The Best 75-inch TVs of 2022

Right now, our pick for the best 75-inch TV money can buy is actually 77 inches: the LG C1 ( available at Amazon for $2,796.99 ). While it takes up a bit more real estate, we love its near picture-perfect performance and its wide array of features. That said, if you're operating on a tighter budget, we've reviewed several other 75-inch TVs and we're sure that at least one of them will suit your needs.

Are you looking for a great TV with a seriously huge screen? If 65-inch TVs simply aren't big enough for your needs, your next best choice is 75 inches—a size bracket with plenty of great options, as long as you're willing to spend a bit more.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The LG C1 series combines the unbelievable performance of an OLED with an array of exciting features.

Best Overall LG C1 The LG C1 is a stunning OLED TV with an array of future-facing features that will help maintain its value for several years to come. The 77-inch C1 may be just a tiny bit bigger than the usual 75-inch option, but it’s easy to see why this stunning OLED is our top pick in that size range. OLED TVs are known for their incredible contrast, and the LG C1 is no exception. It pairs a perfect black level with stellar highlights, offering a sustained peak brightness of around 700 to 800 nits in HDR, making it one of the brightest OLED TVs we’ve ever seen. When it comes to color, the C1 is a top-level performer, too; it features 100% SDR color saturation (Rec.709) and 97% HDR color saturation (DCI-P3). That means no matter what you’re watching, you can expect rich, true-to-life color. From cable TV to Blu-rays, the C1 makes TVs and movies look their best. The LG C1 is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 inputs that all support 4K resolution at 120fps, which makes it a great choice for gamers who own (or plan on owning) an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. In fact, the LG C1 is stuffed with gaming-centric features, like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and FreeSync/G-Sync support, and a suite of picture enhancements that can be found in the TV’s Game Optimizer menu. The C1 also comes with the sixth iteration of LG’s webOS smart platform pre-installed, and while it’s not our favorite smart software going right now, most folks will find it suitable to their needs; it’s zippy, easy to navigate, and offers a broad selection of apps via LG’s Content Store. Although the LG G1 and the Sony A90J are better-performing TVs by the thinnest of margins, we believe that, for most folks, the slight difference in picture quality isn’t worth the added cost. Between its incredible performance, its wide array of features, and its elegant design, the LG C1 is the best TV you can buy right now. True A/V enthusiasts might be tempted by the LG G1 and the Sony A90J’s slightly superior picture quality, but if you want the best ride for your money, the C1 offers a nearly identical experience for a considerably friendlier price. Pros Incredible contrast and color

Impressive array of features Cons Not a good fit for particularly bright rooms $2,796.99 from Amazon

$2,799.99 from Best Buy

$2,749.00 from Walmart

$2,796.99 from Abt

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The 2020 TCL 6-Series offers a taste of quantum dot performance for a price most people can justify.

Best Value TCL 6-Series The 2020 TCL 6-Series is one of the most value-packed TVs of the year, thanks to a robust offering of features and picture quality that punches well above its weight. All told, the 75-inch 6-Series performs better than just about every TV in its price range, making it a great pick for folks looking to maximize their dollar, and you're getting a huge, feature-loaded TV for what you're paying. The TCL 6-Series produces a bright, colorful 4K picture during both SDR and HDR content, thanks in part to the TV’s quantum dots. In our lab, we consistently clocked the 6-Series at around 800-900 nits of brightness while receiving an HDR signal. This makes the 6-Series a fantastic option for folks whose living rooms receive a fair amount of ambient light. The inclusion of quantum dots also makes for rich, well-saturated colors, particularly during HDR content. Gamers will be thrilled with the 6-Series’ native 120Hz refresh rate (up to 1440p at 120Hz) as well as the addition of something called THX Certified Game Mode, a suite of enhancements that includes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to adjust to the different frame rate of gaming content. Being a Roku TV, the TCL 6-Series comes equipped with our favorite streaming platform right out of the box. Its software is sleek, easy to use, and offers access to a vast library of apps. The TCL 6-Series isn’t quite as impressive as the top TVs on our list, but its performance and features are highly commendable given its price tag. In short, it’s one of the best deals in the industry at the moment. Pros Quantum-dot brightness and color

Built-in Roku smart platform

Great choice for next-gen gaming consoles Cons Garden-variety design

Lackluster internal speakers $1,299.99 from Amazon

$1,299.99 from Best Buy

$1,499.90 from Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

How We Tested 75-Inch TVs

Credit: Reviewed Our lab is outfitted with much of the same equipment you would find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates televisions.

