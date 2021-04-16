These hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean include COVID tests with your stay

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ready to finally use your airline vouchers to jet off for a care-free international getaway? Expect a bit more paperwork. Even if you’re vaccinated against COVID-19, you still need a negative coronavirus test result to get home.

All airlines operating to the United States have been instructed to deny boarding to anyone without a negative coronavirus test in hand (taken within three days of travel). That means your trip could change from a relaxing getaway to a stranded-abroad nightmare in the event that you can’t find a COVID testing facility in the required time frame.

Luckily, many hotels are adapting to that scenario by partnering with local healthcare providers to offer free rapid COVID tests (which are accepted for entry into the States) to their guests. Most properties also provide PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests, for a fee. On their websites, some properties detail quarantine-room offerings for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 on-site—often for much lower than standard rates, and sometimes even complimentary.

On your next getaway, opt for a hotel that anticipates your testing needs by offering on-site testing as a free perk, fully included in your stay.

Mexican hotels that include free coronavirus testing with your stay

Credit: SLS Cancun Hotel & Spa The SLS Cancun Hotel & Spa will provide a COVID test for guests who need one to return home.

SLS Cancun Hotel and Spa: Two rapid tests free with stays of three nights or longer. Additional tests are $50 each. — Book via Booking.com

All-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels: Two rapid tests free with stays three nights or longer; additional tests are $50 each. — Book via Booking.com

Los Cabos Nobu Hotel: Two rapid tests free with stays three nights or longer; additional tests are $50 each — Book via Booking.com

UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya: Two rapid tests free with stays three nights or longer; additional tests are $50 each — Book via Booking.com

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort: Two rapid tests free with stays three nights or longer. Additional tests available for additional charge — Book via Expedia

Melia Hotels in Mexico: All guests visiting from a country requiring a test for re-entry and staying three nights or more are offered a free rapid test — Book via Melia

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa: Free rapid test with stays of three nights or longer — Book via Marriott.com

Marriott Cancun Resort: Free rapid test with stays of three nights or longer — Book via Marriott.com

Casa Velas Puerto Vallarta: Free rapid test for all guests returning to U.S. — Book via Booking.com

Garza Blanca Resorts in Mexico: Free rapid test for all guests visiting from a country requiring a test for re-entry — Book via Booking.com

W Punta de Mita Mexico: Two free rapid tests per room; additional available for extra charge — Book via Marriott.com

Royal Sands Resorts Cancun and Playa del Carmen: Free rapid test for all guests — Book via Booking.com

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun and Adult Scene Cancun: Free rapid test for all guests — Book via PlanetHollywoodHotels.com

Hotel Ixtapan Spa, Ixtapan: Free rapid test for up to four guests who are returning to the U.S. — Book via SpaMexico.com

La Colección Resorts throughout Mexico: Free rapid test for all guests — Book via booking.com

Grand Residences Puerto Morelos: Free rapid test for all guests through at least July 17, 2021 — Book via Booking.com

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya: Free rapid test for guests returning to a country that requires a negative result — Book via Booking.com

Club Med resorts in Mexico: Free rapid test for all guests — Book via ClubMed.us

Velas Resorts in Mexico: Free rapid test for all guests — Book via Booking.com

Caribbean hotels that include free coronavirus testing with your stay

Credit: Atlantis The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas will provide guests with a COVID test during their stay.

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas: Two free rapid tests per room; additional rapid tests are available for $20 each. (Note that the Bahamas also mandate that a separate Covid-19 test occur on day five of any stay.) — Book via AtlantisBahamas.com

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Bahamas: Free rapid test for all guests; additional complimentary rapid tests permitted “as needed” — Book via Booking.com

Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino Aruba: Two free rapid tests for room reservations of three nights or more — Book via Marriott.com

Melia Hotels in the Dominican Republic: All guests visiting from a country requiring a test for re-entry and staying three nights or more are offered free rapid tests — Book via Melia.com

Viva Wyndham Resorts in the Dominican Republic: Free rapid test for guests returning to the U.S. — Book via VivaResorts.com

Sandals Resorts in the Caribbean: Free rapid test provided for all guests — Book via Sandals.com

Beach Enclave Resorts Turks and Caicos: Free in-room rapid test for guests returning to U.S. — Book via Booking.com

Baoase Luxury Resort Curacao: Free rapid test for guests visiting from a country requiring a test for re-entry and staying three-nights — Book via Baoase.com

Grace Bay Resorts Turks and Caicos: Free rapid test for all guests, based on available appointments — Book via Booking.com

Bahia Principe Resort Punta Cana: Free rapid test for all guests returning to U.S. — Book via Booking.com

Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort: Free rapid test for guests staying a minimum of four nights who booked directly with the resort — Book via Booking.com

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino: Two free rapid tests per room for stays of four or more nights; tests for stays of fewer than four nights, as well as extra tests, cost $50 each — Book via Booking.com

Serenity at Coconut Bay in Saint Lucia: Free rapid test for guests who stay five nights or more — Book via SerenityAtCoconutBay.com

Ladera Resort St. Lucia: Free rapid tests for guests staying four nights or more — Book via Booking.com

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina St. Lucia: Free rapid test for all guests — Book via MarigotBayResort.com

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort: Free rapid test for all guests staying five nights or more — Book via Booking.com

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort St. Maarten: 30%-off-sale package reservations through June 30 include two free rapid tests per room — Book via Booking.com

Divi Aruba Phoenix: 30%-off-sale package reservations through June 30 include two free rapid tests per room — Book via Booking.com

