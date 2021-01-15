TCL’s massive 85-inch Roku TV costs less than you think

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

TCL unveiled an array of new Roku TVs and home theater products at CES 2021, including an exciting 8K version of the 6-Series and a new wireless soundbar. What's not getting as much attention, however, is the announcement of TCL's XL Collection: a set of three 85-inch TVs, where each size represents a different performance tier. Of these three TVs, the 85-inch TCL 4-Series—the most affordable of the collection—is the one we're most excited about.

The TCL 4-Series has been around for a few years, but during that time, we've frequently recommended it to folks who are shopping for a no-frills, budget-friendly 4K TV that will look good regardless of content type. You can check out our review of the TCL 4-Series for the full picture, but essentially, the 4-Series is a fantastic TV for folks who need to upgrade to a 4K TV for the first time. It doesn't have much in the way of bells and whistles, but being a Roku TV, the 4-Series comes with our favorite smart platform in tow.

Credit: TCL The 85-inch TCL 4-Series (85S435) is slated for release at the end of Q1 2021.

The 85-inch TCL 4-Series follows suit; according to TCL, it'll hit shelves later this quarter and retail for $1,599. That's a ridiculously low price for a room-dominating 85-inch TV. The extra-large 4-Series doesn't have quantum dots or TCL's mini-LED display technology, but if you're just trying to lock down the biggest TV you can find for the lowest price, the 85-inch 4-Series might end up being your best bet.

