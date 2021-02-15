These celebrity-loved Ugg slippers are my new favorite pair

I am the self-proclaimed queen of loungewear. The second I get home—that is, if I even leave my house at all—I automatically change into sweatpants and trade my sneakers for fuzzy socks or fluffy slippers. The goal? To be as cozy as possible all day long, footwear included. But up until last year, despite endless searching and scouring the internet, I had yet to find the house shoes of my dreams.

When looking for the perfect slipper, I wanted something that was comfortable, stylish, and functional. So when I saw one of my colleagues wearing the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides at our (clearly casual) office last year pre-quarantine, I knew I had to have a pair. Cute enough to wear outside of the house, but cozy enough to wear with pajamas at home, these slides are everything and more that I want in a slipper. Here's why I love the trendy Ugg slide and why it's worth the price.

What is the Ugg Fluff Yeah slide?

Ugg has made a major comeback over the last few months, and of all the brand's shoes, slippers, and boots, the Fluff Yeah slide is one of the most popular. With nearly 19,000 reviews on Amazon alone, the slipper is made with the super soft sheepskin that Ugg is famous for and features a trendy, slingback style.

I'm not the only one who's low-key obsessed with these fuzzy slides. Style influencers are posting selfies in the shoes all over Instagram and celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Madonna have been spotted in them numerous times. The Ugg Fluff Yeahs were also a favorite of Reviewed's apparel expert, Jamie Ueda, when she tested some of the most popular women's slippers on the market.

What I like about the Ugg Fluff Yeah slide

Credit: Ugg They come in leopard, rainbow, neons, and more.

The Fluff Yeahs are unlike any other slippers I've owned in my life. What I love most is the open-toe design. I tend to run hot so I often find regular closed-toe slippers to be too suffocating, turning my feet into a sweaty mess. I don't have this problem with the Fluff Yeah slides, because the straps and uncovered toe allow my feet to breathe yet the soft sheepskin is warm enough to keep my feet nice and toasty. If the weather is particularly chilly, I add socks for more coverage, but nine times out of 10, it’s not necessary.

The elastic strap also keeps the slipper securely on my foot. It sits comfortably and snugly against my ankle and doesn't chafe my skin while I'm moving around. The slides fit true to size and didn't require any breaking-in period, so I could wear them right out of the box. Almost a year later, they're almost just as soft and heavenly as they were on day one.

What I don’t like about the Ugg Fluff Yeah slide

The one downside to the Fluff Yeah is the height of the platform. At 1.5 inches thick, the sole makes these shoes clunkier and heavier than the average flat-sole slipper, which makes it trickier to navigate steps and inclines. I've tripped and stumbled a handful of times while wearing them, especially when I'm rushing around. Also, Ugg says that the ankle strap is optional—i.e., you can wear the slides with or without it—but I found it's necessary. Otherwise, the slippers slid off my feet when I walked.

Fluff Yeahs aren't easy to clean, either. You can't simply toss them in the washing machine or you'll ruin the fuzzy sheepskin. Instead, the brand recommends using a sheepskin or suede cleaner and spritzing them down before dabbing with a clean sponge. This may not be a deterrent but it does make the slippers higher maintenance than other pairs.

Are the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers worth buying?

Credit: Ugg They're like walking on a cloud.

I tell everyone I know that they need to buy these slippers because I'm a firm believer they're more than worth the $100 price tag. Not only is the unique strappy style very trendy and "in" right now, the slides are also super soft and comfortable. The open-toe design is a godsend for anyone who struggles with sweaty feet and make the slippers easy to wear year-round. There are plenty of colors and prints to choose from, but I like that my basic black pair is versatile enough that I can wear it at home with PJs or—once the office re-opens—at my desk.

If you're someone who gets literal cold feet, however, this might not be the pair for you as your toes won't be covered. They're also more expensive than many slippers so consider how much wear and tear you plan on putting these babies through before you buy. If you have little ones or pets afoot who could stain or damage your slides or if you like to buy a new pair of slippers every season, you may want to think twice.

That being said, I have had my Fluff Yeahs for over a year now and although they look well-loved, they've held up very well. I have no plans on getting rid of them anytime soon—in fact, I might even buy a few more colors.

