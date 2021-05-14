I bought Vans' version of Crocs—and they're weirdly awesome

Everyone from high school kids to office commuters to actual skaters has revered Vans iconic skate shoes for over 50 years. But its canvas is hardly weatherproof. That all changed this spring when the brand launched the Trek Slip-On, an adventure-ready, waterproof shoe that’s not quite a sandal yet not quite a slip-on. These shoes—which seem to be Vans' answer to Crocs—promise to be rinsable, bendable, and durable. But are they comfortable? I put them to the test to see for myself.

What is the Vans Trek Slip-On?

Credit: Vans The new Trek Slip-On is a useful water sandal for surfers.

The original Vans Slip-On shoe, which debuted in 1977, is best known for its low profile and black-and-white checkerboard design. The Trek Slip-On is a play on this recognizable silhouette and pattern, but is advertised as a water-friendly slip-on shoe made out of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), a plastic similar to rubber, and meant for the outdoors.

They're available in women's sizes 5.5 to 10.5 and in men's sizes 4 to 13 and come in navy, black, olive, or an abstract pink design (the latter is a collaboration with American painter Chris Johanson). Each pair retails for $55.

What I love about the Vans Trek Slip-Ons

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The Vans Trek Slip-On shoe is beach-ready attire.

For starters, the Vans Trek Slip-On is sturdy yet flexible. The plastic that Vans used to craft these shoes is rubber-like and pliable. No matter how much you bend or twist them, they don't lose their shape and just pop back into place. So far, I haven't noticed any signs they will crack or crease—which is a common complaint among Crocs customers—and they're easily compressible for travel.

The TPU plastic is waterproof, so any dirt caught inside the shoe washes right off with a quick rinse. This makes them a great candidate for wearing to the beach, or on muddy hikes by the creek or river. The TPU also makes the shoe as lightweight as a sandal or flip-flop.

The clever design choice of replacing the canvas checkerboard pattern with ventilated holes makes the shoes breathable and keeps my feet cool instead of hot and sweaty. You can also literally walk through water (whether it be the ocean or a puddle), and the squares allow the shoes to drain quickly.

What I don’t love about the Vans Trek Slip-Ons

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez Made of a flexible plastic, the Trek Slip-Ons are strong and bendable.

Out of the box, my Trek Slip-Ons fit tight. I’m usually an 11.5 in men’s sizes but these shoes aren't available in half sizes. I took Vans’ advice and ordered down from my normal size. As someone with wide feet, the size 11 fit snug in areas of the foot I wish were a tad looser. The upper of the shoe squeezed the top of my foot, and my pinky toes scraped the edges of the toe box. The upper loosened up after a short break-in period, but my pinky toes still suffer.

Additionally, the shoes don't feel like they're made to be worn for all-day affairs. Because they lack a cushiony midsole, the heel isn’t as comfortable as a pair of Teva water sandals or Crocs. The Trek Slip-Ons fit flatter and have offer a tighter upper than a Teva or Crocs. I wore these on the street and could feel the hard gravel a little too much through the thin sole. Walking around the house was better, but the shoes squeaked so much that I felt like Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants. These shoes can handle flat or smooth natural terrain, like grass, sand, and dirt, but stepping on branches or rocks feels uneasy. Therefore, I don’t recommend them for long or intense hikes.

Are Vans Trek Slip-Ons worth it?

For an outdoor-ready shoe that sits between a canvas slip-on and a water sandal, the Trek Slip-Ons are worth a shot. They're durable, pliable, and visually unique. They'll punch up any summer outfit with just the right amount of weirdness. However, I don’t recommend buying the Trek Slip-Ons if you’re looking for a flip-flop or sandal to wear for hours on end because they aren't as comfortable or supportive as other options by Teva or Crocs.

Note: The Trek Slip-Ons are currently sold out on Vans' website but there are a few pairs left at Nordstrom. We recommend checking back often so you can snag a pair as soon as they're restocked.