The Testers

Reviewed has been testing TVs since some of its current employees were in middle school. While many proud TV testers have come and gone through Reviewed's labs, the current Home Theater team consists of Michael Desjardin and Lee Neikirk. Michael is a senior staff writer and a six-year veteran of the Reviewed tech team. A film enthusiast and TV expert, he takes picture quality seriously but also understands that not every TV is a good fit for everyone.

As Reviewed's Home Theater Editor, Lee doesn't do as much testing these days. However, he designed the company's current TV testing methodology after receiving calibration certification from the Imaging Science Foundation.

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Snow We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue, and so on.

The Tests

It'd be an understatement to say that we're serious about TV testing. The lab in our Cambridge location is outfitted with much of the same equipment you'd find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates television.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the hardware side, we've got things like a Konica Minolta CS-200 tristimulus color meter, an LS-100 luminance meter, a Leo Bodnar input lag tester, a Murideo Seven 8K signal generator, and more Blu-rays than we can keep track of. For software, we use Portrait Displays’ Calman Ultimate color calibration software, the industry-standard in taking display measurements and calibrating screens to specifications.

Our testing process is equally complicated and has been honed over many years to gather data that is marginal enough to satisfy curious video engineers, but also relevant to the average person's viewing experience. We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue and saturation for primary and secondary digital colors, the accuracy of the TV's electro-optical transfer function—you get the idea, it's complicated.

Weighting for our performance tests is based on how the human eye prioritizes vision, which means we put "brightness" data (monochromatic eye based on light sensitivity) higher than colorimetry, which is also scaled by the eye's sensitivity, and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of the strictly technical tests, we also spend a lot of time just watching and using each TV, getting a feel for the at-home experience of doing things like dialing up streaming video service, connecting a Blu-ray player and watching movies, using the smart features, and checking out the TV's ports, remote, and on-set buttons—anything and everything that might be relevant.

What You Should Know About Buying A 75-Inch Television

While everyone has different eyes, generally, our vision all functions the same way: we prioritize dynamic information and bright, compelling colors over subtler hues and resolution (sharpness). Generally, a TV can be considered a good TV when we forget that we're watching a TV. We don't see pixels creating mixes of red, green, and blue to simulate colors; we see the real world, lit and colored as it is, in fluid motion.

In simpler terms, this means a TV that can get very bright and dark without obscuring details; produces accurate colors (compared to various color standards designated by the International Telecommunication Union); possesses proper bit-mapping and the right codecs and decoders for video processing; and can properly play the various types of content thrown at it without judder, blurring, and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note that specs alone (pixel count, measured brightness) aren't automatic indicators of quality, much like intense speed is not automatically an indicator of a good car.

What TV Terms Do I Need To Know?

When it comes to knowing what you're paying for, almost no category is rifer with subterfuge and tomfoolery than TVs. While knowing the specs of the TV you're shopping for is only half the battle, it's the bigger half. Here are the key bits of jargon you'll want to know while browsing:

LED/LCD: This refers to Light Emitting Diode and Liquid Crystal Display. LEDs are the backlights used in LCD TVs, also sometimes called a LED TV for this reason. The LED backlight shines through a layer of a semi-solid substance called "liquid crystal," so named for its ability to morph in reaction to tiny electrical volts and allow light to pass through.

OLED: This means Organic Light Emitting Diode. This is an altogether different panel technology than LED/LCD. Rather than an LED backlight element shining through an LCD panel element, OLED TVs essentially combine the backlight and crystal array, using sub-pixel strata that produce light and color individually.

4K/UHD: Usually 4K refers to resolution—specifically, 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. This is the current standard/mainstream resolution for most TVs. UHD means Ultra High Definition, and actually refers to a suite of picture improvements like 4K resolution and Wide Color Gamut, which can display many more shades than HD TVs.

