These Yeezy Slide dupes are as striking as the real deal—and they’re only $23

It’s been two years since the artist formerly known as Kanye West joined up with Adidas to launch the imprint, Yeezy and released its minimalist Yeezy Slide sandal. Yet here I am, two years later and still Yeezy Slide-less. I’ve wanted a pair since their debut—they look too squishy and comfortable for me to ignore—but they’ve been near-impossible to grab from Adidas. Like many Kanye-branded products, they’ve been a target for resellers who buy multiple pairs of the shoe at release for the retail price of $55 and flip them on sites like eBay and StockX for nearly triple their cost. Paying more than the market price for a foam sandal? No thanks.

After years of missing re-releases, limited edition colorways, and generally being late to the punch, I decided enough was enough—if I couldn’t get the real deal, I was going to buy a pair of knock-off Yeezy Slides. I did some research and came across a ton of impressive dupes on the internet, all replicas manufactured and sold directly from China. The downside (aside from potentially sub-par fit and/or quality)? I’d have to wait months before getting a pair. And I’d waited long enough. So I went for the safest, fastest route possible: I searched for a dupe on Amazon.

I found a pair of Yeezy Slide lookalikes—deemed “pool slides” by seller Litfun and boasting a 4.3-star rating from over 3,000 reviews—for $22.99, with Amazon Prime delivery. I decided to grab a pair myself to see if it’d look as good as the real deal.

What I like about the Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez These simple slides are my go-to for lounging around at home.

Straight out of the packaging, these slides looked exactly how I wanted them: simple, chunky, and muted. These dupes are available in nine colors including turquoise, navy, olive, and pink, but I ordered a pair in khaki to mimic the official Desert Sand color of the real Yeezy Slides. Thankfully, they look excellent! The non-slip, jagged-edged soles on these dupes are well made, and I dig the vertical ridges on the inside of each sandal. These are one-piece foam slides alright, with no seams showing or any parts that appear glued on. I’m thrilled with the style of the slides—they don’t look too off the mark from the real deal, and they fill the bill as being chunky-yet-minimalist sandals.

On the feet, they fit just as great as they look. I normally wear an 11.5, so I ordered a pair in what the seller says should fit men’s sizes 10.5 to 11.5. They’re just right. There isn’t any excess room that makes them appear sloppy, my feet don’t hang off of them, and they’ve got the proper amount of width I prefer in a slide used for lounging around. With socks on, they’re almost a perfect fit.

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez These Yeezy Slide dupes are comfy, squishy, and minimal.

I decided I’d use the Litfun sandals as a dedicated pair of house shoes, and after weeks of owning them, I’m not disappointed. I’ve shuffled around indoors mostly to see how well they perform, taking them outside only on rare occasions to check the mail or to play with my dog in the yard. They’re just as plush as they look and feel similar to a pair of Crocs—soft, foam-like, and padded throughout.

I haven’t taken them to a social outing yet—or anywhere off my property, really—but I played dress-up in my bedroom and found them to look great with the variety of clothing that I have in my closet. Paired with sweatpants? Awesome. Worn with short shorts and high socks? Even better. For being such a strange sandal, they’re surprisingly versatile. The fact that they’re advertised as non-slip slides also makes them a go-to for outdoor activities by the water.

What I don’t like about the Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez My pair of Yeezy Slide dupes came with minor dings and creases.

The biggest flaw in this product is the manner in which it’s shipped. Rather than arriving in a shoebox, these foam slides came in a plastic-bag mailer. This means any pressure put on them in transit is directly imprinted in the foam, which results in minor creases, or, in the case of a few Amazon reviewers, major indents and wrinkles. Although this doesn’t bother me as I’m using my pair as house shoes, anyone who prefers their footwear to arrive in pristine condition must be forewarned.

I spotted some minor defects in the slide’s construction, too, likely due to the manufacturing process. There’s a slight dent at the toe box of my right sandal, which I can clearly see at the edge of my foot. It’s also obvious that these aren’t Yeezy Slides; namely, they lack indentation on the heel (like the real deal has), and obviously, the Adidas logo. If you’re looking for some highly detailed replicas, you’re (possibly) better off placing an order from a seller in China.

Are Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez These slides offer streetwear style at a fraction of the price.

It’s hard to knock a dupe that so clearly captures the aesthetics of a “status” product for such a great price. These slides are comfortable, attractive, and versatile enough to earn me as a fan. I’d highly recommend them to anyone looking for a squishy pair of slides to wear at home or out in casual settings, like you might a pair of Crocs. No, these won’t get you the same bragging rights as a real pair of Yeezy Slides. But as an oversized foam sandal, they’re likely just as comfortable.

