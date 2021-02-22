Samsung’s all-new 2021 TVs are up for pre-order now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This morning, Samsung announced the availability of its 2021 4K QLED and Frame TVs, adding to the 8K and 4K Neo QLED sets that became available a few weeks ago.

As of this morning, you can pre-order some of Samsung's Neo QLED sets, art-centric Frame TVs, and more affordable entry-level 4K QLED models. Here's how.

How to pre-order Samsung's new TVs

Right now, Samsung's Neo QLED TVs—available in both 8K and 4K variants—can be pre-ordered directly from Samsung's website.

These TVs feature a combination of Mini-LED backlights and quantum dot color enhancement, so they're not cheap. However, for a limited time Samsung is offering free professional mounting services with Neo QLED pre-orders, so if you think you may pick one up, now's a good time to do so.

Samsung's top TVs in 2021 have the "Neo QLED" moniker, but if you don't want to shell out for the tippy-top models, there are more affordable 4K QLED sets available for pre-order, too. Here's what you need to know about them:

Pre-order the Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV series, starting at $1,299.99 — This is likely the best Samsung QLED you can buy that isn't a "Neo QLED" model this year. It's also available in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch screen sizes.

Pre-order the Samsung Q70A 4K QLED TV series, starting at $949.99 — A step down from the Q80A, the Q70A is one of the only QLED options in 2021 available for under $1,000 (depending on screen size). It's also available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch screen sizes.

Pre-order the Samsung Q60A 4K QLED TV series, starting at $549.99 — The most affordable Samsung QLED available in 2021 right now, the Q60A starts at a little over $500 and is available in a huge range of sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 60-, 65-, 70-, 75-, and 85-inch variants are available for pre-order.

Last but not least, the new Frame TVs—Samsung's artfully designed and popular Lifestyle model that hangs on the wall like a piece of artwork—are available for pre-order today as well. As we noted during CES, Samsung is bringing a suite of improvements to the Frame lineup in 2021 as well, so we wouldn't blame you for wanting to lock one down as soon as possible.

Pre-order the Samsung The Frame Lifestyle TV, starting at $999.99 — The artistic Frame TVs are available for pre-order in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes.

