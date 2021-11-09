Tile's new lineup of Bluetooth trackers have a lot of versatility, but some of it is behind a paywall

Pros Different form factors

The versatility of Tile's Trackers makes them a solid purchase for Android users.

About the Tile Trackers

All Tile Trackers come with the following specs:

Price : Starts at $24.99 for one Mate tracker; $34.99 for one Pro tracker; $34.99 for one Slim tracker; $54.99 for one Sticker tracker

: Starts at $24.99 for one Mate tracker; $34.99 for one Pro tracker; $34.99 for one Slim tracker; $54.99 for one Sticker tracker Connectivity : Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet (The Pro tracker is up to 400 feet)

: Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet (The Pro tracker is up to 400 feet) Water-resistance : IP67

: IP67 Battery : Up to 3-year non-replaceable battery (The Pro’s is 1-year and replaceable)

: Up to 3-year non-replaceable battery (The Pro’s is 1-year and replaceable) Platform support : Android and iOS

: Android and iOS Features: Voice-assisted tracking with Alexa, Google, and Siri; Free Premium benefits for the first year (for new customers)

Tile's latest roster of trackers includes four new devices: the Mate, Pro, Slim, and Sticker. The Mate has a chiclet design, while the Pro has an elongated key fob design, and both have loops to stick a key ring or string through. There's also the Slim, which is a credit card-sized rectangle that's about as thick as two credit cards stacked on top of each other, and the Sticker, which is a surprisingly chunky dot with an adhesive bottom that can be stuck onto nearly any surface for constant tracking. The Pro has the loudest speaker, while the other models have slightly quieter speakers.

What we like

Multiple form factors

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Tile's new trackers come in four different shapes and sizes to better fit into or on the things you want to track.

If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, there's a good chance you can use a tracker to keep a closer eye on it. Every tracker has a different method of attaching to your items: Apple's AirTags require a separate accessory, while Samsung's Galaxy Smart Tag has a built-in loop for key rings, chains, and other attachments. Tile's approach is a bit different.

Instead of having one tracker that suits multiple purposes, Tile's new lineup of form factors fit a variety of use cases: The Slim tracker slips into your wallet like a credit card; Slap the Sticker tracker on the bottom of your bike seat, or thread Tile’s traditional Mate or Pro tracker through your keyring. This versatility lets you pick the right tracker for the job, rather than having to nab an additional (and often pricey) accessory to keep your tracker connected to your designated item.

This will, of course, require you to invest more heavily into Tile's own ecosystem, and some trackers like the Sticker might be difficult to repurpose later on. In our testing, the Sticker’s adhesive was strong enough to stay put on a camera case but didn’t maintain enough stickiness to be reapplied to another surface after removal.

You can buy replacement adhesives in packs of four from Tile’s website, and at $5 they’re a lot cheaper than having to buy new Tiles. There’s even adhesive for Tile’s other three trackers if you’d rather repurpose an existing unit than buy an entirely new Sticker.

Platform-agnostic

Unlike Apple's AirTags and Samsung's Galaxy Smart Tag, Tile's Trackers work with both iOS and Android. That means you can take them with you if you decide to switch operating systems a year or two down the road. Even if you aren't prone to platform-hopping, a household with both iOS and Android devices will have an easier time tracking everything with Tile than Apple or Samsung's offerings.

Tile's app is available on both iOS and Android and lets you manage and track each of your devices with ease. Setup only takes a few minutes, and the prompts are pretty easy to follow without any issues. Each Tile can be labeled in the app, with an accompanying icon or photo, for things like Luggage, Wallet, Keys, or even Pet. Changing these labels is simple, too, so repurposing your tiles isn’t a hassle.

You can also share your Tile's location with other users outside your account through the app. Once set up, they can even ping the Tile from their own account, which can come in handy if you don't have your phone nearby. That won't work if they don't have the Tile app installed on their phone, though, so you'll need to have another Tile user in your life for this to work out, or convince someone to download an app for your convenience.

Super loud speakers

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Tile's Pro looks more like a key fob than a tracker, and has the loudest speaker and farthest range of any of Tile's devices.

According to Tile's website, its trackers have two volume classifications: Loud and Loudest. The Mate, Slim, and Sticker all fall into the latter category, while the Pro is the sole tracker to boast the loudest speaker in the Tile family.

In our testing, the Pro's speaker was loud enough to be heard from up to 30 feet away, even with nearby construction and cars driving by, although at that distance the sound was faint. At 15 feet, the sound emitted from the Tile Pro's speaker could be heard clearly enough to locate.

Although it's not as loud as the Pro, Tile's Mate is loud enough to be heard from a distance, too. To test it, we attached it to a dog's collar and went out for a game of fetch. From about 20 feet away, with surrounding foot and street traffic and a constant breeze, the Tile's sound was noticeable enough to track down. Even the Slim's speaker was loud enough to be heard from up to about 20 feet away, despite being stuffed inside a leather wallet.

