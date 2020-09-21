The 25 best Nintendo Switch games you can buy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While the new Playstation and Xbox consoles are nearly impossible to track down, the Switch has been selling like gangbusters, which means you might be one of the many people with a new baby Nintendo console wondering, what should I play next? Or you might be thinking about taking the plunge and exploring looks cool out there these days.

In either case, we’ve compiled a list of the best, most interesting games you can buy for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 just for you. From the big classics to the hidden gems, here are our expert gaming recommendations in no particular order, along with some thoughts about what makes each game so compelling.

1. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Credit: Nintendo Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition showcases Shulk's adventures in a brilliant new light, with additional story content and quality of life improvements to this already iconic game.

Ever since Xenoblade Chronicles made its debut on the Wii years ago, fans have been clamoring for a remaster of one of the best JRPGs of the century. We finally got it in May. The Definitive Edition features upgraded graphics, new soundtracks, and hours of new content to enjoy in this emotional, thrilling, and downright fun adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Amazon for $49.95

2. Cadence of Hyrule

Credit: Nintendo Cadence of Hyrule is a Zelda-themed sequel to Crypt of the Necrodancer, a 2D dungeon-crawling rhythm masterpiece.

If you love rhythm games, dungeon crawlers, and Zelda, this is basically your dream game. In this addicting collaboration between Nintendo and Brace Yourself Games, you’ll be grooving through Hyrule and crushing monsters by dancing to the beat of an earworm of a soundtrack.

Get Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda on Amazon for $39.99

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Credit: Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a launch title with the Switch in 2017. It is highly regarded as one of the best Zelda games of all time, and it has revolutionized how we think of open-world games since its debut.

Okay, let's get the obvious out of the way. Even three years later, Breath of the Wild is the Switch's killer game. A sweeping, grand adventure that reinvents the formula of The Legend of Zelda by borrowing from its origins, this game is perfect for anyone who likes to explore and find their own fun.

Get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Amazon for $49.94

4. Stardew Valley

Credit: ConcernedApe

If virtual farming is your jam, Stardew Valley is an open-ended RPG about life in the countryside that you just might fall in love with. You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot and now’s your chance to bring it to life with all sorts of animals and vegetation. Not only that, you can form friendships with the people in town—and romance them if you choose. Stardew Valley is one part Sims, one part classic adventure game, and all fun.

Get Stardew Valley on Amazon for $14.99

5. Super Mario Odyssey

Credit: Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey is an incredibly fun 3D platformer that has Mario running around a bunch of new environments, where he can make friends and take over enemies' minds.

Wa-ha-hoo! This is Mario's flagship adventure on the Switch, and it's a great one. Across a series of beautiful levels on the way to crash a nefarious wedding, you'll get to collect coins, jump on Goombas, and make friends with a cool hat. If you love classic Nintendo or need more wonder in your life, this is a must-have.

Get Super Mario Odyssey on Amazon for $49.94

6. Paratopic

Credit: Arbitrary Metric Paratopic is a surreal horror that takes you through a cryptic story that you must uncover. Each videotape is more enticing than the last.

Sure, the Switch has a lot of bright, family-friendly fare, but maybe that's not what you're into. If you want something on the weirder side, try Paratopic. It's a short but focused dose of surreal horror, telling the story of videotapes that might be haunted and a series of journeys that don't go how they're supposed to. This is the game for people who would rather put on a David Lynch movie when it's time to relax.

Get Paratopic on the Nintendo eShop UK for £4.99

7. Afterparty

Credit: Night School Studio

Hell is just an afterparty, and this game by the same name takes that saying to a whole other level. You play as best friends Milo and Lola as they try to come to terms with their untimely demise, escape their literal personal demons, and convince Satan to return them to Earth. If you like witty, dark, adult humor that also has a lot of heart, check this game out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get Afterparty on Nintendo for $19.99

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Credit: Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the kind of whacky, hectic game that can provide endless hours of fun for everyone.

Mario Kart’s legacy dates back to the eighties, and its decades of experience have accumulated into a game so fun that this winner-take-all racing game is still a top-ten best-seller in the Nintendo eShop three years after release. If you want to share the Switch with friends and family, this is basically the perfect game.