High Dynamic Range: Like "UHD," High Dynamic Range (or HDR) refers to both a type of TV and a type of content that expands on the typical range of brightness (luminance) and color that a TV will produce. HDR TVs are newer and usually a bit more expensive, but can have many times the brightness and 30% more color production than non-HDR TVs. Current top HDR formats include HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

60Hz/120Hz: These numbers refer to what is called a "refresh rate," with Hz (hertz) representing "times per second." So if a TV's refresh rate is 60Hz, this means it re-scans and updates for picture information 60 times per second; with 120Hz, it's 120 times per second. Currently, TVs only come in 60 or 120Hz. A higher refresh rate is always better, but not always necessary.

Smart TV: The term "smart TV" has evolved a lot over the years, but all it really means is that the TV connects to the internet. Most smart TVs these days are just a way to watch streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video on your TV. Some smart TVs have browsers, calendars, or even Roku or Android functions. All smart TVs have ethernet or WiFi built-in.

Quantum Dots: Quantum dots are used in LED/LCD TVs only. These are microscopic nanocrystals that produce intensely colored light when illuminated. Quantum dots can be used to vastly improve the red and green saturation of a TV, and are one way that LED/LCD TVs can match the color spectrum of OLED.

Local Dimming: OLED panels look great because each pixel can operate independently. LED/LCD TVs can imitate this functioning via a process called local dimming, where localized clusters of LEDs dim or boost depending on whether the screen needs to be darker or brighter, sometimes vastly improving their performance and worth.

What Is a TV Series?

You may notice the TVs listed in this roundup don't follow the traditional naming convention you might see in a store or online. That's because rather than nominating a single size of TV (such as the LG OLED65C8PUA, aka the 65-inch LG C8 series OLED), we nominate the entire range of sizes within a "series."

Typically these TVs are identical in performance but differ in price and size. We do this in order to offer you more flexibility in your decision, but also because it's the most accurate representation available.

Other 75-Inch TVs We Tested

LG G1 The LG G1 (available in 55, 65, and 77 inches) is the crown jewel of LG’s consumer-facing OLED TV lineup for 2021, offering slightly better performance than the LG C1, though at a significantly higher price point. It’s not an ideal fit for most people—even many folks shopping in a higher price bracket—but it’s an incredible 77-inch TV stuffed with an incredible amount of features. Being an OLED TV, the LG G1 sports perfect black levels and an incredible level of picture detail. It’s one of the few LG OLED TVs that uses the company’s “OLED “evo” panel technology, which allows the G1 to get slightly brighter than the LG C1. The OLED evo panel is also marginally better at saturating HDR color than the C1. That said, only the keenest of eyes will recognize the difference in picture quality between the G1 and the C1. In terms of features, the G1 offers everything but the kitchen sink. With a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, G-Sync/FreeSync, Auto Low Latency Mode, and various game optimization settings, the G1 is one of the best TVs available for gamers. It also comes with the sixth iteration of LG’s webOS smart platform, which we find fast and flexible enough for most users. The “G” in G1 stands for “Gallery,” and LG’s Gallery OLED series carries that name because it’s designed to hang on a wall like a piece of art. If you don’t want to wall-mount your next TV, you’ll need to shell out extra for the G1’s stand, which is sold separately. There’s no denying that the LG G1 is one of the best TVs we’ve ever seen, and one that performs marginally better than the LG C1. The added cost, however, is anything but marginal—especially once you factor in the G1’s separately sold stand. For this reason, the G1 isn’t at the top of our ranking. If you decide to go all-in on the G1, however, you’ll be investing in one of the best TVs money can buy—and it’ll stay that way for years to come. Pros Top-tier picture quality

