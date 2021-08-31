8 trendy cowboy boots you can wear all year round

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Understandably, footwear comes and goes with the seasons. In winter, shearling-lined boots almost always make an appearance; in spring and summer, sandals reign supreme; and in fall, leather boots come out in full force. Maybe it’s due to America's recent obsession with Yellowstone—hello, Kevin Costner in cowboy boots—or maybe it’s the push to spend more time outdoors post-pandemic. Whatever the case may be, cowboy boots are trending like mad this autumn.

These eight fashionable pairs—from brands like Free People, Boot Barn, and Aldo—will help you get in on the Western-inspired trend without looking costume-y.

1. These classic cowboy boots from Idyllwind

Credit: Idyllwind These boots really were made for walking.

These traditional leather boots conjure up images of the deep South, truck tailgates, and iced tea on the front porch. Made by country singer Miranda Lambert's brand, Idyllwind, the leather boots have a snip toe, which is shorter and less pointed than some of the other boots on this list, so they’re more comfortable for hours on end. Available in a distressed tan hue with a low one-inch heel, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

Get the Idyllwind Women’s Wheeler Western Boots from Boot Barn for $199.50

2. These heavily accessorized booties from DSW

Credit: DSW Embellishments galore take these booties to the next level.

If you’re someone who believes there no such thing as too much pizzazz, you’ll love these hardware-adorned boots. They're wrapped with studded, woven, and turquoise-accented belts and buckles, giving them an undeniable Santa Fe charm. The 1.5-inch heel and zip-up back make them easy to wear. Available in black and brown, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 13 in standard and wide widths.

Get the Penny Loves Kenny Shane Western Booties from DSW for $79.99

3. These minimalist booties from Aldo

Credit: Aldo Aldo is known for its fashion-forward footwear, including these ankle boots.

In case you missed it, white Western booties are one of the most popular shoe styles of the moment. With that in mind, you can’t go wrong with these Aldo ankle boots, which feature a sock-like ankle, a three-inch heel, and a smart square toe. Available in white, tan, olive, and black, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

Get the Marta Ankle Boots from Aldo for $130

4. These tall Western boots from Free People

Credit: Free People If knee-high boots are your thing, you'll love this pair.

For a more casual fit, check out these cowboy boots from Free People’s popular We The Free label. The tall shafts have side pull tabs, which make slipping into them a breeze. The boots also feature a short 1.25-inch heel and a metal toe accent that gives them a satisfying click with every step. Available in eight colors—from black and tan to mint green and white—they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

Get the We The Free Montage Tall Boots from Free People for $298

5. These textured boots from Chinese Laundry

Credit: HSN These aren't your standard cowgirl boots.

If you love the cowgirl silhouette but aren’t fond of distressed leather or other common Western textiles, check out these more metropolitan booties, which have a three-inch heel. Available in trendy cow print, beige croc, black croc, and brushed metallic gold, they offer a more modern look, with a shorter shaft height that's more versatile than your traditional tall cowboy boot. They come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

Get the Chinese Laundry Bonnie Ankle Bootie from Zappos for $99.95

6. These ultra-feminine cowboy boots from Dingo

Credit: QVC These flower power boots can spruce up any outfit.

Looking for a pair of cowboy boots that's more femme than farm? These floral booties fill the bill. Made of supple leather, the two-inch heel boots pair rugged seams with dainty embroidered flowers and feature a convenient pull-on design. Available in black, sand, and whiskey, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

Get the Dingo Leather Take a Bow Embroidered Mid Boots from QVC for $129.95

7. These colorful cowboy boots from Free People

Credit: Free People Both the capped toe and unique colors make these boots very on-trend.

Another Free People pick? Yep, the retailer is rife with Western-inspired footwear. If you prefer ankle booties over mid-calf and knee-high silhouettes, these short cowboy boots will suit your fancy. They zip on and off for easy wear and have a statement-making etched metal toe along with a high 3.5-inch heel. Available in four colors—including bright blue—they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

Get the Brayden Western Boots from Free People for $298

8. These rockstar-chic booties from Thursday Boots

Credit: Thursday Boots These black cowboy boots are anything but basic.

Whether you live in Nashville or New York City, these studded cowboy boots are bound to turn heads. The slip-on boots feature sturdy heel tabs and elastic goring, so they’re easy to pull on and comfortable to wear around town. However, because they have a narrow pointed toe, you may want to size up—especially if you plan to wear them with socks. Available in black and distressed gray with a 2.75-inch heel, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

Get the Icon Boots from Thursday Boots for $180

