in women's sizes 0 to 14.

“Super comfy skirt, soft material, and looks really cute," one person gushes. "Great for the beach or for a causal look. Really lovely color."

Get the Terrycloth Mini Skirt from ASOS for $20

10. This bralette from Skims

Credit: Skims Skims is famous for its inclusive sizing, and this bralette is no different.

Kill two birds with one stone—or rather, two trends with one click—with this wireless bralette from Kim Kardashian West's Skims. Made from stretchy terry fabric, it provides light support with an elastic band and wide shoulder straps and features a sexy deep scoop neck. It comes in women's sizes XXS to 4X and in colors "marble" (white) and "desert" (tan).

“I always wanted something like this to absorb the oils from my body lotions, etc. when getting ready,” one enthusiastic shopper says. “This works like a charm. This bralette is just as absorbent as a towel if not more.”

Get the Terry Bralette from Skims for $38

11. This cheerful romper from Sweaty Betty

Credit: Sweaty Betty This romper makes for an easy one-and-done summer outfit.

After a dip in the pool this summer—or while running errands in the heat—slip into this terry cloth romper from Sweaty Betty, which absorbs water and sweat to keep you dry and cool. It boasts a figure-flattering cinch waist, a button-up collar, and plenty of pocket space. Snag it in a sunny yellow or navy blue, in women's sizes XXS to XXL.

“I will be throwing this on after my workouts all summer long!” one 5-star reviewer says. "Extremely comfortable, lovely terry material soft and easy to wash."

Get the Summer Day Romper from Sweaty Betty for $98

