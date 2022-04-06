10 blue wedding shoes to check off your something blue

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

What better way to show off your “something blue” than in a pair of standout shoes? A little peep of blue from under your dress brings a delightful pop of color to your wedding day ensemble. Whether you opt for a pair of cobalt pumps, baby blue sneakers, or something in between, there are plenty of options for blue wedding shoes. They range widely in style and price, so save your pennies if you expect them to be one-and-done shoes, or allow yourself to splurge on an investment pair if you’ll wear them on repeat.

Don’t worry about being overwhelmed with options—we’ve done the shopping for you. Scroll on for ten of our favorite blue wedding shoes, from satin mules to textured heels and easygoing slides. Then check both “something blue” and “buy wedding shoes” off your to-do list.

1. Sweet satin mules

These satin pointed-toe mules are as charming as they are chic. The blue bow feels oh-so bridal, though you could also wear them leading up to the wedding for your bridal shower and bachelorette party and long after the big day to baby showers and date nights. The three-inch wrapped stiletto heel, with a cushioned insole and felted rubber sole, make these mules a breeze to wear all day, from “I dos” until you kick up your feet for the night.

Get the Lyle Light Blue Satin Pointed-Toe Mules from Lulu’s for $39

2. The perfect blue wedding pump

Badgley Mischka’s Cher Pump is a forever favorite wedding shoe, whether in pale blue, electric blue, or white. (Or, if you’re feeling particularly bold, opt for hot pink or red.) The crystal brooch adds an upscale touch of sparkle, while the nearly four-inch heel will have you feeling – and looking! – like a super sexy bride. Thankfully the latex foam-cushioned footbed keeps you comfortable all day and night, no matter how sky-high these heels are.

Get the Badgley Mischka Collection Cher Crystal Embellished Pump from Nordstrom for $225

3. A modern, textured pair of heels

Are you looking for a simple, unstated shoe? Keep scrolling. These stunning Loeffler Randall heels are for the contemporary bride who’s pulling together a memorable look. They feature a little bit of everything: crinkled taffeta, a modern rounded heel, a slim ankle strap, and big bows on each shoe – all in a sweet pale blue. (Or, if you prefer, pearl, gold, silver, or pink.) Wear them on your wedding day, as well as for many date nights to come.

Get the Loeffler Randall Camellia Heels from BHLDN for $395

4. Comfy-as-can-be blue sneakers

Maybe you’re looking for a pair of comfortable shoes to slip into during the reception to dance the night away in. Or perhaps you want to spend your big day in sneakers. (We don’t blame you!) Either way, these baby blue Vans are the perfect “something blue” to keep you and your feet happy. Best of all, they’ll pair perfectly with just about any casual outfit long after your wedding day.

Get the Vans Ward Lo Sneaker from DSW for $64.99

5. Timeless brocade mules

Between the floral brocade and sweet sheer bow, it's hard to think that these pointy-toed mules are not a dream come true in wedding shoe form. They’re feminine, they’re timeless, and they’re pure luxe. (Which, of course, comes with a higher price tag.) But what do we love most about these shoes? It's easy to imagine them being worn decades ago by your Grandma—passed down one generation to the next.

Get the Something Bleu Elvie Mules from BHLDN for $355

6. Lovely lace-up heels

We can’t think of a better occasion to wear these silky, satiny heels than a wedding day, either peeking out from under a long dress or stealing the show when paired with a shorter dress. These navy blue heels feature a square toe, a wide toe strap, and two long ties that wrap around the ankle for a ballerina-like effect.

Get the Jania Navy Blue Satin Lace-Up High Heel Sandals from Lulu’s for $36

7. Beautiful blue block heels

For blue wedding shoes that are both practical and pretty, add a pair of these block heel beauties to your Etsy cart. The sturdy heel and ankle strap make an outdoor wedding easier (ever tried walking in the grass in a stiletto?), and the soft leather insole will adapt to the shape of your foot and absorb excessive moisture – a must come dancing time.

Get the Grace Block Heels from Etsy for $155.44

8. Modest and modern slingbacks

Aren’t these the sweetest slingbacks you’ve ever seen? The one-and-a-half-inch heel isn’t too high, plus, the slingback ensures they won’t slip off during your first (or last) dance— and don’t even get us started on that satin bow. They’re precious, and they’re perfect.

Get the Seychelles Neve Heels from BHLDN for $139

9. Rhinestone-covered pumps

Ultra glam brides, these blue wedding shoes are for you! With sparkly rhinestones all over, these Betsey Johnson pumps are sure to catch the eye of every wedding guest. Choose from light blue or silver, then remember to practice walking in them before the big day. The pointed toe and four-inch heel are not for the faint of high heel heart.

Get the Betsey Johnson Shary Pump from DSW for $109.99

10. An easygoing blue sandal

Whether you’re dressing up (say, on your wedding day) or out and about on a casual day, these slides are as versatile as you need them to be. The woven leather strap, the square toe, and the low block heel combine to create a breezy yet beautiful pair of blue wedding shoes that you’ll get plenty of use out of long after your “I dos.”

Get the Vince Camuto Semtera Sandal from DSW for $98.99

