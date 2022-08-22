Oregon Trail for the Apple Watch is a delightful way to count your steps

After getting injured as a passenger in a car accident in November 2021, I wasn’t able to walk for six months, even with physical therapy and surgery. But the good news is that I can now walk between three and six miles per day depending on how my back’s doing. It’s a big departure from where I was at pre-accident, but the progress is encouraging, and tracking it has helped keep me motivated when it feels like I haven’t improved much.

How close are you to Oregon City?

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon Monitor how far you are walking with a unique and enthralling app.

All that tracking happens on my Apple Watch, which I try to wear as much as possible to ensure I’m tracking every step and getting a realistic idea of how much I’m moving on a given day. I can see that progress from the watch face, Apple’s Health app, or my pedometer app of choice, which I like a lot. That said, I’m always looking for new and interesting ways to track my progress to get a better picture of how my body’s recovering.

Usually, any new health apps I try out offer richer ways to look at the data my watch can track, or better integration with the Health app, but the Oregon Trail for Apple Watch simply offers a reason to get your steps in every day: to reach the Willamette Valley, or whatever your virtual destination. There’s no iPhone counterpart, so everything happens directly on your wrist. That’s fine, though, since the app options are limited.

Once you’ve granted the app access to the necessary health information (this is standard for any third-party health tracking app), you can select your avatar. I chose Monroe, a fellow with a giant mustache and a silly bowler cap. Other than that, you can set up a time to get a daily summary of your journey’s progress, change the tracking from steps to wheelchair movement, and change units.

Swipe to the left and you’ll see a cute animation of your avatar and an ox pulling your wagon, with the occasional bird or butterfly in the background. That screen will also show you the time, plus your distance from the next in-game destination. Another swipe to the left will bring up the progress bar for your distance towards your final destination, Oregon City.

I’m about 2,000 miles from getting there, which wouldn’t be that discouraging if I were able to walk more in a given day. That problem’s not totally unique to me (plenty of injuries and disabilities make it difficult to walk long distances), but if you’re easily discouraged by seemingly outlandish goals as you’re just getting started on something, it can seem a bit daunting.

Gamify your daily steps

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon You can schedule a time to receive a daily reminder of your day's progress.

The next screen over will show you a more traditional summary of your daily progress: your steps so far that day, your pace along with the range for that pace, total in-game steps and miles, and some notes about current and past destinations.

Finally, there’s a page just for trivia about different locations you’ve traveled to. Like the progress bar for your overall journey, it’s pretty barren when you start out. As your travels carry on, though, you’ll gain access to more fun tidbits of information. (All I’ve learned so far, based on my distance traveled, is that the settlement of Independence was the jumping off point for westbound emigrants needing to stock up on supplies.)

Given that the game doesn’t have an iPhone companion app, this app is really more of a fun way to gamify your daily steps and motivate you to go a little further. That can be fun, but the overall goal of 2,000 miles feels pretty overwhelming at the beginning. It’s fun to see that progress increase and have some nifty goals to look forward to reaching, but it takes a while to see that progress pay off.

Discouraging starts aside, I’ve grown too fond of Monroe and his goofy 'stache to stop walking with them now. Plus, since the app just pulls the information from the steps your watch is already tracking, you don’t have to check the app daily for your avatar to keep chugging along on their journey. It’s taking a little longer for Monroe and I to get to our destination than I’d initially hoped, but I’m taking my daily walks anyway, so a little company and a destination to reach never hurts.

