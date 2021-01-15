Samsung is making its lifestyle TV even more artistic this year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Samsung made a splash at CES this year, announcing a slate of new TVs that boast its new mini LED tech in its Neo QLED TVs and diving further into its emissive Micro LED display technology that will take on OLED in the years to come. For some folks, however, the real star of Samsung's 2021 TV lineup doesn't much resemble a TV at all. The Frame—a TV designed to resemble a framed portrait—is getting a restoration in 2021, and fans of this imaginative TV couldn't be more excited.

The most significant change to this year's iteration of The Frame has to do with the frame itself (i.e. the bezel), which Samsung managed to slim down quite a bit—it's now 46% thinner than previous versions and more closely resembles a framed portrait as a result.

The Frame's portrait-like bezels and display artwork are customizable.

Samsung is offering attachable bezels in five different color variants, so admirers of The Frame can pick and choose how they'd like to present their TV to the world. In addition, these colors come in two new styles, "Modern" and "Beveled," which allows owners to better blend The Frame into its surroundings.

While size and pricing information remain scant, it's worth noting that the 2020 version of The Frame was (and still is) available in six sizes: 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. We expect the all-new version to feature 4K resolution, quantum dots, and a relatively premium price tag due to the elevated nature of the TV's design.

It may not be the TV for everyone, but The Frame has somewhat of a cult following among folks who won't settle for a garden variety TV in their living room or bedroom. Perhaps its ongoing success will inspire more companies to approach TV design with more care and creativity.