Compared to the AirTag and Galaxy Smart Tag, Tile's options are all noticeably louder, especially the Pro. If you're mainly planning on using your tracker as a way to ping misplaced items, the Tile's speakers provide plenty of noise.

What we don't like

Live-updates aren't exactly live

Unlike Apple's AirTags, which show you near real-time location updates within Apple's Find My app, Tile's app shows an approximation of the tracker's location, but you can't follow it in real-time. If you're relying on the map to hunt down a lost item, this presents a bit of a problem.

For instance, several times throughout testing, the map showed that our testing units were in different, though adjacent, buildings, despite being right next to each other. That might be a benefit if you're worried about someone else using a Tile to spy on you, since it's unlikely that it will have a precise location on the map, but it's still pretty close.

Outside of that, it's disappointing to see that you don't get quite the precision of Apple's AirTags. That's probably thanks to Apple's vast network of iOS devices-turned-location-beacons, which all help accurately identify an AirTag's location.

Bluetooth signal can be obstructed

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Tile's Sticker is sticky enough to latch onto nearly any clean surface, but you'll need to purchase replacement adhesive from Tile if you want to repurpose it later.

In our testing, we had issues getting the Tile to connect to our devices so we could track it or trigger a ringtone on the device, even though we were only a few feet away from the device. This mostly applies to the Slim, which is meant to be tucked into a wallet or another pocket with limited space.

After we removed the Slim from a fairly light wallet and tried pinging it without any objects between it and our phone, we were able to connect and play ringtones to locate the tracker. Eventually, even when placed back into the wallet, the Slim could connect to the phone and worked as expected. So, under the right circumstances, the trackers can connect just fine, but those circumstances can be kind of flakey, and it's not always clear what the issue is.

t’s worth noting that two of the credit cards in the wallet we used had RFID, which could potentially block the connection to your phone. We did another round of testing to confirm, and even without RFID cards in the wallet, our phone still struggled to establish a connection beyond about 15 feet away. That said, once we got closer, it did seem to have an easier time establishing a connection than when the cards were present, so your mileage may vary.

Neither the Galaxy Smart Tag nor Apple's AirTag, which uses Ultra Wideband technology for more precise location tracking, had this problem in our testing. The Pro boasts a range of up to 400 feet, but it's hard to see that panning out in all but the most perfect scenarios.

Some features require a subscription

Some of Tile’s most powerful tracking features are locked behind an annual subscription, while all of Samsung and Apple's tracking features are provided for free to all users. From nearly the moment you start using the Tile app, you'll be greeted with prompts to try out and sign up for Tile Premium, which costs either $30/year or $3/month.

For your money, you'll get Smart Alerts, which tells you when you've left a location without an important item. (Otherwise, you’ll need to manually check on the app to see where you last left your item.) You'll also get 24/7 text support, a free battery mailed to you each year to keep your device from losing juice, as well a 30-day location history, and up to $100 reimbursement for lost items.

You also get the ability to share your Tile's location with as many other users as you'd like (there doesn’t seem to be an option for free users to share). For an extra $70/year, Tile's Premium Protect Plan will reimburse you for up to $1,000 when you lose an item. (Pretty awesome if you just bought a new iPhone 13.)

That's a lot of handy features, but some of them are also standard features for trackers that other companies don't charge at all for. Apple's AirTags and Samsung’s Galaxy Smart Tags, for instance, have settings that allow their apps to notify you whenever you leave a tracker (and its accompanying item) behind, with the option for custom exceptions, and that's all free.

Should you buy it?

Yes, if you're an Android user

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon The Mate's loop makes it easy to attach the tracker to another keyring, and is handy for pet collars as well as bags and backpacks.

Tile got a lot right with its latest lineup: the speakers are loud enough to hear even in noisy environments; its designs suit multiple use cases without requiring third-party accessories; and its cross-platform support offers flexibility, unlike Samsung and Apple's trackers. For Android users, there's little reason to go with Samsung's tracker over any of Tile's options—even for Galaxy users.

But for Apple users, there's less of a case for Tile. Without a subscription, Tile's offerings are more limited compared to everything AirTags do out of the box. To attach Apple's trackers to any item, you need an extra accessory, but that's still a one-time purchase—you'll have to renew your Tile subscription either every year or every month, depending on your plan (Premium Protect doesn't have a monthly option).

As trackers, Tile's latest devices are far behind Apple's AirTag in several ways: their most powerful features are locked behind an additional subscription, their tracking isn't as precise, and the connections are spottier. Still, Tile's variety and ability to connect to items without additional accessories, as well as its louder speakers and platform-agnostic approach make it a solid purchase for Android users who prefer a loud ping or a more flexible ecosystem.

