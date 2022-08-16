The 5 best Apple Watch apps for when you're traveling

Many of us have had this happen before: You're in a new city, ready to explore, and you find yourself lost or unsure of where to go. That's been made a lot easier with smartphones, but sometimes we don't want to pull our phones out in the heat of the moment. For those moments, a handy smartwatch app can give you a glimpse of the same information you can grab on your phone, all without having to reach into your pocket.

These are our favorite Apple Watch apps to use while traveling or moving to a new city.

Carrot

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Plan around bad weather with Carrot.

Nothing ruins a good trip like bad weather; Carrot is an excellent iPhone app, and Apple Watch app, that helps you plan around it. You can see the current temperature, the chance of rain, and a customizable multi-hour forecast all on one tiny screen. You can also tweak a bunch of those sections and change what information your screen shows you.

Its Complications (the little widgets you can implement on many watch faces) are impressively information-dense. You can set up the various Complications to show exactly the information you want, so you don't even need to open the app on your watch to get the info you need; Just raise your wrist and take a quick peek before heading outside.

Elk Currency Converter

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Convert currency with ease via Elk.

If you’re traveling abroad, getting a hang of currency conversions isn’t worth the headache when you’re there to get away from everything. A currency converter can help you figure out what the conversion rate is and how far your dollar will go without requiring any leg work from you. There is a lot to choose from, but Elk Currency Converter strikes a great balance between usability and beauty.

The app looks great, and it’s super convenient to change the dollar amounts. Right from your wrist, you can set the currencies you’d like to convert between, and with a few taps and swipes, you can get a quick conversion so you know how much you’re paying.

Tripsy

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Keep your entire itinerary in one convenient place with Tripsy.

If you like to plan every step of your trip before venturing out, Tripsy​​ is invaluable in keeping everything in one place. It can store your flight and hotel info, and you can input every event or destination you plan on visiting so you can plan your time accordingly. It'll also give you real-time flight alerts if there's a delay, and you can check the duration of the flight, too.

The watch app gives you the same information, too. You can see a map of where restaurants or other spots are on the map so you can navigate your way there, and put a Complication on your watch face so you don't lose track of time too often.

Transit

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Transit will help you keep track of any and all public transportation routes.

If you're in a major city, there's a good chance you might be able to get around via public transportation. Google and Apple Maps both have options for navigation via transit, but apps like Transit make it a little more convenient to find the right train or bus to hop on, especially on the Apple Watch.

There's only one function of the Transit app: It tells you what busses and trains are arriving and how much time there is before they do. You'll have to know ahead of time which routes you need to take, but once you do you won't have to keep checking your phone for updates.

Pedometer++

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean you have to stop keeping track of your steps.

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean your steps stop counting. The Apple Watch has plenty of step counting capabilities baked in, but having a few extra bells and whistles can make your tracking even more thorough.

If you’re visiting a place with a lot of steps, Pedometer++ can track how many flights of stairs you’ve climbed in a given day. Then, when you get home from your trip, you can compare how many steps and stairs you covered on vacation with how often you get out in your daily life.

