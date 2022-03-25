What is Amazon Aware? All about the new "consciously created" line

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

From custom T-shirts to Prime Wardrobe, there are plenty of ways to fill your Amazon cart—and your closet—with the mega-retailer's self-produced apparel. And if you try to seek out more environmentally friendly options, now might be the—ahem—prime time to shop for clothes on Amazon. The site recently introduced its Amazon Aware line, part of its Climate Pledge Friendly program, which "recognizes products with improvements in at least one aspect of sustainability.” But what is in the new collection? And how does Amazon gauge its environmental impact? Here’s everything to be, well, aware of about Amazon Aware.

What is Amazon Aware?

Amazon Aware is a line of everyday essentials, ranging from apparel and beauty products to household essentials. Amazon claims all the products are certified carbon neutral, in addition to meeting other third-party certifications specific to the product category. The site says the carbon-neutral certification means it has “accounted for product emissions and neutralized any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon credits.” Carbon emissions are calculated by ClimatePartner, an external certifier.

What is Amazon Aware clothing?

Credit: Amazon The Amazon Aware line ranges from clothing to household essentials.

The “consciously created” clothing line features fabrics created with recycled materials. Third-party certifications vary by product and include the Organic Content Standard (OCS), which sets requirements for “organically grown content” claims, the Global Recycle Standard (GRS), which verifies recycled content, and the HIGG Index Materials Seal, which “recognizes products made with lower environmental impact materials.”

If you're planning to hit “add to cart” on Amazon Aware apparel, here are some style picks to get you started.

Amazon Aware Women's Rib Crewneck Sweater

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed The crewneck sweater style is a classic.

You can’t go wrong with a classic crewneck. This one is made from an Ecovero Viscose blend, which Amazon says is created “from renewable wood sources” and has its own identification marker “that ensures traceability and trust at all stages of production, from fiber to fabric.” It currently boasts the most reviews of all the Amazon Aware women’s offerings (admittedly, only 36 at time of publication), with an average 4.6 stars. One customer reviewer said the “sewing, thickness, quality, and fit are all top notch,” while another called it a “wardrobe staple.” The sweater comes in six colors in sizes XX-Small to 7X-Large.

Get the Amazon Aware Women's Rib Crewneck Sweater at Amazon for $39.90

Amazon Aware Men’s Fleece Sweatpants

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed Slip into some cozy fleece pants from the new line.

If you’re looking for a cozy style staple, try the Men’s Fleece Sweatpants. While they have a relaxed fit suited to lounging, they also feature a belt-style pull-on closure in place of a drawstring. Customer reviews call them “very well-made” and highlight the “nice feeling material.” Made of 55% cotton and 45% polyester, the pants are created using Organic Content Standard Blended certified materials. They come in five colors in men’s sizes XX-Small to 3X-Large.

Get the Amazon Aware Men’s Fleece Sweatpants at Amazon for $34.90

Amazon Aware Women's Fit and Flare Dress

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed Try a colorful dress for spring.

Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve come to the collective realization that dresses are sometimes more comfy than sweats (thanks, nap dresses). If you find yourself deciding to ditch pants more often, this 100% cotton dress is one way to work from home in comfort and style this spring. The material is certified OCS 100, a designation from the Organic Content Standard that applies to non-food products containing “95 to 100 percent organic material.” It’s available in six colors in sizes XX-Small to 7X-Large.



Get the Amazon Aware Women’s Fit and Flare Dress at Amazon for $39.90

Amazon Aware Men’s Fleece Half Zip Sweatshirt

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed The half-zip can be dressed up or down.

If you’re hoping to turn the sweatpants into a matching set, grab the Men’s Fleece Half Zip Sweatshirt. Made with Organic Content Standard Blended certified materials, it’s 55% cotton and 45% polyester. Because the style features a collar and zipper, it could alternatively be paired with khakis or sweats, depending on the occasion. Customer reviewers called the fabric “nice and soft” and highlighted the versatility of the collar, which can be worn down or popped up. Like the sweatpants, it comes in five colors in sizes XX-Small to 3X-Large.

Get the Amazon Aware Men’s Fleece Half Zip Sweatshirt at Amazon for $39.90

Amazon Aware Women's 100% Recycled Polyester Sherpa Jacket

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed With temperatures rising, ditch your jacket for a shacket.

“Shackets”—a style that combines a shirt and a jacket—have been trending as of late, and this fleece sherpa one is a cozy way to try the trend. The recycled polyester jacket, certified by the GRS, includes an inner lining and comes in four versatile colors: brown, pale pink, tan, and white. Grab it in women’s sizes XX-Small to 7X-Large.

Get the Amazon Aware Women's 100% Recycled Polyester Sherpa Jacket at Amazon for $59.90 to $71.88

