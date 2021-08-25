I'm a fast-fashion junkie—these are my top tips for shopping Zaful

When it comes to clothes, I’m a firm believer that there’s a time and place for splurging on high-end brands like Lululemon or Tory Burch—namely, when you know it’s an investment in a timeless style that’s built to last. But there’s also a time and place for saving money. For me, that’s whenever I want something super trendy for just a season or two. As such, I’ve become a huge fan of fast fashion, whether it’s Shein, Cupshe, or, one of my newest favorites, Zaful.

But shopping said brands is somewhat of an art. It can be risky—plenty of shoppers end up with clothes that look nothing like the pictures or that fall apart after one wear. Fortunately, for as many not-so-great products you might encounter, there are even more amazing finds—if you know how to look. After spending hundreds of hours—and hundreds of dollars—at Zaful, I now consider myself a pro at knowing what to buy and what to skip. Below are my top tips for shopping at the fast-fashion retailer.



1. Look for products with hundreds or thousands of reviews

Credit: Zaful The more reviews, the more likely you are to receive a product that looks like it does in the photo.

As much as I love sites like Zaful, not everything on there is worth buying. I’m sketched out by the pieces that look “too good to be true,” like what appears to be a luxury wool parka that costs $8. Umm, really?!

That’s where reviews come in. I’ve learned to filter my searches by the number of reviews. If a piece has more than a few hundred reviews and a rating of at least 4.5 stars, I feel confident adding it to my cart. But if there are only 30 reviews—or worse, no reviews—I usually pass on the item, even if it’s something I really want. Some Zaful clothes are sold on Amazon, too, where you can check reviews and even cross-reference them using Fakespot, which checks for patterns in wording to determine how many of the reviews are legit.

2. Pay attention to customer photos

Credit: Zaful The reviews are a gold mine of information.

While the reviews and ratings themselves are helpful, I find the customer photos to be even more so. It helps me determine how something will actually look, in terms of fit and cut. It especially helps if the reviewer mentions details about their body size, so I can discern how the item might look on me.

The uploaded pictures are also a way to judge the true color or quality of a piece. Often the site's official product photos are edited to make the items look better, so I always check the customer photos to see whether or not the brand’s pictures are accurate.

3. Check the sizing charts and details

Credit: Zaful Each product has a sizing chart and guide, along with measurements and sizes of the model pictured.

One major thing that makes shopping at Zaful tricky is that sizing can be very hit or miss. I usually wear a size small but I wear everything from an extra small to a medium at Zaful. Some dresses are super tight while others are super loose. The same applies for shorts and pants, and even bathing suits can vary in size.

Because you have to pay for return shipping at Zaful, it makes deciding what size to get even more fraught. To prevent ordering something that doesn’t fit, I always check the sizing charts for each item to determine which size in that particular piece will fit me. It’s important to note that the measurements provided are those of the clothing itself, not of the size person it will fit. So for example, a flowy skirt might have a hip measurement of 50 inches but would fit my 36-inch hips fine. However, Zaful helpfully suggests approximately which US size each item will fit.

You can also look at the sizing scale in the review section of each product. Here, customers can rate if the piece fits small, true to size, or large.

4. Buy trendy seasonal items instead of investment pieces

Credit: Zaful/Nordstrom The $30 Zaful teddy coat likely won't be the same as the $250 one from Nordstrom.

You must have realistic expectations when shopping fast-fashion brands like Zaful. Are you going to find a blouse that will last for years or a pair of winter boots on par with the quality of Uggs? Probably not. You can save money at Zaful, but it’s not a place I’d recommend for investment pieces like outerwear, shoes, or jeans or for anything you want to last for a long time.

Instead, I’ve found it to be amazing for trendy seasonal pieces that I don’t need to hold up for more than a season or two. I’ve had a lot of luck with dresses, tops, and bikinis in particular. I also like to stock up on cheap basics, like tank tops and tees, which can cost as little as $4.99 each.

5. Order in bulk well ahead of time

Credit: Zaful I like to load up when I shop so I don't have to pay shipping.

Because Zaful only offers free shipping on orders of $59 or more, I always place bulk orders instead of ordering piece by piece. For cheaper orders, you’ll have to pay a standard shipping fee that ranges from $5.99 to $9.99, depending on your total. I typically place one massive order at the beginning of every season to stock up for the coming months.

Don’t expect Amazon Prime-level shipping, either. Orders can take anywhere from 10 to 18 business days to be delivered, according to Zaful’s site (and which I can verify is true). Thus, if you know you need something for a special occasion, order as far in advance as possible to ensure it arrives on time. For instance, I ordered a dress for my friend’s June wedding in April.

6. Use promo codes and coupons

Credit: Zaful There are a lot of ways to save extra money at Zaful.

Zaful is inexpensive enough as it is but why not save even more money if you can? The retailer always has promo codes that allow you to save a percentage or a set dollar amount off your total order. The discount is applied at checkout, where you can use one code per order.

If you’re a first-time Zaful shopper, you can get 15% off when you sign up for the brand’s newsletter. And if you’re a student, you get 20% off your orders year-round if you verify your student email address. If neither of those apply, fear not—you can currently take 18% with the code REVIEWED18 at checkout.

