This TV rolls up like a yoga mat—and you can actually buy it

Did you ever wish you could just roll your TV up and stow it away in between yoga—er—viewing sessions? At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, LG has just the thing you're looking for: a rollable OLED TV.

Unveiled this morning during the company's press conference, the 65-inch rollable OLED (ROLED?) TV is one of the most technologically innovative things at CES so far, though this show never has a shortage of kooky TVs, either.

LG first debuted a prototype of the rollable TV during CES 2018, but this year it has a model name (LG OLED65R9PUA) and is apparently coming to market, though we haven't heard a price yet.

Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan The OLED65R9PUA rolls out from its soundbar-like base. It can be stowed when not in use, and used in a "partial" view for various activities.

It's safe to assume the 65-inch R9 won't be cheap, however. Not only are OLED TVs already some of the priciest screens around, but this TV is one of a kind within the ecosystem, so you'll be paying a premium for it.

Here's how it works: the TV is stowed in a wide rectangular base that kind of resembles (and functions like) a soundbar. In the base are speakers with a total of 100 watts of audio power—they sounded pretty good during our private demo Sunday afternoon—and whatever mechanical magic allows the OLED panel to roll and unroll.

Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan In "Line View," the TV is mostly stowed but with about 25% of the screen still usable.

We spoke with LG's Tim Alessi about the R9, and he assured us that the R9's lifespan wasn't anything for consumers to worry about; it takes anywhere from 20 to 30 years to wear out the panel via rolling-related wear and tear.

While we couldn't get the same commentary on the reliability of the mechanical, moving parts that make the rolling happen, we imagine LG engineered the speaker/base with the same attention to detail as its "Signature" large appliances, at least.

The R9's main functional modes are "Full View," "Line View," and "Zero View." In Full View, the R9 functions like any other OLED TV: delivering excellent contrast, rich colors, and huge viewing angles. In Line View, you can use part of the TV's screen (about 25%) to view information like the time or weather, display various "Moods" (screensavers), or play music from local storage. In Zero View, you'll primarily be using the TV's speakers while stowing the screen inside.

There's no denying that the R9 is a wholly unique, technologically impressive product just for being a TV that rolls up inside its own base. But it also uses the same 65-inch OLED panel and screen tech as LG's other 2019 OLED models like the W9, E9, and C9. So while it might roll over, it won't play dead—this TV looks good.

Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan LG's R9 rollable OLED uses the same panel as the other 2019 OLEDs, meaning it's going to be one of the best-looking TVs around (when it isn't rolled up inside its base, anyway).

If you're interested in this TV, you'll likely have to pay a lot for it. LG hasn't announced pricing for its 2019 OLED TVs yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if the R9 went for more than $10,000. You'll also have to wait on it: like the company's 8K models, it won't be available until the second half of the year.

Keep checking Reviewed this week for more coverage and information about the latest and greatest tech products, home appliances, and kooky gadgets debuting during CES 2019.