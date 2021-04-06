10 slingbacks that are as comfortable as they are stylish

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re looking for a shoe that’s both fashionable and low-maintenance (read: easy to slip on and off), slingbacks are a great bet. They come in a variety of styles from closed- to open-toe, a variety of strap options from adjustable to removable, and a variety of materials from polished patent leather to casual canvas.

Slingbacks are one of the few shoes that can work as well for a wedding as they do for a day at the beach, depending on which style you pick. Ready to find your perfect pair? Here, nine highly-rated slingbacks to shop right now for spring and summer.

1. These block-heeled slingbacks

Credit: Naturalizer With a comfy footbed and flattering pointed toe, these Naturalizer slingbacks are a natural choice.

Coming in three staple hues and patterns, this classic slingback with a chic pointed toe can be worn to work, out on date night, and almost any other occasion that calls for fancier footwear. Its one-inch heel is paired with a cushioned footbed and an easily adjustable strap for all-day wearability. The shoe comes in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11 and both medium and wide widths.

"This is my second color in this slingback pump, which was so comfy and cute at the same time, I had to order it in black, too," one Nordstrom shopper raves. "The low block heel is perfect for any outdoor event when you are in grass and don’t want to sink. The fit is true to size and the look is feminine without any pain."

2. These leather slingback wedges

Credit: Rockport Rock these Rockports with comfort and confidence.

Rockport is a brand known for shoes that provide major comfort without sacrificing style. This platform pair is made of full-grain leather detailed with laser-cut accents and features a woven fabric interior for breathability and flexibility. The shoe comes in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11 and in both medium and wide widths.

Of its 1,300 reviews, many like how flexible the shoe is and how it doesn't even feel like you're wearing heels. "Can I tell you these are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn!?" one Amazon customer says. "They are buttery soft inside and out. I have a problem with nearly every shoe I try on but from the first moment, feels like I have slippers on. The rubber sole makes it nice and quiet when walking. I have 3 colors so far. There’s no need to buy any other sandal."

3. These classy Chanel dupes

Credit: Marc Fisher Serve all the First Lady looks with these affordable-meets-chic slingbacks.

Feel instantly put-together the second you slip into these Marc Fisher slingbacks that harken back to the Jackie O era. They feature a modest heel just under three inches, an almond-shaped toe with a contrasting cap, and side cut-outs. Available in eight hues and patterns, the shoe comes in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

Reviewers say the heels look far more expensive than they actually are—one says they're an almost identical dupe to a pair of Chanel heels that cost several hundred dollars. Note that many say the shoes run large, so you may want to size down.

4. These Madewell slingback sandals

Credit: Madewell Opt for true black or desert camel.

Madewell's famous laidback aesthetic extends to its shoe selection, including these sandals. With a wide leather upper and half-inch heel, the slingbacks are a more elegant upgrade to your generic flip-flop. The open-toe design allows your toes to breathe in warmer weather while the adjustable strap lets you customize the fit. The sandals come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 9.

Many reviewers gush about the soft leather and the slightly padded sole. "These are the cutest shoes ever!" one person says. "I've been wearing them with every outfit and getting a ton of compliments. They look casual enough for daily wear, yet classy enough to wear in a business setting." Psst! The sandals are selling out fast at Madewell so you may want to snag a pair stat. The shoes are also currently available at Zappos.

5. These slingbacks you can toss in the wash

Credit: Bzees Washable, stretchy, and uber-cute, Bzees are basically the bee's knees.

If you're looking for a no-fuss slingback, these Bzees ones are ideal for getting down and dirty (i.e., gardening or doing household chores). After all, whenever you're finished wearing them, you can throw them in the washing machine. The two-inch platform adds a hint of height, while the antimicrobial-treated lining keeps your feet smelling fresh all day. There's also a zipper and hook-and-loop heel strap to make them a breeze to slip into. The shoe comes in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 12 and both medium and wide widths.

As one of HSN’s top-rated slingbacks, reviewers love how lightweight the slingbacks are and how easy they are to clean.

6. This Free People slingback-mule hybrid

Credit: Free People A slingback mule is the shoe you never knew you needed.

Can’t quite decide if it’s a shoe or sandal kind of day? No worries—you can have both. These Free People mules, which are available in both black and brown leather, feature the full coverage you know and love from a mule, with the added ankle support of an adjustable slingback strap. A metal toe detail adds some edge to the shoe and its slightly cupped heel keeps your foot nice and secure. The shoe comes in women's whole sizes 6 to 11.

One 5-star reviewer who calls them "dream mules" says they wear the slingbacks everywhere. They add that the shoes are cut narrower, but if you size up, they "fit like a glove."

7. These size-inclusive slingbacks

Credit: Trotters In Trotters slingbacks this well-fitted, you'll be trotting around in them all day.

Not all feet are the same, so not all shoes should be cut the same, either. Joining the ranks of the best slingbacks you can buy right now are these Trotters heels, which have a high 4.7-star rating on QVC. Sizes range from 6 to 14 and come in slim, narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide widths. The low-heeled slingbacks come in 12 pretty colors and prints and have an anti-slip sole so you can step out confidently no matter the terrain.

Shoppers like that the varied sizing options allow you to find the right fit no matter the size or shape of your foot. They also praise the "Chanel-style" toe for its touch of elegance.

8. These boho slingback espadrilles

Credit: A New Day A boho flat never falls flat in the style department

Easy to style and even easier to wear, espadrilles are made for breezy summer comfort. Boasting a 5-star rating at Target, this flat version slips on and off effortlessly thanks to its elastic strap and has a cushioned footbed that makes extended wear ache-free. The espadrilles come in black, coral, and leopard print and are available in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12.

"The shoes are very comfortable and can be worn with practically anything: jeans, shorts, dresses or casual pants," one shopper says. "Compliments any outfit well." Many buyers recommend sizing up as the shoes are a bit snug at first.

9. These extra-wide slingbacks with a touch of bling

Credit: Floral Add glitz and glam to any outfit with these shoes.

No need to worry about your toes feeling suffocated during your next outing. With a wide, padded footbed and low one-inch heel, these slingbacks provide hours of comfort. Topped off with a floral embellishment, they’re an ornament for your feet. The shoe comes in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 and an extra-wide width.

As one of Overstock’s best-selling heels, reviewers say they’re pleasantly pleased with how long they can wear these shoes without any pain.

10. These Crocs with over 170,000 reviews

Credit: Crocs Wear these waterproof shoes rain or shine, but especially rain.

Slingbacks don’t always need to be wedding-ready—they can also serve as a low-maintenance, high-comfort shoe solution for all your lounging needs. Enter Crocs. Made with a pillowy ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) sole and coming in a rainbow of 26 colors, the classic clog has a supportive footbed, removable ankle strap, and tiny holes across the upper so your feet can breathe. The waterproof shoe comes in women's whole sizes 4 to 19 and men's whole sizes 2 to 17.

Our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, is a huge fan of Crocs. She's owned the classic clog for well over a year now and loves how versatile and comfortable the clogs are. She wears them for every activity from boating to beaching and says they're a cinch to hose down if they get dirty.