Speedy processing

Beautiful design Cons Overkill for many shoppers Buy now at Best Buy

Samsung QN90A If you’re shopping for a top-shelf TV with a bright, colorful picture, the 75-inch Samsung QN90A is one of the year’s best options. It combines the impressive performance we’ve come to expect from Samsung’s flagship TVs with an incredible toolbox of extra features and enhancements. The QN90A is outfitted with Samsung’s Neo QLED display technology, which marries quantum dots with mini-LED backlights. Quantum dots make for a brighter, more color-rich picture, while the TV’s abundance of mini-LEDs allows for better-than-average black levels and tight contrast control. The end result is one of the best pictures we’ve seen all year, especially when it comes to HDR content. But the QN90A’s dazzling display is only half of its appeal, as it’s packed to the brim with hardware and software enhancements. The TV’s 120Hz refresh rate—combined with its HDMI 2.1 support—make it a great choice for avid gamers. It supports both Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate, two features widely considered essential for next-generation gaming. The QN90A also puts all of its gaming-related settings in an easy-to-access menu called Game Bar—a feature introduced in a handful of Samsung TVs in 2021. The QN90A offers a host of extras not related to gaming, too, from Multi View (which allows users to watch more than one source at a time) to the Samsung Health ecosystem. And while the QN90A’s Tizen-based smart platform isn’t our favorite, it’s easy to use and offers enough flexibility for most users. All told, the Samsung QN90A is the best Samsung TV in 2021, and while it’s not exactly budget-friendly, its excellent performance and future-facing features make it a great option for shoppers seeking a luxury TV experience. Pros Stunning quantum-dot display

Auto low-latency mode and variable refresh rate

Lots of forward-looking enhancements Cons So-so smart platform $2,599.99 from Samsung

$2,597.99 from Amazon

$2,599.99 from Best Buy

$2,597.99 from Walmart

Samsung Q90T The Samsung Q90T (available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch variants) is one of the brightest TVs we’ve tested this year, making it a great pick for people with bright living rooms—or folks who see themselves gaming during the daytime. Picture quality is top-notch, too; the Q90T is capable of bright, vibrant colors and respectable black levels, in part because of quantum dots (microscopic dots that enhance a TV's colors and overall brightness level). As far as gaming features go, the Q90T has you covered: four HDMI ports (including one HDMI 2.1 port and eARC passthrough support), VRR (FreeSync), and ALLM are all accounted for. The TV also features a native refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a great feature to hang your hat on if you're a gamer or a sports fan. The Q90T's built-in, Tizen-based smart platform isn't our favorite, but it offers a fair amount of flexibility for folks who don't want to invest in a streaming device—though we recommend that you do if you don't end up buying a Roku TV. Because the Q90T is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs, the price is a bit steep compared to most TVs in its performance class. That said, if you don’t mind paying a premium, it’s a great fit for all uses—including next-generation console gaming. Pros Bright and colorful

HDMI 2.1 support Cons No Dolby Vision

Middling smart platform $3,799.99 from Amazon

$2,997.99 from Walmart

Vizio P-Series Quantum X The 75-inch Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X is one of the best LED TVs you can buy, thanks to its terrific performance and array of features. Like its predecessor of the same name, the PQX is one of the brightest TVs we’ve ever tested, topping the average brightness of both the Samsung Q90T and the TCL 8-Series. Like those competitors, the PQX is a quantum dot TV with full-array local dimming, so its extra-bright highlights are finely tuned to prevent light bloom. The addition of quantum dots is also partly responsible for the PQX’s rich, vibrant colors, which look their best during HDR content. Folks who own (or are planning on buying) a next-generation gaming console will appreciate the P-Series Quantum X’s HDMI 2.1 inputs and support for features like Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and 120Hz gaming at 4K resolution. The only drawback is Vizio’s SmartCast smart platform, which is less streamlined than Roku TV and doesn’t offer a way to download new apps at your choosing. We recommend pairing the PQX with one of our favorite streaming devices. The Vizio P-Series Quantum X is a fantastic TV whose picture and features selection is on par with Samsung’s premier QLED, the Q90T. If you’re willing to do without Samsung’s superior smart platform, you’ll save a significant amount of money by choosing the P-Series Quantum X. Pros Excellent contrast and color

HDMI 2.1 support Cons Ho-hum design

Frustrating smart platform $1,998.00 from Walmart

TCL 75S535 The 75-inch TCL 5-Series isn’t the most robust 4K TV on the shelf, but what it lacks in performance it makes up for in value: This is a budget-friendly quantum dot TV with commendable picture quality that won’t break the bank, and like every other TV on the list, it's huge. While not nearly as bright and colorful as the rest of the mid-range and high-end QLED TVs we reviewed this year, the TCL 5-Series is nevertheless brighter and more colorful than most of the slightly cheaper, entry-level TVs that occupy the same store shelf. And at this price point, it’s a steal of a deal that most bargain shoppers will appreciate. Its motion handling and viewing angles aren’t particularly impressive, and it won’t net you any up-and-coming features like VRR and ALLM, but the 5-Series is a better performer than you might expect given its price. Plus, being a Roku TV, it features a terrific, easy-to-use smart platform built right in. If you’re looking for a bargain but you want to avoid scraping the bottom of the barrel for the cheapest possible TV, the TCL 5-Series is worth the minor price hike over the lowest-tier options. It's an especially great TV for folks who are upgrading to 4K for the first time. $899.99 from Amazon