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Amazon for $49.94

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Credit: Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect game to start a second life on a quiet island, where you can invite your friends over to craft, run around and stargaze.

This is the one you've probably heard of, but we simply can't leave it out. A charming, chilled-out life simulator about making a home for yourself on an island with a bunch of anthropomorphic animal friends, this is the social game of 2020. Visit your friends' islands, haggle over turnip prices, try not to go too hard collecting a bunch of furniture.

Get Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Amazon for $59.99

10. The Jackbox Party Pack

Credit: Jackbox Games, Inc.

A game collection is not complete without a few party games, and Jackbox has been providing us with its unique take on competitive trivia since the ‘90s. The Jackbox Party Pack includes classics like Fibbage, Drawful, and of course, the 2015 version of You Don’t Know Jack. If you somehow manage to run out of questions and prompts, there are six more versions of The Jack Box Party Pack for you to try.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get The Jackbox Party Pack at BestBuy for $39.99

11. Ring Fit Adventure

Credit: Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is Wii Sports' spiritual successor, offering a corny story to hopefully distract you from the grueling workouts this game will put you through. It's a perfect introduction to a high intensity exercise routine.

If you want to get into better shape while you game, Ring Fit Adventure is probably the best purchase you can make for the Switch. Coming with its own peripherals that turn the Nintendo JoyCon controllers into a neat exercise ring, this game takes you through a role-playing adventure that you win by working your core into shape. It's one of the best exercise games out there in terms of actually being fun. Just don't play it too long, you will be sore in the morning.

Get Ring Fit Adventure on Amazon for $79.99

12. Into the Breach

Credit: Nintendo Into the Breach is a phenomenal game for strategy lovers.

This indie gem from Subset Games, the studio behind FTL: Faster Than Light, will keep you up all night in a tactical game that feels like a blend between robot warfare, tower defense, and chess. While it’s not as famous as some of the other entries on this list, it’s more than deserving of a spot in your Switch library.

Get Into the Breach on Amazon for $14.99

13. Luigi's Mansion 3

Credit: Nintendo / Next Level Games Luigi's Mansion 3 is an awesome entry into this beloved franchise, taking its usual ghost-busting shtick into a long-abandoned hotel.

Poor Luigi is always in his brother's shadow. It's unfortunate, as he's the star of a stellar series of haunted house games that see the taller, flightier brother catching ghosts with a fancy vacuum cleaner. This is the ideal pick if you prefer underdogs, like the idea of horror games (but get spooked easily), or are really into Ghostbusters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get Luigi's Mansion 3 on Amazon for $49.94

14. Inside

Credit: Playdead

A mind control facility. Secret science experiments. People and creatures trying to harm you around every corner—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Inside is a dark, puzzle-platformer that tests your problem-solving skills as much as your nerves, while telling a compelling story through nothing but gameplay and visuals. Inside is a work of art.

Get Inside on Amazon for $19.99

15. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Credit: Nintendo / Intelligent Systems Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a tactical role-playing game that cycles through engaging combat, impactful storytelling, and deep bonds with your students and fellow soldiers.

Set in a medieval-era world of magic and statecraft, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is sort of like Harry Potter if it was about teaching people to wage war and didn’t have a problematic creator. If you enjoy slow, tactical combat and managing complex social systems, this is for you. It helps if you're into tea parties.

Get Fire Emblem: Three Houses on Amazon for $49.94

16. Untitled Goose Game

Credit: House House / Panic Untitled Goose Game is a hilariously honking adventure where you can do no harm... because you are an innocent goose, who just so happens to be where all the mischief happens.

For lovers of chaos everywhere, Untitled Goose Game is simple: you're a goose. You want to steal things and cause problems in a small English village. And so you will. Bright, silly, and shockingly entertaining, this is one of the best indie games on the Switch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get Untitled Goose Game on Amazon for $19.99

17. Celeste

Credit: Matt Makes Games Celeste is a game that will take you through the hurdles of mental health through a harrowing journey to reach the top of Mt. Celeste.

