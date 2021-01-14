Will TCL's newest 6-Series TV make 8K affordable?

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

An array of new TCL Roku TVs were recently announced at CES 2021, but there's one in particular we've got our eye on: the all-new TCL 6-Series, an 8K version of last year's 6-Series. If this TV follows in the footsteps of its wildly successful predecessor, it just might pave the way for more affordable 8K TVs in the years to come.

We loved the 2020 TCL 6-Series right from the jump because it offered tremendous performance and a long list of features for an affordable price. TCL didn't skimp on last year's 6-Series at all, equipping it with Roku, quantum dots, support for Variable Refresh Rate, and a relatively new display technology called mini-LED (which TCL first introduced to the world two years ago with the release of the 8-Series). In essence, last year's 6-Series was built like a high-end TV but priced at a mid-range level.

This year, the TCL 6-Series is offering all of those features—Roku, quantum dots, VRR, and mini-LED—plus 8K resolution. Since 8K resolution is still a relatively novel feature, most TVs that offer it do so at premium prices. And, since last year's 6-Series was all about maximizing performance while minimizing cost, it stands to reason that the all-new 6-Series is poised to be one of the first TVs to offer 8K resolution for a not-so-steep price.

Given the dearth of native 8K content currently available to consumers, we're still a few years away from 8K TVs overtaking 4K TVs on the shelves. Still, we're excited by the possibility that this year's 6-Series could open the floodgates for more mid-range and upper-mid-range 8K TVs—provided its pricing shakes out that way. If you're shopping for a new TV this year, the new-and-improved 6-Series ought to be on your radar.

