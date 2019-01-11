Apple is putting its new streaming service into these TVs in 2019–and you might already own one

In one of the more surprising twists at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Apple announced that the newest version of AirPlay, the company's proprietary streaming suite, will be compatible with several TVs in 2019. The announcement includes TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, and Sony—some of Apple's stiffest competitors.

The announcement is surprising if only for Apple's history of isolating itself from competing companies, even more so than most of its contemporaries. With AirPlay 2 functionality, these TVs will be able to stream movies, music, photos, and more from compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs on the same wireless network. The streaming suite also allows users to mirror their Apple device's display on a second screen.

Until now, AirPlay's video streaming feature was limited to Apple TV.

Here's a complete list of which TVs—old and new—will be getting this update sometime in 2019. Check out Apple's official website for a complete list of devices that support Apple HomeKit and AirPlay.

Samsung

· Samsung QLED Series (2019 and 2018)

· Samsung 8 Series (2019 and 2018)

· Samsung 7 Series (2019 and 2018)

· Samsung 6 Series (2019 and 2018)

· Samsung 5 Series (2019 and 2018)

· Samsung 4 Series (2019 and 2018)

Vizio

· Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

· Vizio P-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

· Vizio M-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

· Vizio E-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

· Vizio D-Series (2019 and 2018)

Sony

· Sony Z9G Series (2019)

· Sony A9G Series (2019)

· Sony X950G Series (2019)

· Sony X850G Series (2019, 85", 75", 65" and 55" models)

LG

· LG OLED (2019)**

· LG NanoCell SM9X Series (2019)

· LG NanoCell SM8X Series (2019)

· LG UHD UM7X Series (2019)

**LG W9, Z9, C9, and R9 OLED TVs

Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), TVs from TCL don't appear to be on Apple's radar at the moment. TCL has carved out a corner of the marketplace as the chief manufacturer of Roku-integrated smart TVs, and Roku might be too close of a competitor to Apple TV for a deal like this to be viable.