$999.99 from Best Buy

$1,128.90 from Walmart

$999.99 from B&H

Hisense U9DG The Hisense U9DG is a premium 4K TV that aims to deliver the inky black levels of an OLED TV alongside the bright highlights of an LED TV. For the most part, it succeeds, but not without some issues. The U9DG is only available in one size option: 75 inches. At this size, it’s critical that a TV is able to be viewed from off-center angles without losing picture quality. Fortunately, the U9DG’s superb off-angle performance is up to the task. That said, folks looking for a smaller TV will have to shop elsewhere. The U9DG offers the deepest black levels we’ve ever measured in a non-OLED TV, and it pairs these impressive black levels with brightness levels that OLED TVs typically can’t replicate. This (along with its Dolby Vision support) makes it an enticing pick for cinephiles looking to showcase HDR content. Given its superb brightness, the U9DG also excels in bright rooms—especially when compared to OLED TVs. Unfortunately, the U9DG struggles mightily with motion handling. Despite its impressive display technology (which features a native refresh rate of 120Hz), the U9DG can’t help but produce distracting motion artifacts like ghosting and smearing. These struggles aren’t limited to fast-paced content, either; just about everything looks unnatural, and none of the TV’s motion enhancement features are able to tamp down the problem. The U9DG supports various gaming-related features like ALLM, VRR,, and 4K gaming at 120fps, but due to its severe motion issues, we don’t recommend it as a high-end gaming TV. The TV’s stellar contrast, excellent color, and accommodating viewing angles make it an enticing pick for movie night, but in order to fully enjoy the U9DG, viewers will have to look past some severe motion issues. Pros Incredible contrast

Very wide viewing angles

Great for HDR Cons Distractingly poor motion

Problematic upscaling

Big, cumbersome design $1,999.99 from Best Buy

$1,198.00 from Walmart

TCL 4-Series The 75-inch TCL 4-Series stands out for being surprisingly affordable for its big size. This series boasts screen sizes ranging from a respectable 43 inches up to a massive 85 inches, so the 4-Series is nothing if not flexible: You can even choose your smart platform to a degree, as this series is available in Roku TV, Android TV, and Google TV variants (we recommend a Roku TV model for the best experience). As the natural and numeric step-up from the 3-Series, the 4-Series boasts immediate picture quality advantages, adding 4K resolution as well as HDR compatibility. This makes it a great choice if you’ve been craving an upgrade to the crispness of 4K resolution but aren’t sure you want to shell out big bucks for something fancier. As noted above, we feel almost everyone will enjoy the 4-Series’ built-in Roku software, which is intuitive and simple, and nets you access to all the streaming services you can shake a (streaming) stick at. The 4-Series’ strong points are balanced by some drawbacks. You’re getting great black levels here, but at the expense of overall brightness. Even being an HDR TV, it isn’t very bright, and that lack of brightness extends to a limited range of color saturation. Good backlight uniformity makes it a staunch choice for movie night, but reflective glass in front of the panel (and its lack of brightness) make it a somewhat poor choice for a brighter-than-average viewing environment. However, if your living room or den is light-controllable, this shouldn’t be a major issue. There are edge cases where the 4-Series lacks the chops to get the job done: It won’t do justice to HDR content, and because of its 60Hz refresh rate might feel a bit limiting when paired with a game console capable of 120fps gaming. But for basic everyday use, this is a great way to upgrade to 4K resolution without paying for features or specs you won’t use. Just keep in mind that both the dimness and somewhat narrow viewing angles may be more pronounced issues on the 75-inch model because it's so big. Pros Good overall picture quality

4K resolution

Built-in Roku software Cons Suboptimal HDR performance

Limited viewing angles $359.99 from Amazon

$359.99 from Best Buy

$359.99 from Walmart

$399.99 from B&H

More Articles You Might Enjoy