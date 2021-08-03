Yes, the iconic Tory Burch sandals are worth the splurge

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m a little bougie—and a little brand-obsessed. (I am a style editor for a product review website, after all.) I own all Apple everything (AirPods Pro included), never leave the house without my Yeti, and exclusively wear head-to-toe Lululemon to yoga classes.

There's one brand that I've never owned but always coveted: Tory Burch. This year, I took the plunge and added something from the trendy designer to my closet. I’m not a big purse person, so I set my sights on something that’s more my thing: the crazy popular Miller sandals. With over 10,000 reviews at Nordstrom, the recognizable $200 thongs are a favorite among influencers, celebs, and now me.

What I like about the Tory Burch Miller sandals

Not going to lie, the main draw for me is these sandals' stylish, classy elegance. I was in love the moment I opened my package and found a gorgeous shoe box in a vibrant Tory Burch pattern. Inside were my sandals, looking as sleek and dainty as I had hoped. I ordered them in the “vintage vachetta” brown leather, which looks high quality and goes with almost everything in my closet. I love the signature Tory Burch cut-out logo at the top of the sandals, which is somehow subtle but statement-making at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

I got the sandals in my usual size 8.5 and found them to fit true to size. I’d actually go so far to say they fit like a dream. Unlike other sandals I own (looking at you, Jack Rogers), the Tory Burch ones require zero breaking-in period, which surprised me. I expected them to be stiff given that they’re leather—but they were anything but. I was able to slip my foot in easily right out of the box and head out the door.

After my first time wearing them—on a 20-minute errand run—I had zero blisters, zero pain, and zero chafing. They felt more like a pair of sandals I had owned and worn for years, not a brand-new pair. Somehow they manage to feel—but not look—comfortably worn-in.

Bonus: I like that the sandals come with a canvas carrying bag, featuring the Tory Burch emblem. I used it to pack the sandals for a recent beach trip so they mingle with other items in my bag.

What I don’t like about the Tory Burch Miller sandals

These sandals have a thin layer of cushioning on the sole but have zero—and I do mean zero—arch support. They are about as thin and flat as can be. This makes them far less than ideal for walking long distances, so if you plan on trekking around town or if you have flat feet to begin with, I would leave these at home.

Are the Tory Burch Miller sandals worth buying?

Credit: Tory Burch The Miller sandals come in a rainbow of pretty colors, including the brown I got.

These sandals rank up in the top five pairs I’ve ever owned or worn—they’re easily the most stylish and they’re ready to wear right out of the box. Plus, they make me feel like the type of person who spends Sunday mornings at extravagant brunches followed by yacht club shindigs—they cost $200, after all.

But speaking of that price tag, that’s very steep in my world, especially when it comes to a pair of shoes that are essentially elevated flip-flops. I think my one pair is a great investment, given that I can wear them with almost everything and I expect that they’ll last for years, according to thousands of reviewers. But I likely won’t buy another anytime soon—at least not until these babies need to be replaced.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.