Celeste is a challenging and moving journey about climbing a mountain and learning to accept yourself. Another stunning indie game, this one is great for players who miss 2D platformers of days gone by, and who aren't afraid to die a few times on the way to the summit. Be prepared to face your demons.

Get Celeste on the Nintendo eShop for $19.99

18. Hollow Knight

Credit: Nintendo Hollow Knight is a beautiful game that anyone can enjoy.

Hollow Knight is one of those rare games that’s transcended its Kickstarter origins and become a cultural phenomenon. This hauntingly gorgeous tale of a lonely bug in a post-apocalyptic world will leave you bewitched. While many praise it for being one of the best Metroidvanias (i.e. Castlevania- and Metroid-inspired action platformers) of all time, it’s really the ambiance that makes this an unforgettable experience.

Get Hollow Knight at Best Buy for $34.99

19. Super Mario Maker 2

Credit: Nintendo Super Mario Maker 2 takes the first game's formula and refines it into a complex, endlessly engaging puzzle maker that you can share in person or online.

Playing Mario games is great, sure, but how about you make your own? Super Mario Maker 2 is the supreme creative experience on the console, a means to make your own Mario levels and share your creations with the world. If you just like playing Mario, there's a lot for you here, too, with a nearly infinite series of mind-bending, expertly crafted levels to explore.

Get Super Mario Maker 2 on Amazon for $39.99

20. Firewatch

Credit: Campo Santo

Sometimes we need to get away from whatever has us stressed. For Henry, it’s watching his wife slowly deteriorate from a debilitating disease. After his wife moves back in with her family, Henry volunteers as a fire lookout in a remote mountain range. His only source of human contact—and companionship—is Delilah, his boss. A lot of strange and funny things happen on the mountain, but ultimately Firewatch is a heartwarming story about the ups and downs of life.

Get Firewatch on Nintendo for $19.99

21. Pokemon Sword & Shield

Credit: Nintendo / Game Freak Sword and Shield are the eighth entries of the main Pokemon games, this time introducing Gigantamax Pokemon and some hyped-up gym battles.

Everyone likes Pokemon. These two titles are the newest mainline games in the series, taking the player to a Poke-version of the United Kingdom called the Galar region. With 400 Pokemon to catch, including 81 new ones, this is the best way to continue what Pokemon Go started now that you're spending a lot more time inside.

Get Pokemon Sword & Shield on Amazon for $59.99

22. Kentucky Route Zero

Credit: Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive Kentucky: Route Zero is a whimsical tale that whisks you through a contemplative journey you'll never forget.

Kentucky Route Zero is the Platonic ideal of the modern adventure game. It's beautifully written, incisive, poetry in motion and in play. One of the best games of the decade, it's now all completed and out on the Switch. Take it with you into bed, curl up, meditate on it for a while. Try not to learn too much about this one. Just go into it thoughtfully.

Get Kentucky Route Zero on Amazon for $24.99

23. Gorogoa

Credit: Jason Roberts / Annapurna Interactive Gorogoa is one of the most beautiful games you'll ever play, and it's an amazing puzzle game to boot.

Gorogoa is the prettiest puzzle game on the Nintendo Switch, hands down. Occupy a slowly unfolding world like something out of a painting in this ingenuous, moving puzzler. You can get this one on a lot of platforms, but it's a perfect fit for the Switch.

Get Gorogoa on the Nintendo eShop for $14.99

24. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Credit: Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has every character ever introduced into a Smash Brothers game, plus a ton of new ones to mess around with and play with your pals.

Another game you might already know about, but we can't possibly leave this one off the list. A big approachable fighting game bonanza, this one includes just about every Nintendo-adjacent character you could possibly want. It's a perfect party game and pretty fun to dig into on your own, too.

Get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon for $59.99

25. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Credit: Nintendo / Grezzo The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a jaw-droppingly beautiful, charmingly quirky and surreal adventure that harkens back to old-school dungeons and explorations.

If you prefer the adventures of a noble hero and his cool sword in two dimensions, this remake of the Game Boy game, Link's Awakening, is the best you're going to find on the Switch. It's an off-beat, strange game, but has a ton of heart and a lot of beauty packed inside of it. Help Link save a mysterious dream island and make his way home.

Get The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Amazon for $49.94

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.