Samsung’s all-new 2021 TVs are up for pre-order now

From 8K sets to QLED TVs, lots of Samsung's lineup is available

Written by Lee Neikirk

Updated February 22, 2021

This morning, Samsung announced the availability of its 2021 4K QLED and Frame TVs, adding to the 8K and 4K Neo QLED sets that became available a few weeks ago.

As of this morning, you can pre-order some of Samsung's Neo QLED sets, art-centric Frame TVs, and more affordable entry-level 4K QLED models. Here's how.

How to pre-order Samsung's new TVs

Right now, Samsung's Neo QLED TVs—available in both 8K and 4K variants—can be pre-ordered directly from Samsung's website.

These TVs feature a combination of Mini-LED backlights and quantum dot color enhancement, so they're not cheap. However, for a limited time Samsung is offering free professional mounting services with Neo QLED pre-orders, so if you think you may pick one up, now's a good time to do so.

Samsung's top TVs in 2021 have the "Neo QLED" moniker, but if you don't want to shell out for the tippy-top models, there are more affordable 4K QLED sets available for pre-order, too. Here's what you need to know about them:

Last but not least, the new Frame TVs—Samsung's artfully designed and popular Lifestyle model that hangs on the wall like a piece of artwork—are available for pre-order today as well. As we noted during CES, Samsung is bringing a suite of improvements to the Frame lineup in 2021 as well, so we wouldn't blame you for wanting to lock one down as soon as possible.

